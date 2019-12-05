Morning sports update: Phillip Dorsett explained how he responds to Tom Brady’s style of communication

Dorsett said Brady's style "pumps me up."

Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett makes a catch as Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson defends.
Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett makes a catch as Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson defends. –AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith
By
Boston.com Staff
9:43 AM

The Celtics defeated the Heat on Wednesday night, 112-93. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points.

The Bruins are at home tonight at 7 p.m. against the Blackhawks.

And the Patriots are preparing to play the Chiefs at 4:25 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Phillip Dorsett on Tom Brady:  The relationship that Tom Brady has with Patriots receivers continues to be thoroughly scrutinized following the team’s Sunday night loss to the Texans. Even amid some of the wins this season, the offense has struggled.

During the game in Houston, cameras showed Tom Brady addressing teammates, including wide receivers.

On Wednesday, Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett was asked about Brady’s communication.

“I always listen to it,” Dorsett told NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, “pumps me up. Makes me want to play harder for him.”

Dorsett also admitted that the passing game hasn’t been cohesive.

“We were on different pages,” Dorsett told Giardi about a specific play in the red zone on Sunday. “We got to stay on the same page.”

Now 26, Dorsett is in his third season with the Patriots after arriving in a trade with the Colts in 2017. He has 28 catches this season for 347 yards and five touchdowns.

Dorsett understands the games are only going to become more difficult.

“I know it’s not going to be easy,” said Dorsett. “This time of year, things get tough.”

As for what Brady’s told the receivers in practice this week, Dorsett had a simple explanation.

“Just got to play hard,” he said of Brady’s message. “[You’ve] got to want it. You got to want it more. Like I said, it starts on the practice field. We got out there and prepare everyday. You just have to go out there and get better.”

Trivia: Tom Brady has the most career rushing yards (1,015) of any quarterback taken in the 2000 draft. Who is second?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He also used to throw touchdown passes to Randy Moss, only it was in college.

Brad Stevens had some topical analysis of Tacko Fall:

The Patriots tried to claim a kicker:

Kelyn Rowe marks his return to New England: The 28-year-old midfielder, who was originally drafted by the Revolution in 2012, returned to the club in free agency after being traded away in late 2018.

On this day: In 1968, Phil Esposito of the Bruins scored two goals against his brother, Tony. The Esposito in net was making his NHL debut for the Montreal Canadiens, but his younger brother was unsparing, scoring both of Boston’s goals in a 2-2 tie.

Daily highlight: Divock Origi’s opening goal against Everton on Wednesday was well taken, but Sadio Mane’s assist was exceptional.

And sure, why not one more? Maryland’s Aaron Wiggins followed up his shot with an emphatic dunk in a 72-51 win over Notre Dame.

Trivia answer: Chad Pennington

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady
