Patriots still searching for answers after latest loss to Chiefs

Can the Patriots rebound from two straight losses?

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady appeals to down judge Patrick Holt that wide receiver N'Keal Harry had scored a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. Harry was ruled out of bounds before he crossed the goal line. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady appeals to down judge Patrick Holt that wide receiver N'Keal Harry had scored a touchdown. –(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP
December 9, 2019

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — No team is immune from hearing the frustrations of its fan base. Not even the six-time Super Bowl champion Patriots.

Philadelphia Eagles fans infamously pelted Santa Claus with snowballs while watching their two-win team trudge to the end of a dismal season.

Frustrations have reached such a point in New England that Patriots fans resorted to booing their 10-win team off the field during halftime of its 23-16 loss to the Chiefs.

Since starting 8-0, New England is 2-3 and has lost back-to-back games for the first this season.

The good news is it still sits atop the AFC East with two of its final three games against teams currently sitting at the bottom of their divisions.

Advertisement

But it’s a small consolation for a team that left the field Sunday lamenting its ongoing issues as well as the impact of multiple questionable calls by officials.

“Obviously, it gets frustrating, but calls get made and calls don’t get made,” receiver Phillip Dorsett. “I know it is a tough job on the referees, but at the end of the day, it is what it is.”

The most notable example was early in the fourth quarter with the Patriots trailing 23-13. N’Keal Harry caught a short pass from Tom Brady and appeared to stretch the ball over the pylon for a touchdown. But Harry was ruled to have stepped out of bounds at the 3-yard line. New England eventually settled for a field goal.

Coach Bill Belichick declined to say what, if any conversations he’s had with the league office about the officiating Sunday.

“I would treat those as private conversations,” Belichick said. “I wouldn’t try to speak for somebody else. … I don’t believe in that.”

The Patriots used some creativity to energize their offense but still came up short in their final drive with a chance to tie or win the game. They have been plagued by season-long issues converting on third downs (2 for 12 for the game) and scoring touchdowns in the red zone (1 for 3).

Advertisement

For the season the Patriots rank 17th in the NFL in third-down conversion percentage (37.4%). They are also scoring on just 48% of their trips inside the 20-yard line, which ranks 27th in the league.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI radio Monday, Brady said the offense is still working to find cohesion.

“I don’t think you ever feel like you’re done with that. I would say for as long as you play you’re always trying to be on the same page,” Brady said. “Hopefully it pays off at some point.”

When the Patriots suffered a humbling 41-14 loss at Kansas City in 2014, after the game a frustrated Belichick repeatedly responded “We’re on to Cincinnati” when asked to elaborate on the loss. On Monday, Brady took to Instagram and channeled his coach.

Advertisement

Written in capital letters over a picture of Brady wearing sunglasses and winter cap was a single quote: We’re on to Cincinnati,”

What’s working

The Patriots blocked their fourth punt of 2019, setting a franchise record for a season. It is the most blocks since the Eagles blocked four punts in 2014. With one more, New England will tie the 1990 Chiefs for the most punt blocks in a season in NFL history.

What needs help

Despite the return of Nick Folk to the team following his one-week absence after an emergency appendectomy, the kicking game continued to exhibit issues. Folk, who has been the Patriots’ most dependable kicker since Stephen Gostkowski went on injured reserve Oct. 2, had a 41-yard field goal attempt blocked in the first quarter. He is now 8 for 11 on the season. Folk’s predecessor, Mike Nugent, was 5 of 8 on field goals and 15 of 16 on extra points before being cut. Kai Forbath lasted one game after missing an extra point in New England’s loss to Houston.

Stock up

Advertisement

RB Brandon Bolden made the most of his one carry Sunday, scoring from 10 yards on a fly sweep in the third quarter. It was his third rushing touchdown of the season, matching a career high. He also had a receiving touchdown earlier in the season, giving him a career-best four TDs.

“I think Brandon is dependable for us everywhere, all four downs — first, second, third and fourth downs,” Belichick said. “Wherever we need to use him, I think we all have a lot of confidence in him.”

Stock down

Second-year running back Sony Michel continued to struggle, rushing five times for 8 yards. It was his lowest output of the year and dropped his season average to 3.5 yards per attempt. He has six touchdowns, but hasn’t reached the end zone in the past six games.

Key number

The Patriots went 1 for 3 on fourth down. For the season they are 5 of 12 (42%), which is tied for 21st in the league.

