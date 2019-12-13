Here’s what experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Bengals game

Do the 1-12 Bengals stand a chance against the Patriots this Sunday?

Tom Brady and the Patriots hope to snap a two-game losing streak against the Bengals.
Tom Brady and the Patriots will try to end a two-game losing streak against the Bengals. –Matt Slocum/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Sports Columnist
1:49 PM

Are the Patriots guilty of filming the Bengals’ sideline? It sure seems it.

Is it a potentially nefarious decision that will result in a penalty? Probably.

Are they to blame? Sure.

But were they “cheating?” Please.

That’s not to admonish the New England Patriots and Bob Kraft TV for their stupid ways over the weekend in Cleveland, where the camera crew had acquired a press pass, but was ultimately lost for common sense.

Head coach Bill Belichick has adamantly insisted that the football operations side of things had nothing to do with whatever package for which the web production team was getting footage. It only seems logical to believe him, even if the head coach insists on having his fingerprints on every, single component of the franchise. After all, does anybody really think Bill felt the need for editorial approval on a cheerleading feature displaying band toe taps? How about plank pylometrics? It seems easy to assume he also has no clue about what goes into making the “Do Your Job” series.

Kraft Sports Productions blundered their day in Cleveland, particularly in front of NFL personnel who are always waiting for the next Patriots scandal to fall into their lap. But it’s either the Patriots football folks are doing this all the time (Belichick’s impassioned pleas to Mona Lisa Vito would speak otherwise) in Kraft TV disguise and not getting caught by whatever three blind mice are with them in the press box, or this just happened to be some overzealous Bruins fanatic going above and beyond for B-roll.

Because if the offensively-challenged Patriots need to cheat in order to beat the pathetic, 1-12 Bengals, then things are much worse than anybody could have possibly imagined.

This week’s predictions

Joe Giglio, NJ.com: Patriots (-8.5). “There’s only one thing left to do in the aftermath of another cheating scandal for the Patriots: Take it out on the opponent.”

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Patriots 27, Bengals 14. “It’s on to the Bengals for the Patriots this week, which is a good thing after two straight losses. The Patriots are having offensive issues, but the Bengals should be a tonic to fix that. Look for Tom Brady to get it going here as the Patriots end their losing streak.”

CBS Sports staff: Six out of eight pick the Patriots (-9.5). Everybody has New England straight-up.

Jimmy Kempski, Philly Voice: Patriots (-8.5). “The guy filming the sidelines, who works for the Patri*ts and was even wearing Boston Bruins gear, surely could not have known anything about the history of the Patri*ts’ Spygate scandal, and even if he legitimately didn’t, the professional scout he was filming wouldn’t know to say, “Dude are you seriously taping their sidelines right now? You should probably cut that out immediately and burn your camera.” Also, the alibi that the video production team was shooting a documentary pretty much exactly matches the one the team provided to its cheating crew if they got caught back in Spygate I.”

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston: New England (-10). “The Patriots are bad by their own relative standards. But they’re not even in the same realm as the Bengals. Let’s be serious. Something fun: The Bengals give up sacks on 8.6 percent of their pass plays, 10th-worst in the league. The Patriots’ defense records sacks on 9.4 percent of opponents’ dropbacks, sixth-best in the league.”

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Patriots 24, Bengals 13. “”We’re on to Cincinnati” is the Patriots’ literal rallying cry once again after losing in the most frustrating way to the Chiefs. They will keep it simple and avoid putting pressure on Tom Brady in a limited passing game by turning to a successful power running game with Sony Michel, then backing that up with dominant defense and special teams. This feels like one of their early-season routs, only with less style points (and actual points) on the road.”

Todd Haislop, Sporting News: Patriots 31, Bengals 14. “New England is on to Cincinnati at the perfect time. Nothing can cure the Patriots’ struggles quite like a matchup against the NFL’s worst team. With that said, if Tom Brady and New England’s offense can’t get back on track this week, against a defense that allows 410.2 yards per game, the already-rising level of doubt surrounding their title chances will skyrocket.”

MassLive staff: Everybody has the Patriots (-9.5). “Are the Bengals motivated by the fact that nobody thinks the Patriots would waste their time cheating against them?”

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Patriots 34, Bengals 13. “Already destined to be a blowout, Cincinnati’s instigation of Spygate 2 will make it even worse for the home team.”

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: Patriots 31, Bengals 10. “The Patriots won’t need to steal signals to blow out the Bengals.”

Five Thirty Eight: New England, 82 percent (-10.5).

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Patriots 24, Bengals 16. “Credit the Patriots‘ two-game losing streak, their “Do Your Job” video series and the presence of Andy Dalton for giving this otherwise-uneven matchup some juice. With the Patriots‘ offensive line playing worse by the week, this improved Bengals front could be a legitimate problem, especially if Geno Atkins lines up against the Patriots‘ third-string center. Julian Edelman being banged up doesn’t help, either. And while Dalton came down to Earth in his second start back in the saddle, he helped the Bengals gain 451 yards in Cleveland. This game should be closer than the records indicate, unless you believe that motivational mumbo jumbo is going to fix this Patriots offense, with the team using another spicy week as a rallying cry. Whether trying to explain a football result or the latest Patriots controversy, the whole truth often seems just out of reach.”

