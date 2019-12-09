Jakobi Meyers, N’Keal Harry continue to struggle through growing pains

New England Patriots Jakobi Meyers (16) gained 35 yards on this reception from James White in the fourth quarter, but was denied first career TD catch earlier in the period. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Assistant Sports Editor
12:57 AM

FOXBOROUGH — Jakobi Meyers landed in the end zone, rolled over onto his back and shot his hands into the air with the football clutched tight between them.

For a brief moment, Meyers thought it had finally happened — he had finally caught his first NFL touchdown.

That joy was replaced with disappointment after a review of the play found Tom Brady’s pass to the 23-year-old rookie was incomplete. The call came moments after fellow rookie N’Keal Harry was erroneously ruled out of bounds, taking away a touchdown that would have brought the Patriots within one score of the Kansas City Chiefs with 11:42 remaining in the game.

Advertisement

Instead, the Patriots settled for a Nick Folk 29-yard field goal, making it 23-16, which would remain the final margin of New England’s third loss of the season.

Sunday marked another day of frustration for Meyers and Harry, another reminder of the growing pains the Patriots’ first-year receivers have been struggling through a season in which New England seems desperate for a weapon — any weapon — capable of igniting its sputtering offense.

“If I would have just caught it clean the first time, you know, it wouldn’t have even went that far,’’ Meyers said at his locker after the game. “So at that point, I was just like, man, I blew that one. Regardless of what I felt or anybody felt, I just should have caught it the first time. It would have been a lot better moment.’’

Meyers’s first season in the NFL hasn’t been simple. Undrafted out of North Carolina State, the Georgia native latched on with the Patriots this spring. He had a stellar training camp and earned his way onto the 53-man roster, and has seen action in 12 of the Patriots’ 13 games, including one start against the Cowboys.

He’s only been targeted a few times each game, and knows he has to make the most of them. He was targeted three times against the Chiefs and gained 35 yards on his one reception (from James White on a fourth-quarter halfback throw). But Meyers was not going to dwell on the missed opportunity for his first TD catch.

Advertisement

“[You] can’t really live in the past, because the next might slip away from you,’’ he said. “So [I’m] just trying to keep moving forward no matter what happens. No matter how good, no matter how bad, stay even keel the entire way.’’

Harry, who was the Patriots’ first-round draft pick (32d overall) out of Arizona State, hasn’t had much of an easier start to his first year in the league. He didn’t make his debut until Week 11 in Philadelphia after beginning the season on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

He recorded his first career TD catch in a 13-9 victory against the Cowboys in Week 12, but on Sunday, he missed out on the second one when officials ruled he had stepped out of bounds at the 3 while lunging for the pylon. Replays, however, showed Harry did not step out of bounds, but the Patriots were still denied what would have been a tying touchdown.

Advertisement

“I thought it was a touchdown,’’ Harry said. “I’m pretty sure everyone else saw it was a touchdown.’’

As frustrating as it was, Harry, who said the officials did not speak with him about the play, was forced to take the result in stride.

“You know, at the end of the day, I was always taught to control what I can control and, you know, I did that, I felt like my effort was good. That’s all I can give,’’ he said.

And Meyers is just hoping he’ll get a chance to make his first touchdown catch sometime soon — hopefully before the playoffs.

“You know, this year, coming in for my first year, you didn’t know where you were going, you didn’t know [the] playbook ,’’ he said about the rest of the season. “Now, I kind of have a leg up, I’ll be able to learn, or keep going over plays, keep trying to get comfortable on my routes and just be ready to come in.’’

