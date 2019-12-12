Zac Taylor has the same response to questions about the Patriots’ videotaping controversy

“I have no comment on that," Taylor said multiple times.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-19. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Zac Taylor. –AP Photo/Ron Schwane
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
December 12, 2019

Bengals coach Zac Taylor had nothing to say about the latest Patriots videotaping controversy on a Thursday afternoon conference call.

“I have no comment on that,’’ Taylor said when asked for his general thoughts on the situation, which came about after Bengals employees raised concerns when they saw a videographer hired by the Patriots filming their sideline from the press box last Sunday, when the Bengals were playing the Browns in Cleveland.

The Patriots said the film crew was there to shoot an episode of the team’s “Do Your Job’’ web series highlighting the work of an advance scout and that the shots of the field were meant to be B-roll and were taken by mistake because the videographer didn’t know the NFL rule prohibiting such filming.

Advertisement

Asked if he believed the Patriots’ explanation, Taylor again refused to comment. He also would not address his personal feelings about the indiscretion, over which Bengals employees reportedly were “livid,’’ or say whether anyone from the Patriots had reached out to him to clear the air or for any other reason.

Asked if he has any kind of relationship with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Taylor said, “I do not.’’

Taylor also was asked how much the Bengals use hand signals to communicate in games.

“I think, like any team, we communicate visually and verbally depending on the environment we’re in,’’ he said.

Taylor, in his first year as a head coach, said the Bengals have had a good week of practice and haven’t been distracted by the controversy. He said he wasn’t interested in discussing the matter because he thinks it could take focus off the game itself.

“This is a tough opponent right now, and we’re devoting all of our time to making sure we’re prepared,’’ Taylor said. “That’s where all of our focus has been on.’’

The 10-3 Patriots face the 1-12 Bengals Sunday in Cincinnati.

TOPICS: Patriots
Kemba Walker looks on against the 76ers on Thursday.
Celtics
Breaking down the final 30 seconds of Celtics-Sixers — and other observations from the close game December 13, 2019 | 8:23 AM
Zdeno Chara and Pat Maroon dropped the gloves in their early first-period bout.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 loss to the Lightning December 13, 2019 | 7:50 AM
NFL
Lamar Jackson, Ravens beat Jets 42-21 to clinch AFC North title December 13, 2019 | 3:07 AM
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 15, 2013 file photo, NBA Commissioner David Stern takes a question from a reporter during a news conference following an NBA Board of Governors meeting in Dallas. The NBA says former Commissioner David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 and underwent emergency surgery. The league says in a statement its thoughts and prayers are with the 77-year-old Stern's family. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
NBA
Former NBA Commissioner David Stern has emergency brain surgery December 13, 2019 | 12:49 AM
Enes Kanter fouls Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Thursday.
Celtics
Joel Embiid has 38 points, 13 boards, Sixers beat Celtics 115-109 December 12, 2019 | 11:51 PM
Steven Stamkos celebrates one of his two goals against the Bruins.
Bruins
Stamkos scores 2 to lead Lightning past slumping Bruins 3-2 December 12, 2019 | 11:20 PM
Martin Perez has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox.
Red Sox
Red Sox add lefthander Martin Perez December 12, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Former Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas speaks with members of the media before being inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Bruins
Retired goalie Tim Thomas details brain damage from hockey December 12, 2019 | 7:24 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart, Robert Williams sit out for Celtics December 12, 2019 | 7:00 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox add two utility infielders December 12, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Jamal Turner watches from the sidelines
hoop dreams
This Roxbury native got a taste of basketball stardom. Now, he's giving back. December 12, 2019 | 10:47 AM
Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the National Football League, talks with guests on the field before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Patriots
Robert Kraft and Roger Goodell reportedly had 'semi-private' meeting Wednesday December 12, 2019 | 10:27 AM
Red Sox
Rick Porcello reportedly agrees to deal with New York Mets December 12, 2019 | 10:19 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
What Tom Brady's legacy owes to Rob Gronkowski December 12, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Asante Samuel celebrates with Tom Brady and Daniel Graham after a playoff interception against the Jets in January, 2007.
Patriots
Asante Samuel has been sharing stories from his Patriots career on Twitter December 12, 2019 | 9:45 AM
England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, speaks during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Patriots
Robert Kraft speaks at Trump’s White House Hanukkah event December 12, 2019 | 7:28 AM
AJ Dillon's last game with Boston College was a memorable one.
College Sports
A look back, and a look ahead, after a busy few weeks for BC football December 12, 2019 | 7:09 AM
Boston Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak blocks a shot during the second period of Wednesday's game against the Washington Capitals.
capitals 3, bruins 2
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 loss to the Capitals December 12, 2019 | 6:54 AM
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 file photo, Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon throws out Houston Astros' George Springer during the third inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series in Houston. Third baseman Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels agreed to a $245 million, seven-year contract a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
MLB
Angels, Anthony Rendon reach $245M, 7-year deal December 12, 2019 | 3:38 AM
Baker Mayfield will face an Arizona defense that has allowed a league-high 294.2 yards passing per game.
Fantasy Football
Time could be right to put these players in your fantasy football lineup December 12, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Celtics
Pacers rally past Celtics 122-117 December 11, 2019 | 10:50 PM
Bruins
Capitals beat Bruins in showdown between NHL's top two teams December 11, 2019 | 10:44 PM
Patriots
Roger Goodell: No updates on Patriots’ videotaping incident, Antonio Brown probe December 11, 2019 | 6:01 PM
College Sports
Ex-Boston College coach Steve Addazio hired at Colorado State December 11, 2019 | 5:22 PM
Patriots reportedly sign Josh Gables to their practice squad on Wednesday. Gables is known for his trick-shots, but has not competed yet in the NFL.
Patriots kicker
The Patriots reportedly just signed a trick-shot kicker December 11, 2019 | 2:35 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick approaches a podium to take questions from reporters before practice on Wednesday.
Videotaping Controversy
Bill Belichick defends Patriots scout, denies involvement in videotaping controversy December 11, 2019 | 1:54 PM
Tom Brady Best Buddies Challenge
Patriots
Tom Brady steps down from local role in Best Buddies charity December 11, 2019 | 11:07 AM
Kyle Van Noy during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Patriots
Kyle Van Noy called fans booing Patriots 'disrespectful' December 11, 2019 | 9:52 AM
Belichick and Saban
8 things we learned from HBO's Bill Belichick and Nick Saban documentary December 11, 2019 | 8:01 AM
Patriots Notebook
Josh McDaniels targeting ways to get N'Keal Harry more opportunities December 11, 2019 | 5:00 AM