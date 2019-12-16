Morning sports update: Tom Brady will send Joe Mixon a jersey after Bengals’ running back said he was ‘too scared’ to ask

"I ain't gone lie I wanted to ask for his jersey but was too scared to ask."

Joe Mixon during Sunday's game against Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Joe Mixon during Sunday's game against Tom Brady and the Patriots. –AP Photo/Gary Landers
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Boston.com Staff
9:16 AM

The Patriots (11-3) beat the Bengals (1-13) on Sunday, 34-13. The win officially clinched New England’s 11th straight postseason berth.

The next matchup for the Patriots comes on Saturday (4:30 p.m.), not Sunday. New England will face AFC East division rival Buffalo (who defeated the Steelers on Sunday night). The Bills are 10-4, and will be battling for the division title.

Tomorrow, the Bruins host the Kings at TD Garden at 7 p.m., while the Celtics are off until Wednesday (when they face the Mavericks in Dallas at 9:30 p.m.)

In other local news, the New England Revolution’s U-14 team won the International Champions Cup on Sunday, defeating Miami FC 2-1 in the final. The team’s victorious run included a victory over Arsenal and LA Galaxy.

Advertisement

And the UEFA Champions League draw was hosted on Monday morning, producing a notable round of 16 matchup with Manchester City against Real Madrid.

Joe Mixon was “too scared” to ask for Tom Brady’s jersey: Sometimes it’s easy to forget that accomplished NFL players react to seeing Tom Brady the same way fans do. That was on display after Sunday’s game, when the 23-year-old Mixon got to shake 42-year-old Brady’s hand and have a conversation.

“I still can’t believe I shook Tom Brady’s hand today and had a lil conversation with him,” wrote Mixon afterward on Twitter. “I ain’t [gonna] lie I wanted to ask for his jersey but was too scared to ask.”

“He was like, ‘Great player, hell of a runner,'” Mixon told reporters. “I was like, ‘Dang, that’s Tom Brady that said that.’ I appreciate that. I was like, ‘Good job, keep being you, keep being great.'”

Brady was asked about Mixon’s wish of getting a jersey during his weekly interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

“I’m going to send him one,” said Brady. “I saw that last night. That was pretty cool. I feel the same way about so many of these young players that inspire me. That guy is one of the great running backs in the league. There was a time when I was a young player and I looked up to so many guys and I just think now that I’m on the other end of it I understand kind of how it goes. You see these guys playing on TV and then you meet them and it’s surreal.”

Advertisement

Brady followed up with a tweet:

Trivia: Stephon Gilmore recorded his second interception returned for a touchdown of the season yesterday. Who was the last Patriot to have multiple pick-sixes in the same season?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Along with Derrick Thomas, he’s the unofficial all-time leader in NCAA sacks with 52 (college didn’t officially start tracking the stat until 2000).

More from Boston.com:

Bill Belichick praised his defense after the Patriots’ win on Sunday:

Revs offseason rumor mill provided this on Sunday:

Tiger Woods led the Americans to Presidents Cup victory over the weekend, going 3-0 and sinking this put to win his match:

On this day: In 1987, Larry Bird dropped 38 points on the Utah Jazz as the Celtics won, 121-111. Every Boston starter scored at least 16 points.

Daily highlight: On Saturday, Newtown High School in Connecticut won the football Class LL State Championship 13-7 as time expired. The moment carried particular meaning as it was the seventh anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting.

The team was hosted on NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcast:

