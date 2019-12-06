Tom Brady confirms he is not the Patriots’ next kicker

"We'd be screwed if I was the kicker."

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasn't practicing his kicking this week.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasn't practicing his kicking this week. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
4:05 PM

As of Friday afternoon, the Patriots still don’t have a kicker. Tom Brady was placed on the injury report with a toe injury this week.

Let’s connect the dots for a second…did Brady try out for the Patriots’ vacant kicker position? Did he hurt his toe while kicking at practice?

“No, nope. That’s not how I hurt [my toe], and I’m not the new kicker,” Brady told reporters on Friday. “We’d be screwed if I was the kicker.”

Well, that’s that.

But it might not be far-fetched that Brady could kick. While Brady hasn’t kicked before, he does have professional experiencing in kicking the ball. Brady’s recorded three punts in his career, but he hasn’t done that since 2013.

Advertisement

“I’ve only punted like two or three times,” Brady said. “But yes, I have been. I’m in the record book, statistic book, as punting, yes.”

All three of Brady’s career punts have gone at least 30 yards, including a 48-yard pooch punt in the Patriots’ 45-10 win over the Denver Broncos in the 2011 AFC Divisional Round.

Brady was hesitant to call himself a punter at first, but he jokingly realized that it might bump his profile up.

“I wouldn’t call myself a punter,” Brady said. “Is that a two-way player? Then I have to consider myself a two-way player. I like that.”

The TB12 method has helped Brady as a quarterback, and it can also help him in the kicking game.

“Yeah, yeah (pliability helps in the kicking game), I can still get it out there pretty good.”

Is the Patriots’ offense fixable?

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady NFL
Rob Gronkowski uses jigsaw puzzles to lower his stress levels and to help his mental recovery.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski solves post-playing stress with puzzles December 6, 2019 | 3:27 PM
Celtics guard Marcus Smart rips away a defensive rebound from Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.
Celtics
Marcus Smart said he feels considerably better, joking that New York 'literally killed' him December 6, 2019 | 1:42 PM
Can the Patriots contain Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill?
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
If they can limit Tyreek Hill and Pat Mahomes just enough, expect the Patriots to stay unbeaten at home December 6, 2019 | 12:19 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick won't confirm Patriots will re-sign kicker Nick Folk December 6, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Patrick Mahomes and Sammy Watkins lead an explosive Chiefs offense.
Patriots
Here's what the Chiefs are saying about Sunday's matchup against the Patriots December 6, 2019 | 10:48 AM
Tom Brady and Antonio Brown celebrate a touchdown in Week 2 against the Dolphins.
Patriots
Patriots players reacted to Antonio Brown message for Tom Brady on Instagram December 6, 2019 | 10:21 AM
Caroline Wozniacki said she realized there's a lot more in life she'd like to accomplish off the court.
Tennis
Former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki to retire after Australian Open December 6, 2019 | 9:45 AM
New England Patriots running back James White (28) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Chiefs game December 6, 2019 | 8:11 AM
John Moore skated 16 minutes and dropped the gloves with Zack Smith in his first game of the season.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-3 OT loss to the Blackhawks December 6, 2019 | 7:30 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up with quarterbacks Cody Kessler, behind left, and Jarrett Stidham (4) during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Patriots-Chiefs headlines Week 14 NFL schedule December 5, 2019 | 11:50 PM
Blackhawks center Ryan Carpenter celebrates his goal in the first period.
Bruins
Despite comeback, Bruins fall to Blackhawks 4-3 in OT December 5, 2019 | 10:19 PM
Patriots
Why the Patriots will be wearing special cleats this Sunday December 5, 2019 | 9:00 PM
Patriots
After getting blocked, Patriots still without a kicker December 5, 2019 | 8:00 PM
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 14: Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns stands on the sidelines before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. unclear on his future with Browns December 5, 2019 | 7:45 PM
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Oakland Raiders during the first quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes had to say ahead of rematch vs. Patriots December 5, 2019 | 6:48 PM
Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton looks on during the first half of a game.
NBA
Woman seeks dismissal of lawsuit against Luke Walton December 5, 2019 | 6:47 PM
Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon during a Nov. 24 game against the Eagles.
Josh Gordon
How Josh Gordon is doing with the Seahawks December 5, 2019 | 6:47 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasn't practicing his kicking this week.
Patriots
Tom Brady limited at Thursday practice December 5, 2019 | 6:01 PM
Newly hired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom at a press conference in the State Street Pavillion Club at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
All of the moves Chaim Bloom has made with the Red Sox December 5, 2019 | 4:53 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
commentary
6 reasons for the Patriots to feel optimistic against the Chiefs December 5, 2019 | 4:33 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 03: Anders Bjork #10 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the second period of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden on December 03, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bruins
Anders Bjork explains what it means to earn his time in Boston December 5, 2019 | 12:47 PM
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 1, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Patriots
4 expert takeaways on the Patriots' offensive struggles December 5, 2019 | 12:23 PM
Boston, MA - 12/04/2019 - (3rd quarter) A three pointer from Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) added up to a 66-52 lead over the Miami Heat during the third quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 05Celtics-Heat, LOID: 9.0.1540265395.
Celtics
7 notes and observations from the Celtics' win over the Heat December 5, 2019 | 11:26 AM
Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett makes a catch as Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson defends.
Patriots
Phillip Dorsett explained how he responds to Tom Brady's style of communication December 5, 2019 | 9:43 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (sporting an Alabama windbreaker) talks with Alabama football coach Nick Saban at the Alabama NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Patriots
What an NFL Films director learned from working with Bill Belichick and Nick Saban December 5, 2019 | 9:37 AM
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady arrive for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala's 2019 theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion
Patriots
How Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen balance work and marriage December 5, 2019 | 5:20 AM
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been remarkably consistent after struggling in the first four games of the season.
Fantasy Football
Players worth starting as fantasy football playoffs begin December 5, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Jaylen Brown celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer during the second half.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown scores 31 points in Celtics’ 112-93 victory over Heat December 4, 2019 | 10:09 PM
Red Sox
Pitching analytics guru Brian Bannister is leaving the Red Sox December 4, 2019 | 10:00 PM
David Pastrnak celebrates after scoring a goal against the Canadiens on Dec. 1.
Bruins
David Pastrnak continues to dominate this season December 4, 2019 | 7:12 PM