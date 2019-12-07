Chiefs head into Patriots showdown with ground game in flux

With Damien Williams and Darrel Williams hurt, the Chiefs signed Spencer Ware this week.

LeSean McCoy will be one of three Chiefs running backs to see work out of the backfield on Sunday.
LeSean McCoy will be one of three Chiefs running backs to see work out of the backfield on Sunday. –Charlie Riedel/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
DAVE SKRETTA
AP,
11:58 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will head into arguably their biggest game of the season Sunday in New England with the very real possibility that their leading rusher could be a running back that joined the team just a few days ago.

Not that it seems to make much difference for them.

For all the high-flying, record-setting performances by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense, the one thing that has been missing for the better part of two years is a consistent ground game. The Chiefs have cycled through numerous running backs, tried wide receivers on jet sweeps and end-arounds, and even utilized Mahomes on scrambles and bootlegs, all with the same underwhelming results.

Advertisement

Now, the Chiefs visit the Patriots in a rematch of their riveting AFC championship game without two of their leading rushers, Damien Williams and Darrel Williams, and Spencer Ware back in the fold after signing earlier this week.

“They all practiced and took rotation in there,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “I can tell you we’re comfortable with any of them playing. We’re going to see how it goes once the game gets going.”

That is basically the approach the Chiefs have taken all season.

Without a running back such as Saquon Barkely or Ezekiel Elliott, the Chiefs have fully embraced the committee approach. They’ve had five different leading rushers through their first 13 games, including Mahomes in a win over the Chargers in Mexico City. It was Darwin Thompson, a sixth-round pick, who led them last week against the Raiders by piling up yardage in the fourth quarter, when the Chiefs were salting away an important AFC West victory.

The Chiefs have had only one running back eclipse 100 yards in a game — Damien Williams ran for 125 against the Vikings. But even that performance came with an asterisk: He gained 91 yards on one spectacular touchdown run.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy insisted this week the Chiefs are comfortable with anybody they put in the backfield, in part because of the guy handing off the ball. The Chiefs run plenty of run-pass options, so it falls upon Mahomes to decide whether the running back is going to get the handoff. And that means it falls on the reigning league MVP to decide whether McCoy, Thompson and Ware will have much success against the Patriots.

Advertisement

It’s certainly a unique trio to take into a game.

McCoy could be headed for the Hall of Fame after a spectacular career spent mostly with Buffalo. He signed with the Chiefs just before the season and has led them in rushing six times, but he’s also had a couple of fumble problems and didn’t have a single carry against the Colts. The Chiefs are also trying to limit the wear and tear on his 31-year-old body so that he’s healthy for the stretch run, and that has meant fewer carries the past few weeks.

Thompson showed in training camp what he can do when the ball is in his hands. But the former Utah State standout needed time not only to learn the Chiefs offense but sharpen his skills when the ball is not in his hands: pass protection, picking up blitzes, reading coverages and running routes in the passing game.

Advertisement

It came together in the fourth quarter against Oakland last week, when Damien Williams was inactive with a rib injury and Darrel Williams had left with a hamstring that put him on injured reserve this week. Thompson wound up carrying 11 times for 44 yards and reached the end zone for the first time in his NFL career — then he dropped the ball in the end zone, forgot about it, and was thankful fullback Anthony Sherman grabbed it for a keepsake.

“I like to think that I’m one of the official presidents of the Short Running Back Club. So with (5-foot-8) Darwin being in that Short Running Back Club, obviously I have high expectations of him,” Bieniemy said. “He has a dynamic personality and has great work ethic. So yes, he will be given an opportunity at some point.”

So will Ware, who spent several years with the Chiefs but went unsigned this season. The Chiefs’ spate of injuries forced them to bring in another body, though, and Ware’s familiarity with the offense made him a natural fit.

Advertisement

“Spencer is real smart. The retention part wasn’t really a big deal,” Reid said. “He picked up right where he left off. It was just a matter of getting the legs going and getting back in the swing of things.”

The Chiefs still harbor hopes of winning the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and with it a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But winning at New England on Sunday is essential, and cold weather combined with the Patriots’ second-ranked pass defense means a successful ground game could be imperative.

Whoever happens to be carrying the ball for the Chiefs.

Is the Patriots’ offense fixable?

