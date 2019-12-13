Morning sports update: Tom Brady shared his opinion on the possibility of the NFL allowing players to use marijuana

"I know there's been talks about that in the NFL as well."

Tom Brady during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs in Dec. 2019.
Tom Brady during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs in Dec. 2019. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
Boston.com Staff
Both the Celtics and Bruins lost on Thursday. The Celtics fell at home to the 76ers, 115-109. The Bruins lost in Tampa to the Lightning, 3-2.

This weekend, the Patriots are in Cincinnati to face the Bengals at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Tom Brady was asked about the marijuana usage in the NFL: On Thursday, changes were announced to the joint drug agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players’ Association. One of the items was to remove marijuana from the list of drugs of abuse, classifying it the same as alcohol.

It’s a discussion that has cut across sports, as athletes have pursued alternatives to dangerously addictive painkillers. In May, the NFL and NFL Players’ Association agreed to launch a new study on the subject, looking into the possibility of marijuana for pain management. It has continued to come up as the league and the NFLPA try to agree to a new collective bargaining agreement (set to expire after the 2020 season).

During an interview with Westwood One Sports’ Jim Gray on Thursday, Tom Brady was asked about the possibility of the NFL allowing marijuana usage.

“I know there’s been talks about that in the NFL as well,” said Brady. “I think the stigma is being removed and hopefully they’re doing a lot of research into whatever benefits there may come from it. I don’t know enough about it. I’m sure [there are] a lot of experts out there that could weigh in, but these are the signs of the times and things are changing and progress is good.”

Here’s Brady’s full interview with Gray:

Trivia: Who is the only Patriots quarterback to rush for more than 500 yards in a single season?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Two years before running for more than 500 yards, he also set the NFL single season record with 12 rushing touchdowns (which stood until Cam Newton broke it in 2015).

The details of Martin Perez’s reported agreement with the Red Sox:

Pedro Martinez is also on to Cincinnati:

On this day: In 1996, Roger Clemens left the Red Sox to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays in free agency. It was the end of an era as Clemens, then 34, left the team that he made his Major League debut for in 1984. He won three Cy Young Awards with the Red Sox (as well as matching Young’s franchise record with a 192 wins), and — incredibly for a pitcher — the 1986 American League MVP Award.

Yet by the time his contract expired, Clemens had seemingly become less dominant. In the four seasons before his departure, he went just 40-39 with a 3.77 ERA. It appeared, as Red Sox general manager Dan Duquette said at the time, that Clemens was in the “twilight of his career.”

Clemens was of course far from finished. He went on to win four more Cy Young Awards, though suspicions of steroid use eventually led to a pair of federal indictments (which he was acquitted of in 2012).

Daily highlight: Kemba Walker with an unorthodox basket during Thursday’s game.

Trivia answer: Steve Grogan

