What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots’ videotaping controversy

"Goodell will likely have to come down with another stiff penalty."

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick said on Tuesday that he had "no knowledge" of the Patriots film crew videotaping the Bengals on Sunday. –Bill Greene/ Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Boston.com Staff
December 10, 2019

There’s been plenty of reaction to the Patriots videotaping the Bengals’ sideline during Cincinnati’s matchup against the Browns last Sunday. After a statement was released by the team on Monday, explaining that the filming was a part of their ongoing series, “Do your job”, in which they were profiling one of their scouts, some remained skeptical of the Patriots’ intentions. The incident has been referred to as the “Spygate sequel”, and Bob Kravitz, the reporter who broke the Deflategate news in 2015, poked fun at another controversy circling the team.

Here’s what NFL experts are saying about the controversy:

Advertisement

Ian Rapoport, NFL.com:

“From a logistics stand point, there are really are not many teams actually giving signals either,” Rapoport said on NFL Now. “Maybe you’ll give signal patterns, the body language of a head coach, but this is not like years ago where you’re signaling things in and calls come through the headset now. I do get the same sense that the league is inclined to believe the Patriots explanation.

“Obviously, that doesn’t mean the Patriots are off the hook. They did admit that they did not alert the Bengals [and] the NFL, clearly there was, at the least, a miscommunication here which would lead me to believe based on the people I’ve spoken with that if they got penalized, it will be something along the lines of a fine.”

Mike Rosenberg, Sports Illustrated: “The Patriots are long out of excuses for this kind of transgression. They didn’t know it was illegal (even though the league issued a warning), they were filming field conditions, it’s all for a video feature … nobody in that league wants to hear any of these excuses anymore. There are reasons why many people in the league do not trust them.”

Advertisement

Ben Volin, Boston Globe: “It is unclear whether the Patriots will be punished this time, but several league sources expect that they will be, considering their history. Even if the videographer didn’t know the rules, he still broke them, and it’s all on video.

“NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the 32 team owners are in Dallas this week for the league’s quarterly meetings, and a punishment could come down before the Patriots face the Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati.”

Micheal Hurley, CBS Boston: “The thing that would answer every question would be to let us all see the footage.”

Advertisement

Tom Curran, NBC Boston: “I don’t [think], in any way shape or form from the football-side of things said, ‘Hey, do us a solid and go to Cleveland and make sure you wear your Patriots jersey and videotape the sideline during the game, because nobody will think twice about it.

“It’s going to be serious in the eyes of the league because of the appearances and in the same way, I think that Deflategate rose to something that Rodger Goodell was a hanging judge with. This will be the same, to a degree.”

Karen Guregian, Boston Herald: “We’ll see how quickly Goodell acts. If there’s nothing to it, and it’s as harmless as the Patriots claim, this shouldn’t take long. If the league believes there’s more to it, and wants to investigate further and interview a longer list of people before reaching a verdict on a possible penalty, get out the popcorn.

Advertisement

“With a history on the resume, an admission, and it being a repeat violation, Goodell will likely have to come down with another stiff penalty. At the very least, a huge fine. He’ll start with that, and we’ll see if it goes further…Even if it’s an independently contracted film crew, there’s no excuse for the Patriots and/or Kraft Sports Productions not making sure crew members knew the rules.”

Mike Reiss, ESPN: “Will have to see how league views Patriots’ explanation, which makes it seem like an honest mistake.”

Pete Prisco, CBS: “Do the Patriots really need to tape the Bengals? Come on.”

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: “They got caught with their hand in the cookie jar and their argument was, ‘We didn’t know our hand was in the cookie jar and nothing was done intentionally.’ I think it all comes down to what actually was on that camera, that tape and video that was confiscated by the league. I assume we’ll find out at some point.”

