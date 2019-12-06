Here’s this week’s Patriots injury report
Tom Brady was taken off the injury report on Friday.
When the Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, they will be without defensive lineman Byron Cowart, who has a head injury, and offensive lineman Ted Karras, who reportedly sprained his MCL in the Patriots’ loss to the Texans.
They were the only two players that did not participate at Patriots practice on Friday. Six players were limited participants on Friday and are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Cody Kessler were upgraded to full participants on Friday after they were limited participants on Thursday.
Here is the full list from Friday’s injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Byron Cowart, Head
OL Ted Karras, Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee
OT Marcus Cannon, Illness
S Patrick Chung, Heel
WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder
CB Jason McCourty, Groin
WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
QB Tom Brady, Toe, Right Elbow
QB Cody Kessler, Illness
