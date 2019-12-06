Here’s this week’s Patriots injury report

When the Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, they will be without defensive lineman Byron Cowart, who has a head injury, and offensive lineman Ted Karras, who reportedly sprained his MCL in the Patriots’ loss to the Texans.

They were the only two players that did not participate at Patriots practice on Friday. Six players were limited participants on Friday and are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Cody Kessler were upgraded to full participants on Friday after they were limited participants on Thursday.

Here is the full list from Friday’s injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL Byron Cowart, Head

OL Ted Karras, Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

OT Marcus Cannon, Illness

S Patrick Chung, Heel

WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Tom Brady, Toe, Right Elbow

QB Cody Kessler, Illness

