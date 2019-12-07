Tom Brady and Chase Winovich dress up in Ohio State gear after Michigan loss

Ohio State knocked off Michigan last Saturday, and unfortunately for former Wolverine players Tom Brady and Chase Winovich, it appears they lost a wager because of the defeat.

Nate Ebner and John Simon, who both played for Ohio State, posted a photo Saturday on Twitter of Brady and Winovich decked out in Ohio State gear inside the Patriots locker room.

The four of them had their arms up in the photo, spelling O-H-I-O.

No. 1 Ohio State beat Michigan in The Game for the eighth consecutive season, and to make matters worse for Brady and Winovich, the Buckeyes will play Wisconsin on Saturday night in the Big Ten Championship.

This isn’t the first time Brady has had to settle a bet because of a Michigan loss. In 2012, he had to wear Mike Vrabel’s Ohio State jersey.

Brady will have to wait until Nov. 28, 2020 to see if Michigan can snap the losing skid and beat Ohio State.