Trivia answer: Tedy Bruschi

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady
Cincinnati OH 12/15/19 New England Patriots Tom Brady talkiing it over with Josh McDaniels against the Cincinnati Bengals during third quarter action at Paul Brown Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Patriots
Here's an updated look at the NFL playoff picture December 16, 2019 | 7:51 AM
Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft (81) celebrates with running back Devin Singletary (26) and others after scoring on a pass from quarterback Josh Allen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
NFL
Josh Allen's fourth-quarter TD clinches playoff spot for Bills December 16, 2019 | 2:08 AM
U.S. team player and captain Tiger Woods holds up the trophy after the U.S. team won the President's Cup golf tournament at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Sunday, Dec. 15.
Golf
Tiger Woods caps comeback year by leading emotional team win in Presidents Cup December 15, 2019 | 9:49 PM
J.C. Jackson makes one of his two interceptions during Sunday's game.
4 picks
Watch every turnover caused by the Patriots' defense Sunday December 15, 2019 | 8:13 PM
Foxborough-12/4/19 The New England Patriot held practice at Gillette Stadium. Coach Bill Belichick during warmups. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Patriots
Read the statement from David Mondillo, the suspended Kraft Sports and Entertainment videographer December 15, 2019 | 7:33 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to the crowd after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Tom Brady
What Tom Brady said about N'Keal Harry following the Patriots' win December 15, 2019 | 6:54 PM
MLB
Longtime Giants ace Madison Bumgarner, D-backs reach $85 million, 5-year deal December 15, 2019 | 6:47 PM
Bill Belichick speaking after the Patriots' win over the Bengals.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots clinching a playoff berth December 15, 2019 | 6:30 PM
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Cethan Carter, left, runs in a touchdown after breaking a tackle from New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones. It was Carter's first NFL catch.
commentary
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 34-13 win over the Bengals December 15, 2019 | 6:06 PM
CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 15: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals shake hands following the game at Paul Brown Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Zac Taylor had to say after losing to the Patriots December 15, 2019 | 5:23 PM
Patriots rookie N'Keal Harry celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.
chad finn
Chad Finn: 34 thoughts on the Patriots' win over the Bengals December 15, 2019 | 5:15 PM
Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon runs with the ball after making a spectacular grab.
NFL
Video: Josh Gordon hauled in a 58-yard pass to help the Seahawks beat the Panthers December 15, 2019 | 4:33 PM
Boston College forward Steffon Mitchell, right, rips the ball out of the hands of Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
College Sports
Jared Hamilton, Steffon Mitchell lead BC past winless Central Conn December 15, 2019 | 4:30 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to the crowd after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Patriots
Tom Brady threw for two TDs and the Patriots beat the Bengals to clinch a playoff spot December 15, 2019 | 4:18 PM
Patriots
Patriots suspend videographer involved in Bengals filming incident December 15, 2019 | 1:20 PM
Patriots
Patriots
Fox airs footage it claims shows Patriots illegally videotaping December 15, 2019 | 12:51 PM
Patriots kicker Nick Folk, center, kicks an extra point in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati.
Live blog
Stephon Gilmore's two interceptions help lead Patriots over Bengals, 34-13 December 15, 2019 | 11:08 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick approaches a podium to take questions from reporters before practice on Wednesday.
Patriots
How the NFL might punish the Patriots for their latest videotaping controversy December 15, 2019 | 10:04 AM
David Pastrnak celebrates with teammates as the Boston Bruins snapped their five-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers.
Bruins
3 takeaways: Bruins snap 5-game skid with 4-2 win over Panthers December 15, 2019 | 8:02 AM
Celtics
NBA ratings are down, but not so with the Celtics December 15, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots
Patriots notebook: Jason McCourty knows better than to write off lowly Bengals December 15, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) reacts after injuring himself as Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) defends him during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Celtics
Mavs may have to face East beasts minus injured star Doncic December 15, 2019 | 3:38 AM
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman made the trip to Cincinnati.
Patriots
Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu on trip to Cincinnati December 14, 2019 | 5:16 PM
Boston College is bringing in Jeff Hafley as its next head coach.
College Sports
Here's how BC's players and interim coach reacted to the Jeff Hafley hiring December 14, 2019 | 3:03 PM
Boston College is bringing in Jeff Hafley as its next head coach.
College Sports
5 things to know about new Boston College football coach Jeff Hafley December 14, 2019 | 1:50 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up.
Patriots
Here's a timeline of how the Patriots' action-packed season has unfolded December 14, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Rob Gronkowski can now laugh at his predraft mistakes.
Patriots
Bill Belichick says Rob Gronkowski fell asleep during pre-draft visit with Patriots December 14, 2019 | 7:25 AM
Rob Gronkowski was one of five tight ends named to the NFL's All-Time Team.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski, John Hannah named to NFL's All-Time Team December 14, 2019 | 7:14 AM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs.
Chad Finn
Patriots won’t solve all their problems when they visit 1-12 Bengals December 14, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Boston College finished the regular season 6-6.
College Sports
Boston College hires Ohio State assistant Jeff Hafley as head football coach December 14, 2019 | 12:14 AM