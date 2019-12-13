Tom Brady wants to race Lamar Jackson…if Jackson wears rollerblades

A few days after breaking free for a 17-yard scamper against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Tom Brady is feeling ambitious.

BRADY RUNS IT 17 YARDS ON 4TH DOWN 💨 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/vMWEFMjSAe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2019

The 42-year-old quarterback wants to challenge speedy MVP candidate Lamar Jackson to a race on natural grass. There’s one small caveat, though…Jackson has to wear rollerblades.

“Who’s buying the PPV?” Brady wrote in a tweet Thursday night.

Me vs Lamar, 40 Yard Dash on natural grass but he has to wear rollerblades. Who’s buying the PPV? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 13, 2019

When Jackson heard the proposition after the Ravens’ AFC North-clinching win over the New York Jets, he tilted his head and reacted as though the odds were in Brady’s favor.

“He probably can win that race,” Jackson told reporters. “Rollerblades on grass? Oh, man.”

Advertisement

Then he paused, looked up, and smiled.

“I’ma see what I can do,” he said. “Tom’s still got a little bit in him. I seen him.”

The Ravens are currently first in the AFC, and the Patriots are in second. Baltimore won the regular-season matchup in early November, when Brady finished with no carries and Jackson racked up 16 for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

Video: What’s wrong with Tom Brady?