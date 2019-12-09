Morning sports update: Patrick Chung referenced Chiefs’ ‘fans’ in a postgame tweet

"They both beat us."

Patrick Chung making a tackle against the Chiefs in the Patriots' Sunday loss.
Patrick Chung making a tackle against the Chiefs in the Patriots' Sunday loss. –Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Boston.com Staff
9:55 AM

The Patriots lost to the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon, 23-16. A slow start, a lack of execution on offense, and a series of controversial officiating decisions combined to send New England to a second straight defeat.

Both the Bruins and Celtics have games this evening at 7:30 p.m. The Celtics are at TD Garden against the Cavaliers, while the Bruins are on the road against the Senators.

And in international news, the World Anti-Doping Agency ruled early on Monday that the Russian flag and anthem has been banned for four years from major world sporting events such as the Olympics due to tampering with a Moscow laboratory database. The ban — similar to the one imposed on Russian athletes during the 2018 Winter Olympics — will be in effect for next year’s Summer Games in Tokyo barring a successful appeal.

Advertisement

Patrick Chung made a thinly-veiled reference to the officiating in a tweet: Patriots safety Patrick Chung was among those not happy with the way in which several calls were made (or not made) in the loss to the Chiefs. The 32-year-old did his best to cover Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (who had seven catches for 66 yards, as well as a four-yard rushing touchdown).

After the game, Chung — apparently referencing the controversial decisions made by the referees — tweeted a not-so-subtle message:

Though not explicitly said, Chung appears to be talking about the officials with his mention of “fans.”

Other Patriots players were more direct in their appraisal of the game.

“It sucks because at the end of the day, we felt like those were plays were going to change the momentum of the game and eventually put us in a spot to win the football game,” said fellow safety Duron Harmon. “It was taken away from us. I know the referees have a rough job. I’m not going to say that their job is easy.”

Trivia: Tom Brady’s 17-yard run on fourth down in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game was the third-longest rush of his career. The longest run of Brady’s career was a 22-yard burst in a 38-13 win over the Bengals in 2006. Touchdowns were scored in that same game by two players who rushed for over 1,000 yards in a season for Cincinnati at least once in their careers. Can you name both of them?

Advertisement

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: They both made the Pro Bowl in 2004, but for different teams. One went to Auburn, the other Washington.

More from Boston.com:

With a loss to the Chiefs and the Bengals up next, it’s time for a familiar reference:

Tom Brady scrambled for the third-longest run of his career on Sunday, a 17-yard dash on fourth down:

As part of an annual charity event, Sunday River in Maine hosted hundreds of skiers dressed up as Santa Claus:

On this day: In 2018, the Dolphins completed the improbable comeback known as the “Miracle in Miami,” defeating the Patriots 34-33 on a last-second, roundabout touchdown.

Advertisement

Daily highlight: From this weekend, a truly sublime back-heel goal from Barcelona forward Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan called it the best goal of his career, echoing a similar finish from Barcelona predecessor Patrick Kluivert.

Trivia answer: Corey Dillon and Rudi Johnson.

