Live blog: Patriots-Bengals game updates

2:59 p.m.: Gilmore with a pick-six, and it’s 27-10, Patriots. Not saying you start trading clock for yards this early, but New England is starting to settle into the drivers’ seat here. (What was that we said about the Bengals having no faith in their passing game?) Anyway, we’re reiterating what we’ve said before — Gilmore deserves to be the first New England player to win DPOY honors.

2:49 p.m.: Not sure that sequence could have gone any better for the Patriots — a Gilmore interception sets them up with excellent field position, and they cash in with a Brady-to-Harry touchdown pass to make it 20-10 with 11:17 left in the third quarter. New England can really put its stamp on this one with a 3-and-out here by the defense. A double-digit lead would force them to try and throw the ball to get back into it, and if the first half was any indication, the Bengals have very little faith in their passing game.

Brady finds Harry in the back of the end zone.

2:43 p.m.: Wrote about it for the Friday edition of Point After — Stephon Gilmore could be the first Patriot to win Defensive Player of the Year. That pick ties his career-high for most interceptions in a season. Starting to feel a momentum shift for New England here.

2:29 p.m.: The Patriots hold a 13-10 lead at the half. A few thoughts:

•The New England offense has been bailed out so many times by its special teamers this year, and it happened again at the end of the first half with that COLOSSAL play on the part of Justin Bethel and Matt Slater. They combined to force the fumble, and the Pats cashed in with a field goal at the end of the first half. A big moment for New England, which will take some momentum into the locker room. (You add a pair of deep field goals for Nick Folk, and it was a very good first half for the Pats’ special teamers.)

•Other than that? Not a great first half for the Pats, who are struggling with the Bengals’ ground game. Cincy has already topped 100 rushing yards, and had command of this one for most of the first 30 minutes. Stack the box, leave your defensive backs alone in single coverage, and roll the dice.

•On offense, Brady is 10-for-21 for 95 yards and a touchdown. There are some signs of life from the ground game, as Michel has eight carries for 46 yards. (His season-high is 91 yards.) James White has three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. It also looks like Brady and Edelman are fighting through injury.

I reported pregame that Julian Edelman was dealing with a tendon issue in his left knee. Watching him, he looks ponderous with his movements, lacking that usual quick burst. Maybe he can loosen it up but he spent more time in warmups than usual and it hasn't helped early. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 15, 2019

1:56 p.m.: Big stop there on fourth down for the New England defense, as the Pats will take over after the turnover on downs. Is that the sort of thing that could provide a spark for New England here as he near the end of the first half? We shall see.

1:49 p.m.: This isn’t going the way the Patriots had hoped. They trail 10-7 with 11:21 left in the second quarter, and now, they’ve just turned it over on downs near midfield after a fourth-down misfire. Cincinnati has the ball and the lead. Oh, and the Bengals will get the ball to start the second half. We’ve said it a ton over the last month or so, but this New England offense desparately needs some sort of jolt. This is usually the point where we’d see some sort of trickeration on the part of New England — let’s see what the Pats might have in store.

1:35 p.m.: A nine-play, 49-yard drive for the Bengals ends in a field goal and gives them a 10-7 lead with 14 seconds left in the first quarter. More ground work for Cincy — the Bengals have 13 carries for 96 yards.

1:29 p.m.: Bengals singular focus today is running the ball — 12 of the first 13 plays for Cincy have been running plays. Clear directive for the Bengals. Mixon passes the 65 yard mark and there’s still more than three minutes left in the first quarter.

1:19 p.m.: Cethan Carter’s first NFL catch goes for a touchdown. Not the sort of answer you were looking for with the Patriots’ defense. Cincy pretty much rumbled its way down the field and punched it in to tie the game with 6:13 left in the first quarter without really being tested. First time all year the Bengals scored on their opening drive.

1:17 p.m.: Bengals run the ball seven straight times to open the game, five of them going to Mixon and two to Bernard.