Live blog: Patriots-Chiefs game updates

[ To refresh the page throughout the afternoon, click here]

The New England Patriots (10-2) are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) Gillette Stadium Sunday afternoon in a matchup of two of the AFC’s top contenders.

5:41 p.m.: New England will get the ball back here with 3:49 left in the first quarter. Wouldn’t be surprised to see a little trickeration on the part of the Pats to try and get a jolt before the half. New England really needs a boost going into halftime for several reasons, not the least of which is the fact that Kansas City will get the ball to start the second half. But really, the Patriots just can’t afford anything more than a 10-point deficit at this point on the afternoon.

Advertisement

5:30 p.m.: Patriots are now 2-for-5 on third down. That won’t get it done against the Chiefs. They’re going for it on fourth down. Feels like a big moment here … and New England can’t convert. Kansas City ball.

5:25 p.m.: Kelce with a four-yard TD run (off a Wildcat-style play) makes it 17-7 with 9:33 left in the second quarter. Pats have to display some urgency here against KC — you cannot let the Chiefs get into any sort of offensive rhythm, or this one is going to get away from New England awfully quickly.

5:13 p.m.: Mahomes-to-Hardman on a 48-yard strike makes it 10-7 with 13:04 left in the first half. Just a thunderbolt of a play gives Kansas City the lead. Terrific execution made possible by that great speed on the part of Kansas City. The Chiefs are committing some bad penalties, but they are making up for it on the other end with some big pickups in long-yardage situations.

5:06 p.m.: Patriots up 7-3 after one quarter. Brady is 6-for-9 for 75 yards and a touchdown.

5:01 p.m.: The margin for error in this sort of game is so narrow that when you get a blicked field-goal attempt like that one, you hope it doesn’t come back to haunt you. The Pats have had a pair of possessions against KC on their last two drives, and have come away with nothing to show for it. On that one, it’s a special teams issue there for New England — it’s still 7-3 New England with two minutes left in the first quarter.

Advertisement

4:50 p.m.: Butker delivers a 48-yarder to the lighthouse end of the stadium, and it’s 7-3 with 7:12 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs’ are looking at Mahomes’ right hand on the sideline — it looks like he banged it here in the early going. Worth keeping an eye on him going forward. He’s 4-for-9 for 55 yards with an interception so far this afternoon.

4:45 p.m.: Patriots defense playing more zone than man to start the game. A unique look — no team has played more man over the course of the first three months of the season. We’ll see how much things change as the game goes on, but it is interesting.

Advertisement

4:40 p.m.: Patriots can’t make anything off that turnover — they’re just barely out of field-goal range, and so it’s a field-position discussion, at least at this portion of the afternoon. We’ll see how it plays out on the next series. But even three would have been good there. It’s 7-0 with 10:58 left in the first quarter.

4:36 p.m.: That’s the sort of play that can give an offense a much-needed jolt.

4:33 p.m.: Two third-down flags keep the chains moving for the Patriots, and they cap the drive with a razzle-dazzle touchdown pass from Brady to Edelman, a 37-yarder, that gives New England a 7-0 lead with 12:34 left in the first quarter. On the two penalties — every time there’s DPI on a third-down deep ball, it’s worth recalling the work of David Patten. I felt like he did that better than anyone.

Advertisement

4:23 p.m.: Going to be interesting to see how the Pats try and slow down the Chiefs speed. One way I know they’ve done it in the past is, during practice, they’ll allow the scout team receivers to start 3-5 yards downfield as a way of simulating terrific team speed. Wouldn’t be shocked if that was the case again this week as they prepped for Hill and the rest.

4:15 p.m.: Coin flip — New England wins, 27-24. The Patriots end up running the ball effectively for really the first time all year against a playoff team.

3:51 p.m.: Heard a few folks talk this week about how this game is a tough one from a gambling perspective. The Patriots have stayed roughly three-point favorites all week long — I’d suspect a large part of that is due to the game being in Foxborough. Even with New England a favorite, this is a tough one to bet, given the state of the New England offense. One thing to keep in mind here is that the Kansas City run defense is one of the worst in the league, which means a quick start by the Patriots could open up chances in the running game in the second half. (And maybe this is the week Sony Michel and New England get some traction on the ground — provided the Patriots stick with it, as opposed to what they did last week against the Texans.) Anyway, this is a roundabout way of saying that a lot of this game is going to be dictated by what happens in the early going — which team can establish their ideal tempo on the contest. But I’d still stay away from this one, at least from a better perspective.

3:45 p.m.:

Tom Brady's weapons vs. Chiefs: WR: Edelman, Sanu, Dorsett, Harry, Meyers TE: Watson, LaCosse RB: Michel, White, Burkhead, Bolden Same as last week, except now he's playing with third-string C James Ferentz. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 8, 2019

3:35 p.m.: A few odds and ends — Jerome Boger will serve as the referee for today’s game. This will be the first New England game of the year for the veteran official. Check out his page on Pro Football Reference for more on his work as an official. … Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call this week for CBS. It’ll be their third New England game of the year — the Patriots are 2-0 when they’ve been in the booth this season. Since the start of the 2017 season (including playoffs), New England is 15-2 with them at the mic.

3:30 p.m.: When it comes to weather, it should be ideal conditions for December football: partly cloudy with highs in the low 30s throughout the afternoon, with no chance of precipitation. I don’t think this necessarily favors either team, but you would think that the chances of something funky happening would lessen considerably without any rain or snow.

Except, of course, when it comes to the wind and field-goal attempts.

3:15 p.m.: Oh, and it looks like the Chiefs’ equipment has arrived.

There is no need to fear – the #Chiefs gear is here. A shipping snafu sent some of their equipment to New Jersey instead of Foxborough by accident. pic.twitter.com/rQMabw76Ai — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) December 8, 2019

3:00 p.m.: The following players are inactive this afternoon for the Patriots: Cody Kessler, Damien Harris, Korey Cunningham, Joejuan Williams, Ryan Izzo, Ted Karras, and Byron Cowart.

No big shock when it comes to the list. Cowart and Karras were downgraded to out on Friday, so those aren’t a surprise. (I’d look for James Ferentz to go wire-to-wire in Karras’ spot.) Kessler, Harris, Williams and Cunningham have been healthy scratches for most of the season. (The return of Jason McCourty likely played a role in Williams returning to the sideline.) And while Izzo is technically a healthy scratch — he wasn’t on the injury list this week — he’s been up-and-down all year when it comes to health.

2:58 p.m.: Pre-game reading list