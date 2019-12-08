Chiefs’ equipment sent to New Jersey ahead of game with Patriots
An equipment container holding some of the Chiefs’ gear was accidentally sent to Newark, N.J., instead of Boston, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The equipment was never taken off the team’s plane, Shefter reported. The Chiefs are working to get the equipment back to Massachusetts. It is scheduled to arrive between 3 and 3:30 p.m., shortly before the 4:25 kickoff at Gillette Stadium.
The container held shoulder pads, helmets, footballs, and approximately 35 players’ bags, according to Schefter.
Chiefs equipment arrives … pic.twitter.com/ytulhkvN0J
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 8, 2019
… more Chiefs equipment arriving about 1:40 before kickoff. pic.twitter.com/kNxDxbIdRG
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 8, 2019