It says here: Patriots 21, Bengals 10. It would have been 21-3, but having the B-roll taken away might amount to a Bengals touchdown.

Video: What’s wrong with Tom Brady?

Advertisement
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Tom Brady Bill Belichick
The Red Sox have talked to five clubs about a potential David Price trade.
Red Sox
5 bits of Red Sox news that came out of the Winter Meetings December 13, 2019 | 11:52 AM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs in Dec. 2019.
Patriots
Tom Brady shared his opinion on the possibility of the NFL allowing players to use marijuana December 13, 2019 | 10:40 AM
Nate Solder of the Patriots celebrates with his son, Hudson, after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI.
Nate Solder
Nate Solder's son underwent surgery to remove a tumor December 13, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady have developed a friendly rivalry.
Patriots
Tom Brady wants to race Lamar Jackson...if Jackson wears rollerblades December 13, 2019 | 9:12 AM
Kemba Walker looks on against the 76ers on Thursday.
Celtics
Breaking down the final 30 seconds of Celtics-Sixers — and other observations from the close game December 13, 2019 | 8:23 AM
Zdeno Chara and Pat Maroon dropped the gloves in their early first-period bout.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 loss to the Lightning December 13, 2019 | 7:50 AM
NFL
Lamar Jackson, Ravens beat Jets 42-21 to clinch AFC North title December 13, 2019 | 3:07 AM
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 15, 2013 file photo, NBA Commissioner David Stern takes a question from a reporter during a news conference following an NBA Board of Governors meeting in Dallas. The NBA says former Commissioner David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 and underwent emergency surgery. The league says in a statement its thoughts and prayers are with the 77-year-old Stern's family. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
NBA
Former NBA Commissioner David Stern has emergency brain surgery December 13, 2019 | 12:49 AM
Enes Kanter fouls Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Thursday.
Celtics
Joel Embiid has 38 points, 13 boards, Sixers beat Celtics 115-109 December 12, 2019 | 11:51 PM
Steven Stamkos celebrates one of his two goals against the Bruins.
Bruins
Stamkos scores 2 to lead Lightning past slumping Bruins 3-2 December 12, 2019 | 11:20 PM
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-19. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Patriots
What Bengals coach Zac Taylor had to say about the Patriots' videotaping controversy December 12, 2019 | 10:45 PM
Martin Perez has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox.
Red Sox
Red Sox add lefthander Martin Perez December 12, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Former Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas speaks with members of the media before being inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Bruins
Retired goalie Tim Thomas details brain damage from hockey December 12, 2019 | 7:24 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart, Robert Williams sit out for Celtics December 12, 2019 | 7:00 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox add two utility infielders December 12, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Jamal Turner watches from the sidelines
hoop dreams
This Roxbury native got a taste of basketball stardom. Now, he's giving back. December 12, 2019 | 10:47 AM
Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the National Football League, talks with guests on the field before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Patriots
Robert Kraft and Roger Goodell reportedly had 'semi-private' meeting Wednesday December 12, 2019 | 10:27 AM
Red Sox
Rick Porcello reportedly agrees to deal with New York Mets December 12, 2019 | 10:19 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
What Tom Brady's legacy owes to Rob Gronkowski December 12, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Asante Samuel celebrates with Tom Brady and Daniel Graham after a playoff interception against the Jets in January, 2007.
Patriots
Asante Samuel has been sharing stories from his Patriots career on Twitter December 12, 2019 | 9:45 AM
England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, speaks during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Patriots
Robert Kraft speaks at Trump’s White House Hanukkah event December 12, 2019 | 7:28 AM
AJ Dillon's last game with Boston College was a memorable one.
College Sports
A look back, and a look ahead, after a busy few weeks for BC football December 12, 2019 | 7:09 AM
Boston Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak blocks a shot during the second period of Wednesday's game against the Washington Capitals.
capitals 3, bruins 2
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 loss to the Capitals December 12, 2019 | 6:54 AM
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 file photo, Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon throws out Houston Astros' George Springer during the third inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series in Houston. Third baseman Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels agreed to a $245 million, seven-year contract a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
MLB
Angels, Anthony Rendon reach $245M, 7-year deal December 12, 2019 | 3:38 AM
Baker Mayfield will face an Arizona defense that has allowed a league-high 294.2 yards passing per game.
Fantasy Football
Time could be right to put these players in your fantasy football lineup December 12, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Celtics
Pacers rally past Celtics 122-117 December 11, 2019 | 10:50 PM
Bruins
Capitals beat Bruins in showdown between NHL's top two teams December 11, 2019 | 10:44 PM
Patriots
Roger Goodell: No updates on Patriots’ videotaping incident, Antonio Brown probe December 11, 2019 | 6:01 PM
College Sports
Ex-Boston College coach Steve Addazio hired at Colorado State December 11, 2019 | 5:22 PM
Patriots reportedly sign Josh Gables to their practice squad on Wednesday. Gables is known for his trick-shots, but has not competed yet in the NFL.
Patriots kicker
The Patriots reportedly just signed a trick-shot kicker December 11, 2019 | 2:35 PM