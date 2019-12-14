Rob Gronkowski, John Hannah named to NFL’s All-Time Team

A couple more Patriots have earned their spot on the NFL’s All-Time Team.

Rob Gronkowski and John Hannah were added to the team when the NFL revealed the offensive linemen and tight ends on Friday.

The two were selected by a 26-member panel that includes accomplished coaches, players, and personnel. They join Bill Belichick, Adam Vinatieri, Junior Seau and Mike Haynes as the other members who have spent time in New England.

Gronkowski holds a slew of NFL records. His 17 touchdown receptions in 2011 are the most ever by a tight end in a single season and remain the only season in which a tight end led the league in receiving touchdowns. He also has the most receiving touchdowns (12) by a tight end in playoff history.

Gronkowski also has the most touchdown receptions (79) in Patriots history. He was named First-Team All-Pro four times in his career and is a three-time Super Bowl champion.

For as decorated as Gronkowski is, Hannah might be even more decorated.

Hannah is a seven-time First-Team All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowler. He was also named to the NFL’s 1970s All-Decade Team, the 1980s All-Decade Team and the NFL’s 75th Anniversary All-Time Team. Sports Illustrated named Hannah “The Best Offensive Lineman of All-Time” in a cover story in 1981.

Wide receivers will be the next position group to be added to the team.