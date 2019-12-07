Patriots re-sign kicker Nick Folk

FOXBOROUGH — After operating without a kicker during practice this week, the Patriots re-signed Nick Folk Saturday afternoon.

To make room for Folk on the 53-man roster, the team released defensive tackle Albert Huggins, who was claimed off waivers on Monday.

Folk first signed with the Patriots in October. He played three games before getting released following an appendectomy on Thanksgiving. Kicker Kai Forbath replaced Folk in his one-game absence, the Week 13 loss against Houston, and was released Monday.

Folk was not New England’s first choice to fill the position. The team attempted to claim former San Francisco 49ers kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers earlier in the week, but the Indianapolis Colts got first dibs with a higher waiver priority.

McLaughlin would have been the fifth kicker for New England this season.

In his three games with the Patriots, Folk has made all three of his extra-point attempts and seven of his nine field-goal attempts.