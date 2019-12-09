Scott Zolak’s most enthusiastic calls from Patriots-Chiefs

Zolak was not a happy man watching the Patriots' defeat to the Chiefs.

Scott Zolak on 98.5 Sports Hub
Scott Zolak on 98.5 the Sports Hub
By
2:41 PM

The Patriots faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday afternoon, suffering a controversial 23-16 loss.

The loss set off Patriots’ radio broadcaster and former quarterback Scott Zolak, who was very vocal about his displeasure with the game. 

It started after an incomplete pass from Tom Brady to James White in the first half, where Zolak criticized the Patriots for not coming prepared. 

“Anybody else want to play?” Zolak asked. “Anybody else want to play but Brady, Edelman, and White? It sure as hell doesn’t look like it.” 

Things continued to spiral for Zolak, in the second half. Stephon Gilmore grabbed a fumble forced by Devin McCourty and began to return what looked like a sure touchdown until the play was incorrectly waived dead by officials. 

“Ball is out! That ball is out!” Zolak screamed after seeing the replay. 

Belichick challenged the play and it was reversed and called a fumble, but because the play was initially called dead the Patriots did not score. 

Another missed call came later when N’Keal Harry was incorrectly ruled out of bounds on what would have been a touchdown catch. 

“No! You’ve got to be kidding me!” Zolak yelled. “This crew is lost.” 

The Patriots were only able to get three points out of the drive, opting to kick a field goal. 

Zolak went on to criticize what he believed should have been a pass interference call against the Chiefs on the following drive on a pass thrown to Phillip Dorsett. 

“I’m trying not to lose my you know what right now,” Zolak said. “This crew stinks. The NFL should fire this crew!” 

The Patriots will head to Cincinnati this Sunday to take on the 1-11 Bengals, hoping to end their two-game losing streak. 

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Sports Media
