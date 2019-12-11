The Patriots reportedly just signed a trick-shot kicker

The Patriots have added a new kicker to their practice squad.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the team signed trick-shot kicker Josh Gable, who appeared in practice wearing a No.5 uniform on Wednesday. This is Gable’s first stint with an NFL team, having previously tried out for the Patriots in 2017, where he reportedly made 29 of 30 field goal attempts. He has kicked for the Indoor Football League’s Nebraska Danger and the Tucson Sugar Skulls and played professional soccer in Italy and Belgium out of high school.

Gable’s specialty is trick-shots that include dribbling a football, balancing it on one foot, and nailing 80-yard field goals. He kicked a 50-yarder while on the Sugar Skulls and a 45-yarder while playing in The Spring League.

Kicker depth for the #Patriots. Josh Gable can drill 80-year field goals (when left completely alone on an empty field): https://t.co/vBGq6eBLSf https://t.co/pKBraOeh5i — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) December 11, 2019

Despite his lack of experience, Gable could be an interesting addition to the Patriots given their kicking issues this season. Nick Folk returned from appendix surgery against the Chiefs on Sunday and kicked one field goal and an extra point in the 23-16 loss.