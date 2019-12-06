This is one highlight reel N’Keal Harry will always treasure

“It’s the last thing you expect to see happen in a high school basketball game."

Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry does his best work on the football field now, not the basketball court. –Elise Amendola
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Staff Writer
December 6, 2019

FOXBOROUGH — About once a year, Kyle Darr receives a request for game film. Even without a detailed subject line, Darr, the associate head coach of the boys’ varsity basketball team at Chandler High School in Arizona, can probably guess which clip is of interest.

“It’s the last thing you expect to see happen in a high school basketball game,’’ Darr said during a recent telephone interview.

In the final minutes of a regular-season game against Mountain View in 2015, Chandler senior N’Keal Harry fielded an outlet pass, took one dribble, and went up for the two-handed jam. When he slammed the ball home, however, there was a loud crunch. Nearly the entire bottom half of the backboard had shattered.

Advertisement

Shards of glass filled the bottom of the key. As the rim fluttered, still recovering from the force of the dunk, a few fans made their way from the bleachers to the floor, where they jumped up and down in excitement. Harry’s teammates on the floor scurried over to chest-bump him, while those on the bench popped up in awe.

“It was just surreal,’’ said Harry, now a rookie in the NFL after getting drafted 32nd overall by the Patriots. “It was probably the most memorable thing I’ve ever done as far as sports.’’

On the sidelines, Darr remembers being in shock. “Wait, did that actually just happen?’’ he wondered, before his mind quickly shifted to the logistical complications. Were they going to finish the game? If so, how? When? “High schools don’t have backboards just on hand,’’ Darr said. “Even if you do, you don’t have somebody there to put that backboard up.’’

The game was suspended with 77 seconds remaining. The teams initially planned to resume action in another gym, but Chandler, leading 62-47, was ultimately awarded the win. The backboard was repaired the following day.

“It was a typical day with a not typical ending,’’ Darr said. “N’Keal was incredibly gifted and talented, but you don’t expect him to go up and dunk a basketball and then the game to end because we no longer have a backboard. You just don’t see that often.’’

Advertisement

Even Harry, who says he first dunked when he was 12 or 13 years old, needed a second to process the moment that December day. Once he saw his hands bloodied and the crowd buzzing, everything quickly hit him.

“He was in shock for the first second and then was like, ‘Woo!’ and started flexing,’’ recalled Chandler head coach Jonathan Rother, then an assistant. “I’ve been around basketball my whole life, and I looked and was confused, like, what was this? What am I looking at?’’

The first request came in later that night. ESPN had reached out to Darr, as the highlight earned the No. 1 spot in SportsCenter’s “Top 10’’ plays. Then, when Harry was a wide receiver at Arizona State, the Pac-12 Conference reached out. Then, when Harry was preparing for the draft this spring, NFL Network reached out.

Advertisement

“It’s just something that you don’t see,’’ Darr said.

In the Patriots locker room at Gillette Stadium on Friday afternoon, I showed a few of Harry’s teammates the viral clip. Some, like running back Damien Harris, had already seen it.

“I used to tease him all the time because I didn’t think he was good at basketball,’’ Harris said. “Everybody always talks about how they’re good at other sports, especially basketball. Everybody thinks they can play basketball. So, I was like, ‘You probably suck.’ He didn’t say nothing. He just showed me the video. I was like, ‘OK, I take it back. You win.’ ’’

Others, like fellow wide receivers Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers, watched the video for the first time. While they were impressed, they couldn’t help but slide in a few digs, too.

Joked Dorsett: “The backboard probably already had a little crack in it. It was about to give out. Backboard weak!’’

Advertisement

“It’s all that weight,’’ added Meyers. “I don’t know what they was feeding him.’’

For Darr and Rother, the feat was just one example of Harry’s gifted athleticism. In Harry’s first game back from the football season that year, he notched a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds — a stat line Rother says should not happen when a player takes several months off.

Both praised Harry’s body control at his size (6 feet 3 inches, 210 pounds), as well as his strength. Harry played the sport with a unique balance of aggression and grace, explained Darr.

“He moves so well and so elegantly, but he’s a beast,’’ Darr said. “He had this ability to make spectacular plays that looked easy for him. For some other guys, it’s spectacular. For him, it’s ordinary to average.’’

Harry and his Patriots teammates don’t play much basketball now, other than a few friendly rounds of HORSE. You can probably guess who won the most recent go-around.

“Me, of course,’’ Harry said with a smile.

Is the Patriots’ offense fixable?

