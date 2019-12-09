Morning sports update: Patrick Chung referenced Chiefs’ ‘fans’ in a postgame tweet

The Patriots lost to the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon, 23-16. A slow start, a lack of execution on offense, and a series of controversial officiating decisions combined to send New England to a second straight defeat.

Both the Bruins and Celtics have games this evening at 7:30 p.m. The Celtics are at TD Garden against the Cavaliers, while the Bruins are on the road against the Senators.

And in international news, the World Anti-Doping Agency ruled early on Monday that the Russian flag and anthem has been banned for four years from major world sporting events such as the Olympics due to tampering with a Moscow laboratory database. The ban — similar to the one imposed on Russian athletes during the 2018 Winter Olympics — will be in effect for next year’s Summer Games in Tokyo barring a successful appeal.

Patrick Chung made a thinly-veiled reference to the officiating in a tweet: Patriots safety Patrick Chung was among those not happy with the way in which several calls were made (or not made) in the loss to the Chiefs. The 32-year-old did his best to cover Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (who had seven catches for 66 yards, as well as a four-yard rushing touchdown).

After the game, Chung — apparently referencing the controversial decisions made by the referees — tweeted a not-so-subtle message:

Great game by the chiefs and their “fans”……They both beat us. Well deserved I guess…. — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) December 9, 2019

Though not explicitly said, Chung appears to be talking about the officials with his mention of “fans.”

Other Patriots players were more direct in their appraisal of the game.

“It sucks because at the end of the day, we felt like those were plays were going to change the momentum of the game and eventually put us in a spot to win the football game,” said fellow safety Duron Harmon. “It was taken away from us. I know the referees have a rough job. I’m not going to say that their job is easy.”

Trivia: Tom Brady’s 17-yard run on fourth down in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game was the third-longest rush of his career. The longest run of Brady’s career was a 22-yard burst in a 38-13 win over the Bengals in 2006. Touchdowns were scored in that same game by two players who rushed for over 1,000 yards in a season for Cincinnati at least once in their careers. Can you name both of them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: They both made the Pro Bowl in 2004, but for different teams. One went to Auburn, the other Washington.

More from Boston.com:

With a loss to the Chiefs and the Bengals up next, it’s time for a familiar reference:

Polite request: Let’s get all of the “On to Cincinnati” jokes out of our system this morning. And once the clock noon today, let us never speak of it again — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 9, 2019

Tom Brady scrambled for the third-longest run of his career on Sunday, a 17-yard dash on fourth down:

And now @TomBrady RUNS it 17 yards for the first down. ON FOURTH DOWN. pic.twitter.com/gfBkYzHl0H — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 9, 2019

As part of an annual charity event, Sunday River in Maine hosted hundreds of skiers dressed up as Santa Claus:

VIDEO: Oh, what fun it is to ski with Santa. Hundreds of skiers dressed up as Santa ride down the slopes of the Sunday River resort in Newry, Maine, as part of an event to raise money for the River Fund youth charity pic.twitter.com/90PvoOwjHb — AFP news agency (@AFP) December 9, 2019

On this day: In 2018, the Dolphins completed the improbable comeback known as the “Miracle in Miami,” defeating the Patriots 34-33 on a last-second, roundabout touchdown.

Daily highlight: From this weekend, a truly sublime back-heel goal from Barcelona forward Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan called it the best goal of his career, echoing a similar finish from Barcelona predecessor Patrick Kluivert.

Trivia answer: Corey Dillon and Rudi Johnson.