Julian Edelman didn’t want to make any excuses for his underwhelming performance Sunday

The Patriots have been struggling on offense over the past few weeks, but this Sunday against the Bengals Tom Brady and Co. looked closer to form.

Despite a 34-13 win, though, it was a quiet game for Julian Edelman.

Edelman was questionable coming into the game, as he had been dealing with shoulder and knee injuries, and it showed on the field. Edelman only played in 62 percent of the Patriots’ offensive snaps, and only recorded two catches for nine yards.

He didn’t want to make excuses for his performance.

“I think everyone is banged up. It’s Week 15. It’s a tough sport, it’s a grind,” Edelman said. “I’m sure everyone has some sort of injury.”

Even though Edelman’s production didn’t show in the box score, Tom Brady gave his veteran receiver praise following the game.

“Jules (Edelman) fought hard all week, and I’m happy to have him out there,” Brady said. “I think mentally it’s good for him to be out there, and he shows his mental toughness and physical toughness.”

Despite a disappointing personal performance, Edelman still talked about how the win gave everyone confidence moving forward.

“Getting a win regardless of the situation sparks you. It gains confidence. Now we go out and have a great week of practice and keep improving.”

Edelman went out of his way to praise the performance of rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who had his best game in a Patriots jersey thus far.

“He made some big plays. He’s playing faster. It’s great to see, because he’s been working his tail off. You have a lot of people saying things, so it’s a tough situation,” Edelman said. “But it’s unbelievable to see him go out and make a play for the team.”

The Patriots will play host to another playoff team this weekend, facing off against in-division rival Buffalo this Saturday night in Foxborough.