Morning sports update: Asante Samuel has been sharing stories from his Patriots career on Twitter

The Celtics fell to the Pacers on Wednesday night, 122-117. Gordon Hayward left the game after getting hit in the nose.

And the Bruins lost to the Capitals in Washington D.C., 3-2. It extends Boston’s losing streak to four games.

Both the Bruins and Celtics will get a chance to get back into the win column today. The Bruins match up against the Lightning in Tampa at 7 p.m., while the Celtics face the 76ers at 8 p.m. inside TD Garden

And on Wednesday, the final UEFA Champions League group stage games took place, solidifying the number of teams that qualified for the knockout round. The draw for the next stage takes place on Monday, Dec. 16.

The #UCL Round of 16 is SET. 👀 RT if your team made the knockout stage! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XN0joyL8oy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 11, 2019

Asante Samuel shared some stories about the Patriots: Former cornerback Asante Samuel has become an active presence on Twitter. Now 38, Samuel has been retired from football since 2014. In his prime, he was arguably the best cornerback in the game, posting an absurd 2006 season in which he made 12 interceptions over the course of the regular season and playoffs.

Samuel, a 2003 fourth-round pick, helped the Patriots win two Super Bowls, and was a part of the 2007 team that went undefeated in the regular season.

He’s recently been sharing stories from his time with the team. He said that he used to gamble with teammates over dominos (a game that defensive backs used to regularly play in the Patriots’ locker room), but that Bill Belichick eventually took it away:

Fun fact: I use to gamble everyday when I played for the Patriots. Dominos was my main game I would run to the table after practice and sit there waiting for someone to play. Belichick hated it one day I came in getting ready to play and a domino was missing. I was like — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) December 11, 2019

“A equipment guy” where the hell is the domino. Go talk to your boss Belichick took it. Well I be damn 🤣🤣🤣 — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) December 11, 2019

Samuel also described his friendship with former Patriots receiver Reche Caldwell, and why he called him “Easy Cheese”:

Anyone remember Reche Caldwell? We turned the looker room into and Flea Market slash gambling hall. He use to be selling fake Nike’s he ordered from China lol. Everybody use to buy them. We wait until the end of the week to see who made the most money. I nicknamed him Easy Chesse — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) December 11, 2019

The Patriots cut Caldwell days before the 2007 season due to a revamped group of wide receivers, including Randy Moss, Donte Stallworth, and Wes Welker. Caldwell, as Samuel described, had a distorted view of the picture before he was cut:

Y’all remember when we signed Randy Moss, Donte Stallworth and we had all them WR’s. Reche was like Bill told me I’m the man them boys got to play behind me. 🤣🤣🤣 I said man you is crazy they finna cut you boy. You better go talk to him again. 🥴 — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) December 11, 2019

Of course, Caldwell’s story took a turn for the worse after his football career ended following the 2007 season. He was arrested in 2014 for drug possession and intent to distribute, and was sentenced to 27 months in prison in 2015.

Trivia: Who is the only Celtics player to have eight blocks in a game over the last 35 years?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was drafted by the Celtics after the team traded down from the first overall pick.

More from Boston.com:

Despite the loss, this assist from Kemba Walker and dunk from Jaylen Brown was quality:

THE PASS… THE 360 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6PmjDGWDGm — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 12, 2019

“They don’t call him squirrel for nothing”

Mohamed Sanu Sr. with the quote of the day about Julian Edelman's toughness. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/dHPrn0bR6S — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) December 12, 2019

Zdeno Chara (6-foot-9) got into a fight in Wednesday’s game against 6-foot-4 Tom Wilson:

Wilson and Chara drop the mitts pic.twitter.com/6ynyC7umGY — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 12, 2019

On this day: In 2000, the Red Sox signed Manny Ramirez. The six-year deal was worth $180 million, changing the course of team history. It was by far the most high-profile free agent signing in Red Sox history.

Ramirez would go on to live up to his enormous price tag. In 1,083 games with the Red Sox, he maintained a .312 average, a .999 OPS, and belted 274 home runs. He was also MVP of the 2004 World Series, the team’s first championship in 86 years.

Daily highlight: In a UEFA Youth League game, Club Brugge goalkeeper Senne Lammens came forward in a last-second desperation attempt to score a tying goal against vaunted Real Madrid. He succeeded in dramatic fashion, sending Club Brugge to the knockout stage of the competition.

Stoppage time. Against Real Madrid. Club Brugge need a goal to secure qualification. And the goalkeeper comes up… pic.twitter.com/la4gePQxFQ — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 11, 2019

Trivia answer: Kevin McHale