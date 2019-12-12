Zac Taylor has the same response to questions about the Patriots’ videotaping controversy

Bengals coach Zac Taylor had nothing to say about the latest Patriots videotaping controversy on a Thursday afternoon conference call.

“I have no comment on that,’’ Taylor said when asked for his general thoughts on the situation, which came about after Bengals employees raised concerns when they saw a videographer hired by the Patriots filming their sideline from the press box last Sunday, when the Bengals were playing the Browns in Cleveland.

The Patriots said the film crew was there to shoot an episode of the team’s “Do Your Job’’ web series highlighting the work of an advance scout and that the shots of the field were meant to be B-roll and were taken by mistake because the videographer didn’t know the NFL rule prohibiting such filming.

Asked if he believed the Patriots’ explanation, Taylor again refused to comment. He also would not address his personal feelings about the indiscretion, over which Bengals employees reportedly were “livid,’’ or say whether anyone from the Patriots had reached out to him to clear the air or for any other reason.

Asked if he has any kind of relationship with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Taylor said, “I do not.’’

Taylor also was asked how much the Bengals use hand signals to communicate in games.

“I think, like any team, we communicate visually and verbally depending on the environment we’re in,’’ he said.

Taylor, in his first year as a head coach, said the Bengals have had a good week of practice and haven’t been distracted by the controversy. He said he wasn’t interested in discussing the matter because he thinks it could take focus off the game itself.

“This is a tough opponent right now, and we’re devoting all of our time to making sure we’re prepared,’’ Taylor said. “That’s where all of our focus has been on.’’

The 10-3 Patriots face the 1-12 Bengals Sunday in Cincinnati.