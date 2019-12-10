What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots’ videotaping controversy

There’s been plenty of reaction to the Patriots videotaping the Bengals’ sideline during Cincinnati’s matchup against the Browns last Sunday. After a statement was released by the team on Monday, explaining that the filming was a part of their ongoing series, “Do your job”, in which they were profiling one of their scouts, some remained skeptical of the Patriots’ intentions. The incident has been referred to as the “Spygate sequel”, and Bob Kravitz, the reporter who broke the Deflategate news in 2015, poked fun at another controversy circling the team.

Here’s what NFL experts are saying about the controversy:

Ian Rapoport, NFL.com:

From NFL Now: The league feels inclined to believe the #Patriots' intentions on videotaping the #Bengals, but that doesn't necessarily mean there won't be a penalty. pic.twitter.com/vmhWCRjbSx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 10, 2019

“From a logistics stand point, there are really are not many teams actually giving signals either,” Rapoport said on NFL Now. “Maybe you’ll give signal patterns, the body language of a head coach, but this is not like years ago where you’re signaling things in and calls come through the headset now. I do get the same sense that the league is inclined to believe the Patriots explanation.

“Obviously, that doesn’t mean the Patriots are off the hook. They did admit that they did not alert the Bengals [and] the NFL, clearly there was, at the least, a miscommunication here which would lead me to believe based on the people I’ve spoken with that if they got penalized, it will be something along the lines of a fine.”

Mike Rosenberg, Sports Illustrated: “The Patriots are long out of excuses for this kind of transgression. They didn’t know it was illegal (even though the league issued a warning), they were filming field conditions, it’s all for a video feature … nobody in that league wants to hear any of these excuses anymore. There are reasons why many people in the league do not trust them.”

Ben Volin, Boston Globe: “It is unclear whether the Patriots will be punished this time, but several league sources expect that they will be, considering their history. Even if the videographer didn’t know the rules, he still broke them, and it’s all on video.

“NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the 32 team owners are in Dallas this week for the league’s quarterly meetings, and a punishment could come down before the Patriots face the Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati.”

Micheal Hurley, CBS Boston: “The thing that would answer every question would be to let us all see the footage.”

Tom Curran, NBC Boston: “I don’t [think], in any way shape or form from the football-side of things said, ‘Hey, do us a solid and go to Cleveland and make sure you wear your Patriots jersey and videotape the sideline during the game, because nobody will think twice about it.

“It’s going to be serious in the eyes of the league because of the appearances and in the same way, I think that Deflategate rose to something that Rodger Goodell was a hanging judge with. This will be the same, to a degree.”

Karen Guregian, Boston Herald: “We’ll see how quickly Goodell acts. If there’s nothing to it, and it’s as harmless as the Patriots claim, this shouldn’t take long. If the league believes there’s more to it, and wants to investigate further and interview a longer list of people before reaching a verdict on a possible penalty, get out the popcorn.

“With a history on the resume, an admission, and it being a repeat violation, Goodell will likely have to come down with another stiff penalty. At the very least, a huge fine. He’ll start with that, and we’ll see if it goes further…Even if it’s an independently contracted film crew, there’s no excuse for the Patriots and/or Kraft Sports Productions not making sure crew members knew the rules.”

Mike Reiss, ESPN: “Will have to see how league views Patriots’ explanation, which makes it seem like an honest mistake.”

Pete Prisco, CBS: “Do the Patriots really need to tape the Bengals? Come on.”

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: “They got caught with their hand in the cookie jar and their argument was, ‘We didn’t know our hand was in the cookie jar and nothing was done intentionally.’ I think it all comes down to what actually was on that camera, that tape and video that was confiscated by the league. I assume we’ll find out at some point.”