TOPICS: Patriots Football NFL Playoffs
In this Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski gives a stiff arm to Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker after catching a pass.
Patriots
A look back at the last 5 meetings between the Patriots and Chiefs December 7, 2019 | 12:19 PM
Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris, center. drives between Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) and forward Semi Ojeleye (37) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown help Celtics beat Nuggets 108-95 December 6, 2019 | 10:49 PM
Bill Belichick and Adam Vinatieri
Patriots
Former Patriots Adam Vinatieri, Mike Haynes named to the NFL's All-Time Team December 6, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Celtics
Gordon Hayward set to return to Celtics practice December 6, 2019 | 9:06 PM
The backboard N'Keal Harry shattered at Chandler High School in December 2015.
PATRIOTS
This is one highlight reel N’Keal Harry will always treasure December 6, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leads the team onto the field.
Patriots
Tom Brady, Patriots face Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in AFC title rematch December 6, 2019 | 8:14 PM
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws before a game.
NFL
Eli Manning is ready for another chance December 6, 2019 | 7:51 PM
Nick Folk is reportedly expected to return to the Patriots.
Patriots
The Patriots will reportedly bring back Nick Folk December 6, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Dwight Evans, a three-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner, is a finalist among the Modern Baseball Era committee’s choices for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Red Sox
Rooting for Dwight Evans one more time December 6, 2019 | 7:05 PM
Tom Brady reacts after a play in the Patriots' loss to the Texans.
Patriots
Are the Patriots vulnerable at last? Don’t bet on it December 6, 2019 | 6:32 PM
David Fizdale had a 21-83 record in his two seasons coaching the Knicks.
NBA
Knicks fire coach David Fizdale December 6, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Tom Brady was a full participant at Patriots practice on Friday.
Patriots
Here's this week's Patriots injury report December 6, 2019 | 4:52 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasn't practicing his kicking this week.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady confirms he is not the Patriots' next kicker December 6, 2019 | 4:05 PM
Rob Gronkowski uses jigsaw puzzles to lower his stress levels and to help his mental recovery.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski solves post-playing stress with puzzles December 6, 2019 | 3:27 PM
Celtics guard Marcus Smart rips away a defensive rebound from Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.
Celtics
Marcus Smart said he feels considerably better, joking that New York 'literally killed' him December 6, 2019 | 1:42 PM
Can the Patriots contain Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill?
Patriots
If they can limit Tyreek Hill and Pat Mahomes just enough, expect the Patriots to stay unbeaten at home December 6, 2019 | 12:19 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick won't confirm Patriots will re-sign kicker Nick Folk December 6, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Patrick Mahomes and Sammy Watkins lead an explosive Chiefs offense.
Patriots
Here's what the Chiefs are saying about Sunday's matchup against the Patriots December 6, 2019 | 10:48 AM
Tom Brady and Antonio Brown celebrate a touchdown in Week 2 against the Dolphins.
Patriots
Patriots players reacted to Antonio Brown message for Tom Brady on Instagram December 6, 2019 | 10:21 AM
Caroline Wozniacki said she realized there's a lot more in life she'd like to accomplish off the court.
Tennis
Former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki to retire after Australian Open December 6, 2019 | 9:45 AM
New England Patriots running back James White (28) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Chiefs game December 6, 2019 | 8:11 AM
John Moore skated 16 minutes and dropped the gloves with Zack Smith in his first game of the season.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-3 OT loss to the Blackhawks December 6, 2019 | 7:30 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up with quarterbacks Cody Kessler, behind left, and Jarrett Stidham (4) during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Patriots-Chiefs headlines Week 14 NFL schedule December 5, 2019 | 11:50 PM
Blackhawks center Ryan Carpenter celebrates his goal in the first period.
Bruins
Despite comeback, Bruins fall to Blackhawks 4-3 in OT December 5, 2019 | 10:19 PM
Patriots
Why the Patriots will be wearing special cleats this Sunday December 5, 2019 | 9:00 PM
Patriots
After getting blocked, Patriots still without a kicker December 5, 2019 | 8:00 PM
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 14: Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns stands on the sidelines before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. unclear on his future with Browns December 5, 2019 | 7:45 PM
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Oakland Raiders during the first quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes had to say ahead of rematch vs. Patriots December 5, 2019 | 6:48 PM
Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton looks on during the first half of a game.
NBA
Woman seeks dismissal of lawsuit against Luke Walton December 5, 2019 | 6:47 PM
Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon during a Nov. 24 game against the Eagles.
Josh Gordon
How Josh Gordon is doing with the Seahawks December 5, 2019 | 6:47 PM