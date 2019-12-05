Tom Brady limited at Thursday practice with toe, elbow issues

Tom Brady was limited at pracrice on Thursday because of a toe issue.

The veteran quarterback, who is also having elbow issues, popped up on the injury report Wednesday as a full participant. However, the team listed him as limited on Thursday.

It’s not known which toe Brady is having an issue with.

The 42-year-old quarterback has dealt with a variety of health issues over the years, and appeared on the injury reoport in the week leading up to the Cowboys’ game with an elbow issue. However, Brady hasn’t missed a game because of injury since 2008.

Defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head) and offensive lineman Ted Karras (knee) did not practice, while Brady, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), offensive lineman Marcus Cannon (illness), safety Patrick Chung (heel), wide receiver Julian Edelman (shoulder), quarterback Cody Kessler (illness), cornerback Jason McCourty (groin), and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (ankle) were all among the limited on Thursday.