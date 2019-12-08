Here’s how referee Jerome Boger explained the N’Keal Harry ruling in the Patriots-Chiefs game

N’Keal Harry was ruled down at the 3 yard line on this play. –Jim Davis
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
December 8, 2019

Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry was ruled short of the end zone on a play in the fourth quarter Sunday vs the Chiefs, although video replays showed Harry did not step out of bounds before crossing the goal line.

Afterward, ESPN reporter Mike Reiss served as the pool reporter to get an explanation from officiating crew chief Jerome Boger. Here is the exchange as provided by the Patriots media relations department.

Reiss: What led to that not being called a touchdown?

Boger: “What led to it was the covering official on the wing was blocked out by defenders. The downfield official who was on the goal line and looking back toward the field of play had that he stepped out at the three-yard line. So, they got together and conferred on that. The final ruling was that he was out of bounds at the three-yard line.’’

Advertisement

Reiss: When the officials confer like that and you ultimately come in as the lead official, is there any thought to err on the side of touchdown, knowing you would have the benefit of review in that event?

Boger: “Not really. Those two officials who were covering it, they look at it in real time. This case was unique in that the guy who would have ruled touchdown had him short. So maybe if that ruling official on the goal line had a touchdown, we could have gotten into that, but he thought that that guy stepped out of bounds. The goal line wasn’t in the play.’’

TOPICS: Patriots
Bill Belichick communicating with officials on the sideline during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the officiating in the Patriots' loss December 8, 2019 | 9:06 PM
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower during the first half.
Patriots
Patriots drop second straight game, fall to Chiefs 23-16 December 8, 2019 | 8:34 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox great Dwight Evans falls short in bid for Hall of Fame December 8, 2019 | 8:29 PM
David Ortiz poses for a photo with a fan after making a surprise appearance at the Day of Legends baseball event at the Quisqueya Stadium, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sunday, Dec. 8.
David Ortiz
David Ortiz makes first public appearance in Dominican Republic since being shot December 8, 2019 | 8:15 PM
Patriots
Officials negated two Patriots touchdowns Sunday against the Chiefs December 8, 2019 | 7:30 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the second quarter. The Patriots suffered a 16-23 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Live blog
Patriots comeback falls short as Chiefs take 23-16 win December 8, 2019 | 3:39 PM
Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward looks to shoot against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
Here's the latest on Gordon Hayward December 8, 2019 | 2:48 PM
Patriots
Chiefs’ equipment sent to New Jersey ahead of game with Patriots December 8, 2019 | 2:07 PM
Steven Kampfer Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruins place Steven Kampfer on waivers December 8, 2019 | 1:40 PM
Ashland players celebrate their win in the Division 5 Super Bowl Saturday afternoon.
High School Sports
Results for the Mass. high school Super Bowls December 8, 2019 | 9:12 AM
Nikita Zadarrov delivers a hit on Sean Kuraly during Saturday's Bruins-Avalanche contest.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-1 loss to the Avalanche December 8, 2019 | 8:31 AM
Houston, TX 12-01-19: Patriots WR Julian Edelman can't reach this first quarter pass from Tom Brady (not pictured). The New England Patriots visited the Houston Texans for a regular season NFL football game at NRG Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots notebook: Even Julian Edelman is working on building trust with Tom Brady December 8, 2019 | 8:21 AM
Harvard guard Noah Kirkwood stepped up in the team's win over UMass.
college basketball
Why Harvard basketball didn't need Bryce Aiken to be a scorer Saturday December 8, 2019 | 8:13 AM
Patriots
Patriots re-sign kicker Nick Folk December 7, 2019 | 4:32 PM
Nate Ebner, Tom Brady, Chase Winovich, and John Simon pose for a photo.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Chase Winovich dress up in Ohio State gear after Michigan loss December 7, 2019 | 2:51 PM
In this Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski gives a stiff arm to Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker after catching a pass.
Patriots
A look back at the last 5 meetings between the Patriots and Chiefs December 7, 2019 | 12:19 PM
LeSean McCoy will be one of three Chiefs running backs to see work out of the backfield on Sunday.
Patriots
Chiefs head into Patriots showdown with ground game in flux December 7, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris, center. drives between Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) and forward Semi Ojeleye (37) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown help Celtics beat Nuggets 108-95 December 6, 2019 | 10:49 PM
Bill Belichick and Adam Vinatieri
Patriots
Former Patriots Adam Vinatieri, Mike Haynes named to the NFL's All-Time Team December 6, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Celtics
Gordon Hayward set to return to Celtics practice December 6, 2019 | 9:06 PM
The backboard N'Keal Harry shattered at Chandler High School in December 2015.
PATRIOTS
This is one highlight reel N’Keal Harry will always treasure December 6, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leads the team onto the field.
Patriots
Tom Brady, Patriots face Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in AFC title rematch December 6, 2019 | 8:14 PM
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws before a game.
NFL
Eli Manning is ready for another chance December 6, 2019 | 7:51 PM
Nick Folk is reportedly expected to return to the Patriots.
Patriots
The Patriots will reportedly bring back Nick Folk December 6, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Dwight Evans, a three-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner, is a finalist among the Modern Baseball Era committee’s choices for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Red Sox
Nine innings with Chad Finn: Rooting for Dwight Evans one more time December 6, 2019 | 7:05 PM
Tom Brady reacts after a play in the Patriots' loss to the Texans.
Patriots
Are the Patriots vulnerable at last? Don’t bet on it December 6, 2019 | 6:32 PM
David Fizdale had a 21-83 record in his two seasons coaching the Knicks.
NBA
Knicks fire coach David Fizdale December 6, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Tom Brady was a full participant at Patriots practice on Friday.
Patriots
Here's this week's Patriots injury report December 6, 2019 | 4:52 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasn't practicing his kicking this week.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady confirms he is not the Patriots' next kicker December 6, 2019 | 4:05 PM
Rob Gronkowski uses jigsaw puzzles to lower his stress levels and to help his mental recovery.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski solves post-playing stress with puzzles December 6, 2019 | 3:27 PM