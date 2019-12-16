Here’s an updated look at the NFL playoff picture

This NFL season was already shaping up as one of the most top-heavy in years; 12 teams had been eliminated before Week 15 began, the most at that point of the season since 2005.

Then Week 15 made official several scenarios that had seemed overwhelmingly likely for weeks. The Green Bay Packers, who lead the NFC North, clinched a playoff spot with their win over the Chicago Bears, who in turn were eliminated. The Seattle Seahawks also clinched a playoff spot Sunday, as did the San Francisco 49ers, thanks to the Los Angeles Rams’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

San Francisco’s shocking loss to the Atlanta Falcons, though, jumbled the NFC’s outlook considerably. Seattle now leads the NFC West thanks to a tie-breaking edge over the 49ers, and Seattle is the current leader for the top seed in the NFC. San Francisco dropped to the No. 5 slot in the NFC, and would visit the NFC East winner in the opening round in such a scenario.

In the AFC, the New England Patriots clinched a playoff spot by beating the Cincinnati Bengals and remain in position to nab one of two first-round byes. New England will be making its 11th straight playoff appearance. Baltimore clinched the AFC North with Thursday night’s win over the Jets, but wins by the Kansas City Chiefs and Patriots kept the Ravens from clinching a first-round bye.

The Denver Broncos were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Chiefs.

The Houston Texans beat the Tennessee Titans to take a one-game lead in the AFC South, while the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys remain tied atop the NFC East with 7-7 records.

Here’s how the postseason scenarios are shaping up.

– – –

AFC

1. y-Ravens (12-2)

2. x-Patriots (11-3)

3. y-Chiefs (10-4)

4. Texans (9-5)

5. x-Bills (10-4)

6. Steelers (8-6, own tiebreaker over Titans because of better conference record)

x: Clinched playoff berth; y: clinched division.

– – –

NFC

1. x- Seahawks (11-3, own tiebreaker over 49ers because of head-to-head win on Nov. 12)

2. x-Packers (11-3, own potential tiebreaker over Saints because of better conference record)

3. y-Saints (10-3)

4. Cowboys (7-7, own tiebreaker over Eagles because of head-to-head win on Oct. 20)

5. x-49ers (11-3)

6. Vikings (10-4)

x: Clinched playoff berth; y: clinched division.

– – –

Which teams are still alive?

In the AFC, the Titans, Colts, Browns, and Raiders are still alive for playoff berths, although the last three of them could still be eliminated this week.

In the NFC, the Eagles and Rams are still alive.

– – –

Which teams can be eliminated this week?

Colts (6-7): Indianapolis will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Saints.

– – –

Which teams are eliminated?

In the AFC, the Bengals, Broncos, Dolphins, Chargers, Jets, Jaguars cannot make the playoffs.

In the NFC, the Bears, Cardinals, Giants, Lions, Falcons, Redskins, Panthers and Buccaneers cannot make the playoffs.