Zac Taylor continues to ‘no comment’ about Patriots’ videotaping controversy

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 15: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals shake hands following the game at Paul Brown Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Bill Belichick and Zac Taylor shake hands following the game at Paul Brown Stadium. –Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Staff Writer
5:23 PM

Bengals coach Zac Taylor still doesn’t have much to say about the incident involving the Patriots illegally videotaping Cincinnati’s sideline during last week’s Bengals-Browns game.

Is he at least happy he can start to put the controversy behind him?

“Our focus has been on the things that are important for us and that’s preparing to beat a tough opponent,” Taylor said Sunday afternoon after his team’s 34-13 loss to the Patriots. “I thought our guys handled it well.”

Did coach Bill Belichick or any member of New England’s organization reach out? Belichick and Taylor shared a brief handshake on the field following Sunday’s game at Paul Brown Stadium.

Advertisement

“I don’t have any comment about any of that stuff,” Taylor said, echoing his stance from earlier in the week.

The Patriots have acknowledged the Kraft Sports Production video crew violated league rules when they filmed the field and sideline from Cincinnati’s press box last Sunday. The club released a lengthy statement that explained the crew was credentialed to capture footage for a behind-the-scenes feature on a pro personnel scout and that the footage gathered would solely be used for that purpose.

During its pre-game broadcast Sunday afternoon, FOX aired video of a confrontation between the Patriots’ videographer and Bengals security. The videographer — who, in the clip, offered to delete the contentious footage on the spot — has since been suspended.

Does Taylor think that’s an appropriate punishment?

“I don’t have any comment on anything regarding that situation,” he said once more.

The NFL is investigating the matter but has yet to levy a punishment. Possibilities include a fine, in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, and/or loss or reduction of value in draft picks.

TOPICS: Patriots
Patriots rookie N'Keal Harry celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.
chad finn
34 thoughts on the Patriots' win over the Bengals December 15, 2019 | 5:15 PM
Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon runs with the ball after making a spectacular grab.
NFL
Video: Josh Gordon hauled in a 58-yard pass to help the Seahawks beat the Panthers December 15, 2019 | 4:33 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to the crowd after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Patriots
Tom Brady threw for two TDs and the Patriots beat the Bengals to clinch a playoff spot December 15, 2019 | 4:18 PM
Patriots
Patriots suspend videographer involved in Bengals filming incident December 15, 2019 | 1:20 PM
Patriots
Patriots
Fox airs footage it claims shows Patriots illegally videotaping December 15, 2019 | 12:51 PM
Patriots kicker Nick Folk, center, kicks an extra point in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati.
Live blog
Stephon Gilmore's two interceptions help lead Patriots over Bengals, 34-13 December 15, 2019 | 11:08 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick approaches a podium to take questions from reporters before practice on Wednesday.
Patriots
Patriots could face fine, loss or reduction of draft pick as NFL mulls penalties in video case December 15, 2019 | 10:04 AM
David Pastrnak celebrates with teammates as the Boston Bruins snapped their five-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers.
Bruins
3 takeaways: Bruins snap 5-game skid with 4-2 win over Panthers December 15, 2019 | 8:02 AM
Celtics
NBA ratings are down, but not so with the Celtics December 15, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots
Patriots notebook: Jason McCourty knows better than to write off lowly Bengals December 15, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman made the trip to Cincinnati.
Patriots
Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu on trip to Cincinnati December 14, 2019 | 5:16 PM
Boston College is bringing in Jeff Hafley as its next head coach.
College Sports
Here's how BC's players and interim coach reacted to the Jeff Hafley hiring December 14, 2019 | 3:03 PM
Boston College is bringing in Jeff Hafley as its next head coach.
College Sports
5 things to know about new Boston College football coach Jeff Hafley December 14, 2019 | 1:50 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up.
Patriots
Here's a timeline of how the Patriots' action-packed season has unfolded December 14, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Rob Gronkowski can now laugh at his predraft mistakes.
Patriots
Bill Belichick says Rob Gronkowski fell asleep during pre-draft visit with Patriots December 14, 2019 | 7:25 AM
Rob Gronkowski was one of five tight ends named to the NFL's All-Time Team.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski, John Hannah named to NFL's All-Time Team December 14, 2019 | 7:14 AM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs.
Chad Finn
Patriots won’t solve all their problems when they visit 1-12 Bengals December 14, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Boston College finished the regular season 6-6.
College Sports
Boston College hires Ohio State assistant Jeff Hafley as head football coach December 14, 2019 | 12:14 AM
Patriots
On offense, says Tom Brady, ‘We’ve got to maximize our potential’ December 13, 2019 | 6:55 PM
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman made the trip to Cincinnati.
PATRIOTS NOTEBOOK
Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu questionable for Sunday’s game December 13, 2019 | 6:33 PM
Jaylen Brown was fouled on this inbound pass.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown was fouled on a key play in a loss to the Sixers December 13, 2019 | 5:19 PM
Kevin Love drives past Jayson Tatum.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Should the Celtics trade for Kevin Love? December 13, 2019 | 5:01 PM
In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 photo, Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton plays basketball with a team of inmates as the Kings and the Represent Justice Campaign host a game at Folsom State Prison in Folsom, Calif.
NBA
NBA hosts prison pickup games in social justice effort December 13, 2019 | 4:18 PM
Tom Brady and the Patriots hope to snap a two-game losing streak against the Bengals.
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Bengals game December 13, 2019 | 1:49 PM
In this file photo, United States defender Julie Ertz celebrates after scoring a goal against New Zealand.
Soccer
Julie Ertz named US Soccer women's player of the year December 13, 2019 | 12:41 PM
The Red Sox have talked to five clubs about a potential David Price trade.
Red Sox
5 bits of Red Sox news that came out of the Winter Meetings December 13, 2019 | 11:52 AM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs in Dec. 2019.
Patriots
Tom Brady shared his opinion on the possibility of the NFL allowing players to use marijuana December 13, 2019 | 10:40 AM
Nate Solder of the Patriots celebrates with his son, Hudson, after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI.
Nate Solder
Nate Solder's son underwent surgery to remove a tumor December 13, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady have developed a friendly rivalry.
Patriots
Tom Brady wants to race Lamar Jackson...if Jackson wears rollerblades December 13, 2019 | 9:12 AM
Kemba Walker looks on against the 76ers on Thursday.
Celtics
Breaking down the final 30 seconds of Celtics-Sixers — and other observations from the close game December 13, 2019 | 8:23 AM