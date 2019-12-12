Morning sports update: Asante Samuel has been sharing stories from his Patriots career on Twitter

The former Patriots cornerback used to play dominos in the locker room until Bill Belichick put a stop to it.

Asante Samuel celebrates with Tom Brady and Daniel Graham after a playoff interception against the Jets in January, 2007.
Asante Samuel celebrates with Tom Brady and Daniel Graham after a playoff interception against the Jets in January, 2007. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
Boston.com Staff
9:45 AM

The Celtics fell to the Pacers on Wednesday night, 122-117. Gordon Hayward left the game after getting hit in the nose.

And the Bruins lost to the Capitals in Washington D.C., 3-2. It extends Boston’s losing streak to four games.

Both the Bruins and Celtics will get a chance to get back into the win column today. The Bruins match up against the Lightning in Tampa at 7 p.m., while the Celtics face the 76ers at 8 p.m. inside TD Garden

And on Wednesday, the final UEFA Champions League group stage games took place, solidifying the number of teams that qualified for the knockout round. The draw for the next stage takes place on Monday, Dec. 16.

Asante Samuel shared some stories about the Patriots: Former cornerback Asante Samuel has become an active presence on Twitter. Now 38, Samuel has been retired from football since 2014. In his prime, he was arguably the best cornerback in the game, posting an absurd 2006 season in which he made 12 interceptions over the course of the regular season and playoffs.

Samuel, a 2003 fourth-round pick, helped the Patriots win two Super Bowls, and was a part of the 2007 team that went undefeated in the regular season.

He’s recently been sharing stories from his time with the team. He said that he used to gamble with teammates over dominos (a game that defensive backs used to regularly play in the Patriots’ locker room), but that Bill Belichick eventually took it away:

Samuel also described his friendship with former Patriots receiver Reche Caldwell, and why he called him “Easy Cheese”:

The Patriots cut Caldwell days before the 2007 season due to a revamped group of wide receivers, including Randy Moss, Donte Stallworth, and Wes Welker. Caldwell, as Samuel described, had a distorted view of the picture before he was cut:

Of course, Caldwell’s story took a turn for the worse after his football career ended following the 2007 season. He was arrested in 2014 for drug possession and intent to distribute, and was sentenced to 27 months in prison in 2015.

Trivia: Who is the only Celtics player to have eight blocks in a game over the last 35 years?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was drafted by the Celtics after the team traded down from the first overall pick.

Despite the loss, this assist from Kemba Walker and dunk from Jaylen Brown was quality:

“They don’t call him squirrel for nothing”

Zdeno Chara (6-foot-9) got into a fight in Wednesday’s game against 6-foot-4 Tom Wilson:

On this day: In 2000, the Red Sox signed Manny Ramirez. The six-year deal was worth $180 million, changing the course of team history. It was by far the most high-profile free agent signing in Red Sox history.

Ramirez would go on to live up to his enormous price tag. In 1,083 games with the Red Sox, he maintained a .312 average, a .999 OPS, and belted 274 home runs. He was also MVP of the 2004 World Series, the team’s first championship in 86 years.

Daily highlight: In a UEFA Youth League game, Club Brugge goalkeeper Senne Lammens came forward in a last-second desperation attempt to score a tying goal against vaunted Real Madrid. He succeeded in dramatic fashion, sending Club Brugge to the knockout stage of the competition.

Trivia answer: Kevin McHale

