How Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen balance work and marriage

“It’s not like because I’m a football player, her life is going to stop."

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady arrive for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala's 2019 theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady arrive for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. –ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
By
Staff Writer
5:20 AM

What’s one of the keys to power couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s relationship?

“Clear current communication” or “CCC,” as they like to call it.

“Clear, like, ‘This is exactly how I’m feeling,’ and current, not like, ‘This happened six months ago,’ ” Brady explained in E! special scheduled to premiere Wednesday evening. “You communicate about it. I think that’s helped us a lot.”

In an interview with host Jason Kennedy as part of the network’s new “In the Room” series, Brady elaborated on how he balances his marriage with his career. He told Kennedy “CCC” has helped the couple navigate demanding schedules and maintain a healthy relationship. Brady and Bundchen celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in February.

“It’s not like because I’m a football player, her life is going to stop,” Brady said. “The challenging part for us is we are very ambitious people. A lot of the times, I’m going one direction and she’s going in the other. It’s ships passing in the night. I’m going to football, and she’s got things she’s doing, and oh, by the way, the kids.”

Brady and Bundchen have two children, Benny, 9, and Vivian, 6. Brady also has a son Jack, 12, from a previous relationship. The father of three called his daughter “a force of nature,” noting that she is just like her mom.

“She might run the house,” joked Brady. “She owns her daddy.”

With the intense level of scrutiny that comes with his profession, Brady said he still tries to draw on the same lessons his parents imparted upon him growing up. He admitted there are different nuances to each of his priorities — his kids, his wife, and football — but he always aims to set a good example.

“I try to do the best I can do,” he said. “I’m certainly not perfect. There’s a lot of things I screw up that I try to do better at, whether that’s my personal life or my professional life.”

Although Brady acknowledged the public-facing nature of his job, he also made it clear that there are things he elects to keep private.

“I definitely respect my private life because that’s very important to me,” Brady said. “It’s very sacred. I think there’s a difference now. Especially in today’s age, it’s very tricky what is too much exposure for people. Now, everyone can show everything. That’s not my personality, which is why I won’t do that.”

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady Gisele
