Bill Belichick won’t confirm Patriots will re-sign kicker Nick Folk

Patriots coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t confirm a Friday report that the team plans to re-sign Nick Folk to fill its kicking vacancy.

The NFL Network intially reported that Folk, who was cut last week after undergoing an appendectomy on Thanksgiving, would return ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

However, when asked if he could confirm the report, Belichick kept it brief: “Nope.’’

Folk was released the day after his appendectomy when the Patriots signed Kai Forbath. In his one game against the Houston Texans, Forbath made a 23-yard field goal but missed one of his two extra-point attempts.

Advertisement

The Patriots attempted to claim Chase McLaughlin off waivers this week. That plan was foiled by the Indianapolis Colts, who were ahead of New England in the waiver order and were able to add McLaughlin, 23, who was cut by the 49ers Wednesday.

Folk was 5 for 5 on field goals through his first two games, at Baltimore and at Philadelphia, but went 2 for 4 against Dallas, missing from 46 and 48 yards.