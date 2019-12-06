Former Patriots Adam Vinatieri, Mike Haynes named to the NFL’s All-Time Team

Two more former Patriots were added to the NFL’s All-Time Team on Friday.

Legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri and cornerback Mike Haynes were added to the list when the NFL revealed the defensive backs and special teamers that made the team on Friday.

The two were selected by a 26-member panel that includes accomplished coaches, players, and personnel. They join Bill Belichick and Junior Seau as the other members who have spent time in New England.

Vinatieri holds several NFL records, including most career points (2,673), most career field goals (599), and most consecutive field goals made (44).

In addition to the records, Vinatieri is known for making some of the biggest field goals in NFL history. He kicked the game-winning field goals in the closing moments of Super Bowls XXXVI and XXXVIII and nailed a pair of field goals to tie and win the game in the snow in the Patriots’ 16-13 win over the Oakland Raiders in the 2001 playoffs.

Haynes, who spent the first seven years of his career in New England, was a unanimous selection to the team. He made Second-team All-Pro in five of his seasons as a Patriot in addition to winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1976.

Haynes continued his storied career with Los Angeles Raiders where he won a Super Bowl in 1983, and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 1984. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997. His jersey No. 40 was retired by the Patriots and he was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 1994.