TOPICS: Patriots NFL
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leads the team onto the field.
Patriots
Tom Brady, Patriots face Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in AFC title rematch December 6, 2019 | 8:14 PM
Nick Folk is reportedly expected to return to the Patriots.
Patriots
The Patriots will reportedly bring back Nick Folk December 6, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Dwight Evans, a three-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner, is a finalist among the Modern Baseball Era committee’s choices for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Red Sox
Rooting for Dwight Evans one more time December 6, 2019 | 7:05 PM
Tom Brady reacts after a play in the Patriots' loss to the Texans.
Patriots
Are the Patriots vulnerable at last? Don’t bet on it December 6, 2019 | 6:32 PM
David Fizdale had a 21-83 record in his two seasons coaching the Knicks.
NBA
Knicks fire coach David Fizdale December 6, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Tom Brady was a full participant at Patriots practice on Friday.
Patriots
Here's this week's Patriots injury report December 6, 2019 | 4:52 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasn't practicing his kicking this week.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady confirms he is not the Patriots' next kicker December 6, 2019 | 4:05 PM
Rob Gronkowski uses jigsaw puzzles to lower his stress levels and to help his mental recovery.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski solves post-playing stress with puzzles December 6, 2019 | 3:27 PM
Celtics guard Marcus Smart rips away a defensive rebound from Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.
Celtics
Marcus Smart said he feels considerably better, joking that New York 'literally killed' him December 6, 2019 | 1:42 PM
Can the Patriots contain Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill?
Patriots
If they can limit Tyreek Hill and Pat Mahomes just enough, expect the Patriots to stay unbeaten at home December 6, 2019 | 12:19 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick won't confirm Patriots will re-sign kicker Nick Folk December 6, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Patrick Mahomes and Sammy Watkins lead an explosive Chiefs offense.
Patriots
Here's what the Chiefs are saying about Sunday's matchup against the Patriots December 6, 2019 | 10:48 AM
Tom Brady and Antonio Brown celebrate a touchdown in Week 2 against the Dolphins.
Patriots
Patriots players reacted to Antonio Brown message for Tom Brady on Instagram December 6, 2019 | 10:21 AM
Caroline Wozniacki said she realized there's a lot more in life she'd like to accomplish off the court.
Tennis
Former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki to retire after Australian Open December 6, 2019 | 9:45 AM
New England Patriots running back James White (28) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Chiefs game December 6, 2019 | 8:11 AM
John Moore skated 16 minutes and dropped the gloves with Zack Smith in his first game of the season.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-3 OT loss to the Blackhawks December 6, 2019 | 7:30 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up with quarterbacks Cody Kessler, behind left, and Jarrett Stidham (4) during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Patriots-Chiefs headlines Week 14 NFL schedule December 5, 2019 | 11:50 PM
Blackhawks center Ryan Carpenter celebrates his goal in the first period.
Bruins
Despite comeback, Bruins fall to Blackhawks 4-3 in OT December 5, 2019 | 10:19 PM
Patriots
Why the Patriots will be wearing special cleats this Sunday December 5, 2019 | 9:00 PM
Patriots
After getting blocked, Patriots still without a kicker December 5, 2019 | 8:00 PM
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 14: Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns stands on the sidelines before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. unclear on his future with Browns December 5, 2019 | 7:45 PM
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Oakland Raiders during the first quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes had to say ahead of rematch vs. Patriots December 5, 2019 | 6:48 PM
Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton looks on during the first half of a game.
NBA
Woman seeks dismissal of lawsuit against Luke Walton December 5, 2019 | 6:47 PM
Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon during a Nov. 24 game against the Eagles.
Josh Gordon
How Josh Gordon is doing with the Seahawks December 5, 2019 | 6:47 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasn't practicing his kicking this week.
Patriots
Tom Brady limited at Thursday practice December 5, 2019 | 6:01 PM
Newly hired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom at a press conference in the State Street Pavillion Club at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
All of the moves Chaim Bloom has made with the Red Sox December 5, 2019 | 4:53 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
commentary
6 reasons for the Patriots to feel optimistic against the Chiefs December 5, 2019 | 4:33 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 03: Anders Bjork #10 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the second period of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden on December 03, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bruins
Anders Bjork explains what it means to earn his time in Boston December 5, 2019 | 12:47 PM
Tom Brady reacts after a play in the Patriots' loss to the Texans.
Patriots
4 expert takeaways on the Patriots' offensive struggles December 5, 2019 | 12:23 PM
Boston, MA - 12/04/2019 - (3rd quarter) A three pointer from Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) added up to a 66-52 lead over the Miami Heat during the third quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 05Celtics-Heat, LOID: 9.0.1540265395.
Celtics
7 notes and observations from the Celtics' win over the Heat December 5, 2019 | 11:26 AM