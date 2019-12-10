Patriots notebook: What’s the mood in Foxborough?

FOXBOROUGH — What’s the mood of the Patriots’ locker room after two straight losses?

“Guys are on edge,” wide receiver Phillip Dorsett said Monday at Gillette Stadium. “We got guys that are angry.”

“I think everybody’s disappointed,” added linebacker Kyle Van Noy. “I’m disappointed.”

Any lingering emotions from Sunday’s dramatic loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, however, were quickly replaced by a future-focused mind-set. A popular refrain — “We’re on to Cincinnati” — has resurfaced, as the team looks inward to assess what has gone wrong the past two weeks.

The way to move forward is simple, according to Van Noy.

Advertisement

“Win on Sunday,” he said with a smile.

The Patriots will have Tuesday off before returning to the practice on Wednesday. Echoing postgame remarks from Sunday, Van Noy and Dorsett reiterated that the team just has to play better.

“You got to come to practice Wednesday ready to fight,” Dorsett said. “That’s what it’s going to be. It’s going to be a fight every week.”

Come Sunday, Van Noy said he would like to see the team be aggressive for all four quarters.

“That urgency’s got to turn up a notch,” he said. “That’s the message. We want to have the urgency not just when our backs are against the walls but for 60 minutes.”

Two snaps for Harry

In a conference call Monday morning, coach Bill Belichick would not elaborate on why rookie N’Keal Harry was limited to only two offensive snaps against the Chiefs. Belichick said Harry has “made progress in every area,” but noted there is still “a lot of ground for him to make up” because of when he joined the 53-man roster. “He’s working hard at it, he’s improving, but as I said, he’s got a way to go,” Belichick said . . . With his first punt of the game Sunday, rookie Jake Bailey set the club record for most punts inside the 20-yard line. “Jake’s a very talented player,” Belichick said. “He’s got good mechanics, good athleticism, [and] good leg speed. He’s got a good, high level of maturity for his age and his experience. He’s done a good job for us. I’m glad we have him.” . . . Belichick would not say whether he’s had additional conversations with the league following two controversial calls in Kansas City’s favor. “I would treat those as private conversations,” he said. “I think your officiating questions really need to go to the officials.”