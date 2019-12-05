Morning sports update: Phillip Dorsett explained how he responds to Tom Brady’s style of communication

The Celtics defeated the Heat on Wednesday night, 112-93. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points.

The Bruins are at home tonight at 7 p.m. against the Blackhawks.

And the Patriots are preparing to play the Chiefs at 4:25 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Phillip Dorsett on Tom Brady: The relationship that Tom Brady has with Patriots receivers continues to be thoroughly scrutinized following the team’s Sunday night loss to the Texans. Even amid some of the wins this season, the offense has struggled.

During the game in Houston, cameras showed Tom Brady addressing teammates, including wide receivers.

Sights and sounds from SNF. pic.twitter.com/TZnk33WcKg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 4, 2019

On Wednesday, Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett was asked about Brady’s communication.

“I always listen to it,” Dorsett told NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, “pumps me up. Makes me want to play harder for him.”

Asked Dorsett about the play in the end zone that has been dissected quite a bit. Asked him if he was suppose to continue on. "We were on different pages. We gotta stay on the same page." How do you get on Brady's level? "He's played in this for 20 years but it's not that hard." pic.twitter.com/ZKi5hBiWas — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 4, 2019

Dorsett also admitted that the passing game hasn’t been cohesive.

“We were on different pages,” Dorsett told Giardi about a specific play in the red zone on Sunday. “We got to stay on the same page.”

Now 26, Dorsett is in his third season with the Patriots after arriving in a trade with the Colts in 2017. He has 28 catches this season for 347 yards and five touchdowns.

Dorsett understands the games are only going to become more difficult.

“I know it’s not going to be easy,” said Dorsett. “This time of year, things get tough.”

As for what Brady’s told the receivers in practice this week, Dorsett had a simple explanation.

“Just got to play hard,” he said of Brady’s message. “[You’ve] got to want it. You got to want it more. Like I said, it starts on the practice field. We got out there and prepare everyday. You just have to go out there and get better.”

Trivia: Tom Brady has the most career rushing yards (1,015) of any quarterback taken in the 2000 draft. Who is second?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He also used to throw touchdown passes to Randy Moss, only it was in college.

More from Boston.com:

Brad Stevens had some topical analysis of Tacko Fall:

Brad Stevens on Tacko Fall: "He's getting better. He doesn't love the snow. But he's getting better." — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) December 4, 2019

The Patriots tried to claim a kicker:

Though the #Colts successfully claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin, the #Bills and #Patriots also put in claims, source said. Indy had priority, but this does explain why NE hadn’t signed a kicker today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2019

Kelyn Rowe marks his return to New England: The 28-year-old midfielder, who was originally drafted by the Revolution in 2012, returned to the club in free agency after being traded away in late 2018.

Celebrating an amazing week. Can’t wait to be heading back home! See you soon @NERevolution Cheers🥂 pic.twitter.com/egCMxI23Wh — KelynRowe (@Krowe210) December 4, 2019

On this day: In 1968, Phil Esposito of the Bruins scored two goals against his brother, Tony. The Esposito in net was making his NHL debut for the Montreal Canadiens, but his younger brother was unsparing, scoring both of Boston’s goals in a 2-2 tie.

Daily highlight: Divock Origi’s opening goal against Everton on Wednesday was well taken, but Sadio Mane’s assist was exceptional.

Origi loves scoring in the derby ❤️ Last night's #MerseysideDerby opener courtesy of #TrueView 360 technology 😍 pic.twitter.com/GXZ9wSIiSS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 5, 2019

And sure, why not one more? Maryland’s Aaron Wiggins followed up his shot with an emphatic dunk in a 72-51 win over Notre Dame.

THAT'S how you follow up your own shot 💪 pic.twitter.com/ihxK4yCT0J — ESPN (@espn) December 5, 2019

Trivia answer: Chad Pennington