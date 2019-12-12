Robert Kraft and Roger Goodell reportedly had a ‘semi-private’ meeting on Wednesday

ESPN’s Ed Werder reported Wednesday afternoon that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with Patriots owner in a “semi-private” meeting.

More than 90 minutes before the #NFL owners gathered to begin their meetings, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Patriots owner Robert Kraft engaged in an hour-long, semi-private meeting that was not part of the regular schedule. 1/2 — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 11, 2019

According to Werder the meeting lasted an hour and was not a previously scheduled meeting, being held 90 minutes before the scheduled NFL owners’ meeting.

This meeting comes on the heels of the NFL opening an investigation into the claims that the Patriots’ illegally filmed the Bengals’ sideline during their game against the Browns.

The Patriots play the Bengals this Sunday.

Goodell talked to the media Wednesday afternoon following the NFL owners’ meeting and did not offer much of an update on the investigation.

Advertisement

“We’re going to be thorough and we’re going to get all the facts and we’re going to go from there,” Goodell said.

The Patriots will head to Cincinnati this Sunday to take on the 1-11 Bengals in hopes of putting a stop to their two-game losing streak.

Video: What’s wrong with Tom Brady?