Morning sports update: Kyle Van Noy called fans booing Patriots ‘disrespectful’

"Too much booing for me."

Kyle Van Noy during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Kyle Van Noy during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Boston.com Staff
9:52 AM

The Yankees have reportedly signed 29-year-old ace pitcher Gerrit Cole to a nine-year deal worth $324 million. It would make the former Astros righthander the highest paid player in baseball, with an average salary of $36 million per season.

Both the Celtics and Bruins play tonight at 7 p.m. The Bruins are in Washington D.C. to face the Capitals, while the Celtics are in Indiana to play the Pacers.

Kyle Van Noy thought the booing at Gillette Stadium was excessive: During an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran, Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy shared his thoughts on the fans at Gillette Stadium booing as the team left the field at halftime.

Advertisement

Asked if he thought it felt like a playoff atmosphere against the Chiefs (the Patriots eventually lost, 23-16), Van Noy weighed in on the fans’ reaction.

“Too much booing for me,” said Van Noy.

“I thought it was disrespectful,” he followed up. “It is what it is.”

Curran tried to explain the rationale of the fans while also acknowledging that he doesn’t necessarily agree with those who boo a 10-2 team.

“Positivity? A little cheering?” added Van Noy, reiterating that it didn’t affect the team. “We control what we can control, right?”

Asked if it bothered him personally, the 28-year-old responded by saying, “No. Why would booing bother me?”

“Because it was the first thing you mentioned,” Curran pointed out.

“Well, you had asked if it had a playoff atmosphere,” Van Noy replied, insinuating that booing wouldn’t occur at a playoff game.

Van Noy talked about the Patriots’ defense, which started well against the Chiefs before allowing multiple scoring drives during the first half.

“Yeah I mean we’re hungry, we’re trying to win,” said Van Noy. “We put so many hours, time, sacrifices into each week and we just want to win. Obviously it sucks when it doesn’t go the way we want, but know that we’re all trying. And we’re trying to put the best product out on the field. We’re not trying to disappoint anyone, but just imagine as a fan or a media person that’s cheering for us, imagine our feelings are probably 100 times more because our livelihoods are on the line and we want to win. We’re competitive, we’re alpha males, we want to do whatever it takes to win. We have to do better, and we want to.”

Advertisement

Trivia: David Pastrnak currently leads the NHL in goals. Who is the last Czech Republic player to lead the NHL in goals over the course of a season?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He won Olympic gold at Nagano in 1998, and helped his NHL team win the Stanley Cup in 2001 alongside Ray Bourque.

More from Boston.com:

The latest from the Red Sox:

Adam Vinatieri was unsurprisingly included in the NFL’s all-time team:

 

The U.S. women’s soccer team was named Time Magazine’s “Athlete of the Year”:

On this day: In 2000, Alex Rodriguez sent baseball contracts into the stratosphere when he signed a deal for 10 years worth $250 million with the Texas Rangers. It was by far the largest contract ever given to a professional athlete in American sports.

Advertisement

Rodriguez would go on to hold up his end of the bargain over the three years he spent in Texas, averaging a whopping 52 home runs a season while batting .305. Yet Texas was unable to put talent around him, particularly regarding the pitching staff (which was last two of Rodriguez’s three seasons with the team).

Finally, in early 2004, the Rangers traded Rodriguez to the Yankees (after a Red Sox effort failed).

Daily highlight: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah scored what manager Jurgen Klopp described as a “sensational” goal in the Champions League on Tuesday from a seemingly impossible angle:

Trivia answer: Milan Hejduk.