TOPICS: Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks to pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Patriots
23 thoughts on the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs December 9, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on from the bench during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Patriots
How Tom Brady reacted to the 'disappointing' loss to the Chiefs December 9, 2019 | 6:40 AM
Patriots OL Joe Thuney holds back quarterback Tom Brady as he was exchaning words with Chiefs DT Chris Jones after a play. The New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Dec. 8, 2019. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
commentary
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 23-16 loss to the Chiefs December 8, 2019 | 9:31 PM
Patriots
Here’s how referee Jerome Boger explained the N’Keal Harry ruling in the Patriots-Chiefs game December 8, 2019 | 9:12 PM
Bill Belichick communicating with officials on the sideline during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the officiating in the Patriots' loss December 8, 2019 | 9:06 PM
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower during the first half.
Patriots
Patriots drop second straight game, fall to Chiefs 23-16 December 8, 2019 | 8:34 PM
Alex Cora and Dwight Evans chat before the start of the Red Sox May 2018 alumni game.
Red Sox
Red Sox great Dwight Evans falls short in bid for Hall of Fame December 8, 2019 | 8:29 PM
David Ortiz poses for a photo with a fan after making a surprise appearance at the Day of Legends baseball event at the Quisqueya Stadium, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sunday, Dec. 8.
David Ortiz
David Ortiz makes first public appearance in Dominican Republic since being shot December 8, 2019 | 8:15 PM
Patriots
Officials negated two potential Patriots touchdowns Sunday against the Chiefs December 8, 2019 | 7:30 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the second quarter. The Patriots suffered a 16-23 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Live blog
Patriots comeback falls short as Chiefs take 23-16 win December 8, 2019 | 3:39 PM
Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward looks to shoot against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
Here's the latest on Gordon Hayward December 8, 2019 | 2:48 PM
Patriots
Chiefs’ equipment sent to New Jersey ahead of game with Patriots December 8, 2019 | 2:07 PM
Steven Kampfer Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruins place Steven Kampfer on waivers December 8, 2019 | 1:40 PM
Ashland players celebrate their win in the Division 5 Super Bowl Saturday afternoon.
High School Sports
Results for the Mass. high school Super Bowls December 8, 2019 | 9:12 AM
Nikita Zadarrov delivers a hit on Sean Kuraly during Saturday's Bruins-Avalanche contest.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-1 loss to the Avalanche December 8, 2019 | 8:31 AM
Houston, TX 12-01-19: Patriots WR Julian Edelman can't reach this first quarter pass from Tom Brady (not pictured). The New England Patriots visited the Houston Texans for a regular season NFL football game at NRG Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots notebook: Even Julian Edelman is working on building trust with Tom Brady December 8, 2019 | 8:21 AM
Harvard guard Noah Kirkwood stepped up in the team's win over UMass.
college basketball
Why Harvard basketball didn't need Bryce Aiken to be a scorer Saturday December 8, 2019 | 8:13 AM
Patriots
Patriots re-sign kicker Nick Folk December 7, 2019 | 4:32 PM
Nate Ebner, Tom Brady, Chase Winovich, and John Simon pose for a photo.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Chase Winovich dress up in Ohio State gear after Michigan loss December 7, 2019 | 2:51 PM
In this Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski gives a stiff arm to Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker after catching a pass.
Patriots
A look back at the last 5 meetings between the Patriots and Chiefs December 7, 2019 | 12:19 PM
LeSean McCoy will be one of three Chiefs running backs to see work out of the backfield on Sunday.
Patriots
Chiefs head into Patriots showdown with ground game in flux December 7, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris, center. drives between Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) and forward Semi Ojeleye (37) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown help Celtics beat Nuggets 108-95 December 6, 2019 | 10:49 PM
Bill Belichick and Adam Vinatieri
Patriots
Former Patriots Adam Vinatieri, Mike Haynes named to the NFL's All-Time Team December 6, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Celtics
Gordon Hayward set to return to Celtics practice December 6, 2019 | 9:06 PM
The backboard N'Keal Harry shattered at Chandler High School in December 2015.
PATRIOTS
This is one highlight reel N’Keal Harry will always treasure December 6, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leads the team onto the field.
Patriots
Tom Brady, Patriots face Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in AFC title rematch December 6, 2019 | 8:14 PM
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws before a game.
NFL
Eli Manning is ready for another chance December 6, 2019 | 7:51 PM
Nick Folk is reportedly expected to return to the Patriots.
Patriots
The Patriots will reportedly bring back Nick Folk December 6, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Dwight Evans, a three-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner, is a finalist among the Modern Baseball Era committee’s choices for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Red Sox
Nine innings with Chad Finn: Rooting for Dwight Evans one more time December 6, 2019 | 7:05 PM
Tom Brady reacts after a play in the Patriots' loss to the Texans.
Patriots
Are the Patriots vulnerable at last? Don’t bet on it December 6, 2019 | 6:32 PM