TOPICS: Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 08: Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Kansas City Chiefs attempts to tackle Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots during the second half in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Patriots
Questions keep stacking up against the Patriots, and answers aren't easy to find December 9, 2019 | 10:24 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 08: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs exchanges words with Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots during the first half of the game at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Patriots, Chiefs said about the heated moments from Sunday's game December 9, 2019 | 8:42 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks to pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Patriots
Chad Finn: 23 thoughts on the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs December 9, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on from the bench during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Patriots
How Tom Brady reacted to the 'disappointing' loss to the Chiefs December 9, 2019 | 6:40 AM
Olympics
World Anti-Doping Agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia December 9, 2019 | 6:13 AM
Patriots
Column: Sharks are circling around Patriots December 9, 2019 | 2:41 AM
Patriots
Jakobi Meyers and N’Keal Harry continue to struggle through growing pains December 9, 2019 | 12:57 AM
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo's 4 TD passes help 49ers top Saints, 48-46 December 8, 2019 | 11:39 PM
Patriots OL Joe Thuney holds back quarterback Tom Brady as he was exchaning words with Chiefs DT Chris Jones after a play. The New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Dec. 8, 2019. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
commentary
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 23-16 loss to the Chiefs December 8, 2019 | 9:31 PM
Patriots
Here’s how referee Jerome Boger explained the N’Keal Harry ruling in the Patriots-Chiefs game December 8, 2019 | 9:12 PM
Bill Belichick communicating with officials on the sideline during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the officiating in the Patriots' loss December 8, 2019 | 9:06 PM
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower during the first half.
Patriots
Patriots drop second straight game, fall to Chiefs 23-16 December 8, 2019 | 8:34 PM
Alex Cora and Dwight Evans chat before the start of the Red Sox May 2018 alumni game.
Red Sox
Red Sox great Dwight Evans falls short in bid for Hall of Fame December 8, 2019 | 8:29 PM
David Ortiz poses for a photo with a fan after making a surprise appearance at the Day of Legends baseball event at the Quisqueya Stadium, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sunday, Dec. 8.
David Ortiz
David Ortiz makes first public appearance in Dominican Republic since being shot December 8, 2019 | 8:15 PM
Patriots
Officials negated two potential Patriots touchdowns Sunday against the Chiefs December 8, 2019 | 7:30 PM
NFL
Ravens clinch AFC playoff berth with 24-17 win over Bills December 8, 2019 | 6:58 PM
College Sports
The College Football Playoffs are set. Here's what you need to know. December 8, 2019 | 5:23 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the second quarter. The Patriots suffered a 16-23 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Live blog
Patriots comeback falls short as Chiefs take 23-16 win December 8, 2019 | 3:39 PM
Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward looks to shoot against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
Here's the latest on Gordon Hayward December 8, 2019 | 2:48 PM
Patriots
Chiefs’ equipment sent to New Jersey ahead of game with Patriots December 8, 2019 | 2:07 PM
Steven Kampfer Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruins place Steven Kampfer on waivers December 8, 2019 | 1:40 PM
Ashland players celebrate their win in the Division 5 Super Bowl Saturday afternoon.
High School Sports
Results for the Mass. high school Super Bowls December 8, 2019 | 9:12 AM
Nikita Zadarrov delivers a hit on Sean Kuraly during Saturday's Bruins-Avalanche contest.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-1 loss to the Avalanche December 8, 2019 | 8:31 AM
Houston, TX 12-01-19: Patriots WR Julian Edelman can't reach this first quarter pass from Tom Brady (not pictured). The New England Patriots visited the Houston Texans for a regular season NFL football game at NRG Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots notebook: Even Julian Edelman is working on building trust with Tom Brady December 8, 2019 | 8:21 AM
Harvard guard Noah Kirkwood stepped up in the team's win over UMass.
college basketball
Why Harvard basketball didn't need Bryce Aiken to be a scorer Saturday December 8, 2019 | 8:13 AM
Patriots
Patriots re-sign kicker Nick Folk December 7, 2019 | 4:32 PM
Nate Ebner, Tom Brady, Chase Winovich, and John Simon pose for a photo.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Chase Winovich dress up in Ohio State gear after Michigan loss December 7, 2019 | 2:51 PM
In this Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski gives a stiff arm to Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker after catching a pass.
Patriots
A look back at the last 5 meetings between the Patriots and Chiefs December 7, 2019 | 12:19 PM
LeSean McCoy will be one of three Chiefs running backs to see work out of the backfield on Sunday.
Patriots
Chiefs head into Patriots showdown with ground game in flux December 7, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris, center. drives between Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) and forward Semi Ojeleye (37) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown help Celtics beat Nuggets 108-95 December 6, 2019 | 10:49 PM