TOPICS: Patriots
Belichick and Saban
8 things we learned from the Bill Belichick and Nick Saban documentary on HBO December 11, 2019 | 8:01 AM
Patriots Notebook
N'Keal Harry only played 2 snaps Sunday. Here's what Josh McDaniels had to say December 11, 2019 | 5:00 AM
MLB
Gerrit Cole, Yankees strike record $324M, 9-year deal December 11, 2019 | 1:46 AM
Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole waves to fans as he leaves during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the baseball team's American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays in Houston, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
MLB
Yankees sign ace Gerrit Cole on record $324 million, 9-year deal December 11, 2019 | 1:11 AM
NHL
Dallas Stars fire Jim Montgomery for unprofessional conduct December 11, 2019 | 12:26 AM
Holy Cross guard Drew Lowder drives against the Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 95-71. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
College Sports
Holy Cross loses to Division 3 UMass-Boston 69-66 December 10, 2019 | 9:29 PM
Is Mookie Betts headed out of Fenway Park so soon in his Red Sox career?
Red Sox
Trading Mookie Betts doesn’t seem to be high priority for Red Sox December 10, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady before the game. The New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Dec. 8, 2019. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Tom Brady, Patriots hope 3rd time is the charm on clinching playoff spot December 10, 2019 | 7:21 PM
Ahead of the Patriots-Bengals matchup on Sunday, the New England Patriots have been linked to a videotaping controversy against their opponents.
NFL
NFL hopes to decide quickly whether to punish Patriots for taping Bengals' sideline December 10, 2019 | 7:17 PM
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' videotaping controversy December 10, 2019 | 7:03 PM
Red Sox
MLB free agency: The latest moves and Red Sox news from the Winter Meetings December 10, 2019 | 6:14 PM
Nick Cafardo Boston Globe Baseball Writer
Media
Late Boston Globe writer Nick Cafardo wins Spink Award December 10, 2019 | 4:45 PM
Patriots
Bengals are said to be ‘livid’ over Patriots’ illegal videotaping December 10, 2019 | 3:44 PM
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (11) high-fives forwards Grant Williams (12) and Semi Ojeleye (37) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)
Celtics
Celtics players react to Grant Williams' first career 3-pointer December 10, 2019 | 3:14 PM
A videographer stands on the sideline during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Patriots
Report claims Patriots recorded 8 minutes of video focused on Bengals' sideline December 10, 2019 | 3:08 PM
College Sports
Boston College running back AJ Dillon declares for NFL Draft December 10, 2019 | 12:49 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick says he had ‘no knowledge’ of Patriots filming Bengals’ sidelines December 10, 2019 | 12:38 PM
Red Sox
Late Globe writer Nick Cafardo wins baseball’s J.G. Spink Award December 10, 2019 | 12:07 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady before the game. The New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Dec. 8, 2019. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Patriots
It’s not time to call Tom Brady finished. It’s time to appreciate what he’s doing even more. December 10, 2019 | 11:28 AM
David Ortiz.
David Ortiz
David Ortiz wants to give you $100,000 December 10, 2019 | 11:19 AM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs.
Patriots
Tom Brady said Patriots have to 'earn' turnaround after consecutive defeats December 10, 2019 | 10:22 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes questions from reporters before an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Patriots admit to violating NFL rules by shooting video of Bengals' sideline December 10, 2019 | 8:18 AM
Houston, TX 12-01-19: Patriots Wr Phillip Dorsett II grabs a pass during pre game warmups. The New England Patriots visited the Houston Texans for a regular season NFL football game at NRG Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots notebook: What's the mood in Foxborough? December 10, 2019 | 8:17 AM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) grew fans as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The 49ers won 48-46. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo picked a terrible time to suddenly look like Tom Brady December 10, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox discussed trading Jackie Bradley Jr. to the Mets December 10, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Ottawa Senators' Mark Borowiecki gets pushed into the boards by Boston Bruins' Charlie Coyle during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-2 loss to the Senators December 10, 2019 | 6:59 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes questions from reporters before an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Read the Patriots' statement on the latest videotaping allegations December 10, 2019 | 12:09 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 09: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics smiles during the second half of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on December 09, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Cavaliers 110-88. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Celtics
Here's what happened in Gordon Hayward's return December 9, 2019 | 10:55 PM
Ottawa's Artem Anisimov celebrates a first period goal.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Senators in Ottawa 5-2 December 9, 2019 | 10:39 PM
Gordon Hayward returned to action
Celtics
Celtics top Cavs 110-88 in Gordon Hayward's return December 9, 2019 | 10:20 PM