Next steps

New England gets a gift from the schedule makers this week as the Patriots visit 1-12 Cincinnati. The Bengals have been outscored 325-198 this season. The Patriots have won six of the last seven meetings.

TOPICS: Patriots Football Massachusetts
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes questions from reporters before an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Patriots admit to violating NFL rules by shooting video of Bengals' sideline December 10, 2019 | 8:18 AM
Houston, TX 12-01-19: Patriots Wr Phillip Dorsett II grabs a pass during pre game warmups. The New England Patriots visited the Houston Texans for a regular season NFL football game at NRG Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots notebook: What's the mood in Foxborough? December 10, 2019 | 8:17 AM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) grew fans as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The 49ers won 48-46. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo picked a terrible time to suddenly look like Tom Brady December 10, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox discussed trading Jackie Bradley Jr. to the Mets December 10, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Ottawa Senators' Mark Borowiecki gets pushed into the boards by Boston Bruins' Charlie Coyle during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-2 loss to the Senators December 10, 2019 | 6:59 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes questions from reporters before an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Read the Patriots' statement on the latest videotaping allegations December 10, 2019 | 12:09 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 09: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics smiles during the second half of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on December 09, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Cavaliers 110-88. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Celtics
Here's what happened in Gordon Hayward's return December 9, 2019 | 10:55 PM
Ottawa's Artem Anisimov celebrates a first period goal.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Senators in Ottawa 5-2 December 9, 2019 | 10:39 PM
Gordon Hayward returned to action
Celtics
Celtics top Cavs 110-88 in Gordon Hayward's return December 9, 2019 | 10:20 PM
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
MLB
Stephen Strasburg, Nationals reach record $245M, 7-year deal December 9, 2019 | 9:46 PM
NBA
NBA denies Rockets' protest after James Harden dunk waved off December 9, 2019 | 8:47 PM
Pete Frates
Timeline: Looking back at Pete Frates’ life December 9, 2019 | 5:46 PM
Dartmouth College
College Sports
Dartmouth student lawsuit settled over baseball injury December 9, 2019 | 5:42 PM
Patriots videotaping
Patriots cooperating with NFL after Bengals’ videotaping allegations, confident no subterfuge involved December 9, 2019 | 4:28 PM
Pete Frates
Sports world reacts to death of Pete Frates December 9, 2019 | 4:23 PM
The new building for the Revolution training facility.
Soccer
A look inside the Revolution's new $35 million training facility December 9, 2019 | 3:46 PM
HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 01: Former quarterback Michael Vick looks on prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
NFL
Hundreds of thousands are protesting the NFL's decision to honor Michael Vick. Ben Watson says they're wrong. December 9, 2019 | 3:32 PM
Scott Zolak on 98.5 Sports Hub
Patriots
Scott Zolak’s most enthusiastic calls from Patriots-Chiefs December 9, 2019 | 2:41 PM
Mookie Betts, Red Sox
Red Sox
With Red Sox wallets closed, your guide to wincing through the Winter Meetings December 9, 2019 | 1:06 PM
Celtics
Why Kevin Garnett almost didn't star in 'Uncut Gems' December 9, 2019 | 12:23 PM
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) watches after his field goal attempt was blocked and returned for a touchdown by the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
NFL
Adam Vinatieri is reportedly done for the season December 9, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Tom Brady runs during the second half of the Patriots-Chiefs game on Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady on the officiating, the 'healthy rivalry' with the Chiefs, and his 'fish out of water' run December 9, 2019 | 11:03 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 08: Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Kansas City Chiefs attempts to tackle Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots during the second half in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Patriots
Questions keep stacking up against the Patriots, and answers aren't easy to find December 9, 2019 | 10:24 AM
Patrick Chung making a tackle against the Chiefs in the Patriots' Sunday loss.
Patriots
Patrick Chung referenced Chiefs' 'fans' in a postgame tweet December 9, 2019 | 9:55 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 08: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs exchanges words with Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots during the first half of the game at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Patriots, Chiefs said about the heated moments from Sunday's game December 9, 2019 | 8:42 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks to pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Patriots
Chad Finn: 23 thoughts on the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs December 9, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on from the bench during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Patriots
How Tom Brady reacted to the 'disappointing' loss to the Chiefs December 9, 2019 | 6:40 AM
Olympics
World Anti-Doping Agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia December 9, 2019 | 6:13 AM
Patriots
Column: Sharks are circling around Patriots December 9, 2019 | 2:41 AM
Patriots
Jakobi Meyers and N’Keal Harry continue to struggle through growing pains December 9, 2019 | 12:57 AM