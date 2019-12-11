‘He was doing his job’: Bill Belichick defends Patriots scout involved in videotaping controversy

The Patriots head coach addressed the situation before practice on Wednesday.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick approaches a podium to take questions from reporters before practice on Wednesday.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick approaches a podium to take questions from reporters before practice on Wednesday. –AP Photo/Steven Senne
Boston.com Staff
1:54 PM

It’s clear that Bill Belichick is tired of explaining himself about the videotaping controversy.

Before practice on Wednesday, the Patriots head coach reiterated that both he and his football staff had “zero involvement” in the videotaping of the Bengals sideline on Sunday, stating that a Patriots scout was simply “doing his job,” and then putting a halt to the conversation entirely.

Belichick began his press conference by explaining that he has a “great deal of respect” for the Bengals, owner Mike Brown, and their team’s skill ahead of the matchup on Sunday.  He then was immediately asked about the controversy, to which he interrupted a reporter mid-question.

“The football staff and the coaching staff had nothing to do with what happened,” he said. “Nothing, so, we have no involvement in it,” Belchick said sternly.

When asked if the scout was aware of the rules on filming from the press box, Belichick came to the scout’s defense. The Bengals and the NFL reportedly have a tape showing eight minutes of footage of the Cincinnati sideline, filmed by the Patriots’ crew.

“He was doing his job, that’s what he was doing. Like we all try to do – that’s what the football team, football staff and the coaching staff did last week was try to do their job for Kansas City and then Cincinatti and then Buffalo next week, and that’s it.”

As a reporter tried to push him further, asking if an apology has been issued to the Bengals, Belichick fired back.

“I just answered a question,” he said. “That’s it, we had no involvement in it. Zero.”

Then, when was asked if he’s heard a response yet from the NFL, Belichick stuck to his guns.

“I’ve told you everything. Look, Mr.Kraft made a statement, the team made a statement, that’s all I need to add.”

He then refused to comment on the matter at all.

“Do not have anything to add,” he said when asked if the team’s reached out. “Do not have anything to add,” he repeated.

Belichick’s Wednesday statements follow his comments on the situation Tuesday, when he told reporters he had “no knowledge” of the filming. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was also asked on Wednesday about the controversy, to which he said, “No comment.”

