Zac Taylor continues to ‘no comment’ about Patriots’ videotaping controversy

Bengals coach Zac Taylor still doesn’t have much to say about the incident involving the Patriots illegally videotaping Cincinnati’s sideline during last week’s Bengals-Browns game.

Is he at least happy he can start to put the controversy behind him?

“Our focus has been on the things that are important for us and that’s preparing to beat a tough opponent,” Taylor said Sunday afternoon after his team’s 34-13 loss to the Patriots. “I thought our guys handled it well.”

Did coach Bill Belichick or any member of New England’s organization reach out? Belichick and Taylor shared a brief handshake on the field following Sunday’s game at Paul Brown Stadium.

“I don’t have any comment about any of that stuff,” Taylor said, echoing his stance from earlier in the week.

The Patriots have acknowledged the Kraft Sports Production video crew violated league rules when they filmed the field and sideline from Cincinnati’s press box last Sunday. The club released a lengthy statement that explained the crew was credentialed to capture footage for a behind-the-scenes feature on a pro personnel scout and that the footage gathered would solely be used for that purpose.

During its pre-game broadcast Sunday afternoon, FOX aired video of a confrontation between the Patriots’ videographer and Bengals security. The videographer — who, in the clip, offered to delete the contentious footage on the spot — has since been suspended.

Does Taylor think that’s an appropriate punishment?

“I don’t have any comment on anything regarding that situation,” he said once more.

The NFL is investigating the matter but has yet to levy a punishment. Possibilities include a fine, in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, and/or loss or reduction of value in draft picks.