TOPICS: Patriots
Ahead of the Patriots-Bengals matchup on Sunday, the New England Patriots have been linked to a videotaping controversy against their opponents.
NFL
NFL hopes to decide quickly whether to punish Patriots for taping Bengals' sideline December 10, 2019 | 7:17 PM
Patriots
Bengals are said to be ‘livid’ over Patriots’ illegal videotaping December 10, 2019 | 3:44 PM
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (11) high-fives forwards Grant Williams (12) and Semi Ojeleye (37) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)
Celtics
Celtics players react to Grant Williams' first career 3-pointer December 10, 2019 | 3:14 PM
A videographer stands on the sideline during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Patriots
Report claims Patriots recorded 8 minutes of video focused on Bengals' sideline December 10, 2019 | 3:08 PM
College Sports
Boston College running back AJ Dillon declares for NFL Draft December 10, 2019 | 12:49 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick says he had ‘no knowledge’ of Patriots filming Bengals’ sidelines December 10, 2019 | 12:38 PM
Red Sox
Late Globe writer Nick Cafardo wins baseball’s J.G. Spink Award December 10, 2019 | 12:07 PM
Patriots
It’s not time to call Tom Brady finished. It’s time to appreciate what he’s doing even more. December 10, 2019 | 11:28 AM
David Ortiz.
David Ortiz
David Ortiz wants to give you $100,000 December 10, 2019 | 11:19 AM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs.
Patriots
Tom Brady said Patriots have to 'earn' turnaround after consecutive defeats December 10, 2019 | 10:22 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes questions from reporters before an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Patriots admit to violating NFL rules by shooting video of Bengals' sideline December 10, 2019 | 8:18 AM
Houston, TX 12-01-19: Patriots Wr Phillip Dorsett II grabs a pass during pre game warmups. The New England Patriots visited the Houston Texans for a regular season NFL football game at NRG Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots notebook: What's the mood in Foxborough? December 10, 2019 | 8:17 AM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) grew fans as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The 49ers won 48-46. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo picked a terrible time to suddenly look like Tom Brady December 10, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox discussed trading Jackie Bradley Jr. to the Mets December 10, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Ottawa Senators' Mark Borowiecki gets pushed into the boards by Boston Bruins' Charlie Coyle during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-2 loss to the Senators December 10, 2019 | 6:59 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes questions from reporters before an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Read the Patriots' statement on the latest videotaping allegations December 10, 2019 | 12:09 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 09: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics smiles during the second half of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on December 09, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Cavaliers 110-88. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Celtics
Here's what happened in Gordon Hayward's return December 9, 2019 | 10:55 PM
Ottawa's Artem Anisimov celebrates a first period goal.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Senators in Ottawa 5-2 December 9, 2019 | 10:39 PM
Gordon Hayward returned to action
Celtics
Celtics top Cavs 110-88 in Gordon Hayward's return December 9, 2019 | 10:20 PM
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
MLB
Stephen Strasburg, Nationals reach record $245M, 7-year deal December 9, 2019 | 9:46 PM
NBA
NBA denies Rockets' protest after James Harden dunk waved off December 9, 2019 | 8:47 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady appeals to down judge Patrick Holt that wide receiver N'Keal Harry had scored a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. Harry was ruled out of bounds before he crossed the goal line. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Patriots still searching for answers after latest loss to Chiefs December 9, 2019 | 6:20 PM
Pete Frates
Timeline: Looking back at Pete Frates’ life December 9, 2019 | 5:46 PM
Dartmouth College
College Sports
Dartmouth student lawsuit settled over baseball injury December 9, 2019 | 5:42 PM
Patriots videotaping
Patriots cooperating with NFL after Bengals’ videotaping allegations, confident no subterfuge involved December 9, 2019 | 4:28 PM
Pete Frates
Sports world reacts to death of Pete Frates December 9, 2019 | 4:23 PM
The new building for the Revolution training facility.
Soccer
A look inside the Revolution's new $35 million training facility December 9, 2019 | 3:46 PM
HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 01: Former quarterback Michael Vick looks on prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
NFL
Hundreds of thousands are protesting the NFL's decision to honor Michael Vick. Ben Watson says they're wrong. December 9, 2019 | 3:32 PM
Scott Zolak on 98.5 Sports Hub
Patriots
Scott Zolak’s most enthusiastic calls from Patriots-Chiefs December 9, 2019 | 2:41 PM
Mookie Betts, Red Sox
Red Sox
With Red Sox wallets closed, your guide to wincing through the Winter Meetings December 9, 2019 | 1:06 PM