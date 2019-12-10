Report claims Patriots recorded 8 minutes of video focused on Bengals’ sideline

The Patriots are being accused of filming another team’s sideline during an NFL game in order to gain an unfair advantage. New England has officially denied this in a statement, as has Bill Belichick in multiple interviews.

As the Patriots have described it, the footage — recorded at last Sunday’s Bengals-Browns game — was part of the “Do Your Job” documentary series, with a specific focus on the story of an advanced scout who was there as part of his role (the Patriots play the Bengals this Sunday).

Yet a new report contends that the Patriots filmed eight minutes of video that was directly on the sideline of the Bengals, which raised suspicion.

According to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, a Bengals staff member was seated in the press box when a videographer sat down in front of him and began filming. Dehner reported that the videographer was “connected to the New England Patriots, wearing Boston Bruins gear.”

When the Bengals staffer reportedly saw video being recorded of the Cincinnati sideline, he alerted team executives. The result was the video was confiscated and turned over to the NFL, who are now investigating.

Dehner went a step further with his details, noting that the tape “shows about eight minutes of footage focusing on recording the Bengals’ sideline.”

“This isn’t an over-the-shoulder of the advanced scout who is doing his job stuff,” wrote Dehner. “This is shooting the sideline. For an extended period of time. The egregious nature of the video is why it set off the firestorm it did during the game with the Bengals executives in the press box.”

The Patriots admitted that the videographer “inappropriately filmed the field from the press box,” but said, “The sole purpose of the filming was to provide an illustration of an advance scout at work on the road.”

The league has yet to make an official statement on the matter, but reportedly has a copy of the video in question.