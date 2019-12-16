Morning sports update: Tom Brady will send Joe Mixon a jersey after Bengals’ running back said he was ‘too scared’ to ask

The Patriots (11-3) beat the Bengals (1-13) on Sunday, 34-13. The win officially clinched New England’s 11th straight postseason berth.

The next matchup for the Patriots comes on Saturday (4:30 p.m.), not Sunday. New England will face AFC East division rival Buffalo (who defeated the Steelers on Sunday night). The Bills are 10-4, and will be battling for the division title.

Tomorrow, the Bruins host the Kings at TD Garden at 7 p.m., while the Celtics are off until Wednesday (when they face the Mavericks in Dallas at 9:30 p.m.)

In other local news, the New England Revolution’s U-14 team won the International Champions Cup on Sunday, defeating Miami FC 2-1 in the final. The team’s victorious run included a victory over Arsenal and LA Galaxy.

And the UEFA Champions League draw was hosted on Monday morning, producing a notable round of 16 matchup with Manchester City against Real Madrid.

Round of 16 draw 🔥 Sum up your reaction with a GIF 📱#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/fkdBCoX7v6 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 16, 2019

Joe Mixon was “too scared” to ask for Tom Brady’s jersey: Sometimes it’s easy to forget that accomplished NFL players react to seeing Tom Brady the same way fans do. That was on display after Sunday’s game, when the 23-year-old Mixon got to shake 42-year-old Brady’s hand and have a conversation.

“I still can’t believe I shook Tom Brady’s hand today and had a lil conversation with him,” wrote Mixon afterward on Twitter. “I ain’t [gonna] lie I wanted to ask for his jersey but was too scared to ask.”

Bruh.. I still can’t believe I shook @TomBrady hand today and had a lil conversation with him😂 I ain’t gone lie I wanted to ask for his jersey but was too scared to ask🤦🏽‍♂️😂 — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) December 16, 2019

“He was like, ‘Great player, hell of a runner,'” Mixon told reporters. “I was like, ‘Dang, that’s Tom Brady that said that.’ I appreciate that. I was like, ‘Good job, keep being you, keep being great.'”

Brady was asked about Mixon’s wish of getting a jersey during his weekly interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

“I’m going to send him one,” said Brady. “I saw that last night. That was pretty cool. I feel the same way about so many of these young players that inspire me. That guy is one of the great running backs in the league. There was a time when I was a young player and I looked up to so many guys and I just think now that I’m on the other end of it I understand kind of how it goes. You see these guys playing on TV and then you meet them and it’s surreal.”

Brady followed up with a tweet:

Great game Joe, I’ll send a jersey your way! https://t.co/U2Et9XYgzK — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 16, 2019

Trivia: Stephon Gilmore recorded his second interception returned for a touchdown of the season yesterday. Who was the last Patriot to have multiple pick-sixes in the same season?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Along with Derrick Thomas, he’s the unofficial all-time leader in NCAA sacks with 52 (college didn’t officially start tracking the stat until 2000).

Bill Belichick praised his defense after the Patriots’ win on Sunday:

Coach Belichick takes time to shout out @BumpNrunGilm0re (and the rest of the D) after the Pats win over the Bengals pic.twitter.com/yfEN40lMgb — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) December 15, 2019

Revs offseason rumor mill provided this on Sunday:

Clarification: #nerevs are planning to sign a defender and a DP forward. Apologies. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) December 15, 2019

Tiger Woods led the Americans to Presidents Cup victory over the weekend, going 3-0 and sinking this put to win his match:

"As it was probably six feet out, the match was over."@TigerWoods finishes his match in style at the @PresidentsCup. pic.twitter.com/mneJEcwcDc — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 15, 2019

On this day: In 1987, Larry Bird dropped 38 points on the Utah Jazz as the Celtics won, 121-111. Every Boston starter scored at least 16 points.

Daily highlight: On Saturday, Newtown High School in Connecticut won the football Class LL State Championship 13-7 as time expired. The moment carried particular meaning as it was the seventh anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting.

WOW! Holy crap. Newtown wins the CLASSS LL title 13-7 over Darien I’m the final play Jack Street hits Riley Ward for 36-yard TD #cthsfb Newtown’s first state title since 1992 pic.twitter.com/BfSMc0rNIy — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) December 14, 2019

The team was hosted on NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcast:

Seven years to the day after tragedy struck Newtown, the high school's football team won their first state championship since 1992 on a last-second play.@SNFonNBC caught up with the team on what it means to the small Connecticut town. pic.twitter.com/dzBTQ7Nk3e — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) December 16, 2019

Trivia answer: Tedy Bruschi