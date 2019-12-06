The Patriots will reportedly bring back Nick Folk

Folk was released last week after an emergency appendectomy.

Nick Folk is reportedly expected to return to the Patriots.
Nick Folk is reportedly expected to return to the Patriots. –Nick Wass/AP
By
December 6, 2019

The Patriots kicker position has been filled, for this week at least.

The team is expected to re-sign Nick Folk and have him play against the Chiefs on Sunday, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Folk reportedly worked out with the Patriots on Friday to see if he was healthy after suffering an emergency appendectomy last week.

The injury caused Folk to miss last week’s game against the Texans. The Patriots released Folk in order to sign kicker Kai Forbath.

Forbath went 1-for-1 in field goals and 1-for-2 in extra-point attempts on Sunday. He was waived by the team on Tuesday.

Folk was the third kicker to kick for the Patriots this season. He is 7-for-9 in field goal attempts and 3-for-3 in extra-point attempts in three games for the Patriots this season.

