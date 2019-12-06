Morning sports update: Patriots players reacted to Antonio Brown message for Tom Brady on Instagram

Despite mounting an impressive third-period comeback, the Bruins lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in overtime, 4-3, on Thursday.

The Bruins host the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Celtics are at home Friday against the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m.

And the Patriots are preparing to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

Antonio Brown’s latest Instagram post was a throwback picture with Tom Brady: Former Patriots receiver Antonio Brown continues his social media campaign to stay in the minds of Patriots players and fans.

Brown, who was cut by New England in September amid allegations of sexual assault and rape, is currently a free agent as he awaits results of an ongoing NFL investigation. Brown has made several Patriots-related posts on his Instagram account in that time, including an apology to Robert Kraft.

Advertisement

On Thursday, he posted a throwback photo of himself with Tom Brady from shortly after the 30-year-old receiver signed with New England.

“Miss you big bro,” wrote Brown.

Several Patriots, including Brady, liked the post. Linebacker Jamie Collins commented on it.

Between Jamie Collins’ comment, and Brady (and Guerrero) liking the post, it’s pretty clear that the Patriots’ locker room still wants AB back pic.twitter.com/iSAqIaQydq — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 6, 2019

The Patriots have been struggling to generate offense, with a particular lack of playmaking receivers in the team’s repertoire.

Still, it appears that New England won’t be re-signing Brown (who caught a touchdown pass from Brady in his lone start with the team in September). Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported in late November that the Patriots wouldn’t be pursuing another opportunity with Brown:

The Patriots will not be re-signing Antonio Brown, according to a source. Those rumors can be put to rest. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 22, 2019

Trivia: Can you name all of the Red Sox players in team history to have three or more 30-home run seasons?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Their initials are DO, TW, MR, JF, JR, MV, DE CY.

More from Boston.com:

Steve Belichick sounded very similar to his father during an interview this week:

Instead of cartoons, Steve Belichick grew up watching NFL PrimeTime and coach's film with his dad, Bill 👏 pic.twitter.com/3V3VQVRM5h — ESPN (@espn) December 5, 2019

The Yankees are preparing for a record-setting bidding war over Gerrit Cole: With MLB free agency set to get underway, one of the more sought-after players will be the 29-year-old starting pitcher Cole. According to MLB reporter Jeff Passan, New York is expected to make a major offer.

Advertisement

“New York and the Los Angeles Angels, a team similarly smitten with Cole and in even greater need of pitching than the Yankees, are preparing for a bidding war that executives expect will reach well beyond $250 million, according to sources,” wrote Passan.

On this day: In 1992, the San Francisco Giants made Barry Bonds the highest-paid player in MLB history. Bonds left the Pittsburgh Pirates to sign a six-year deal worth $43 million. It exceeded the Yankees’ final offer (five years, worth a little more than $36 million), and also outstripped the Red Sox’ interest.

“We never really got to the point of dollars with them,” Red Sox general manager Lou Gorman said to New York Times reporter Murray Chass. “He said it had to be six or seven years. We said we weren’t interested at that length. I knew from previous conversations they were talking $7 million for seven years, actually more because they were talking the average of [Ryne] Sandberg’s contract. But I told them we weren’t going to go seven years. I said we wouldn’t go seven. He said six. I said we wouldn’t go six. It’s a lot of money. You have to put a lot of people in the ball park.”

Advertisement

Bonds would go on to average 39 home runs and 32 stolen bases per season over the duration of the contract, batting .307 with a 1.062 OPS.

Daily highlight: Neal Maupay of Premier League underdog Brighton & Hove Albion scored the winner to send Arsenal to yet another defeat on Thursday.

HAVE BRIGHTON WON IT? pic.twitter.com/SswwbwIKks — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 5, 2019

Trivia answer: David Ortiz, Ted Williams, Manny Ramirez, Jimmie Foxx, Jim Rice, Mo Vaughn, Dwight Evans, and Carl Yastrzemski.