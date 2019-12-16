N’Keal Harry talked about finding his ‘groove’ against the Bengals

N’Keal Harry has had a slow start to his first-ever season in the NFL, but Sunday afternoon Harry showed why the Patriots took him 32nd overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Harry caught two passes for 15 yards and a touchdown, but more importantly, he played in 58 percent of the team’s offensive snaps after only playing in two snaps in the previous week against the Chiefs.

Following the Patriots’ 34-13 win over the Bengals, Harry talked about getting his confidence back.

“I’m starting to get my groove back,” Harry said. “Whatever opportunity I get, I’ll take it.”

Harry went into detail about his touchdown catch after the game.

“On those type of plays, you have to find a way to get open,” Harry said. “Whatever it takes. I think I do that well.”

Some of his teammates praised Harry’s work after the game.

“Yeah, he’s fighting. He’s been working hard for weeks to learn,” said Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. “He’s a very hard-working guy. It’s fun to see him make those plays.”

Fellow receiver Julian Edelman was not shy with his praise either.

“He made some big plays. He’s playing faster. It’s great to see, because he’s been working his tail off,” Edelman said. “You have a lot of people saying things, so it’s a tough situation. But it’s unbelievable to see him go out and make a play for the team.”

On the season, Harry has caught seven passes in five games for 55 yards and a touchdown. He also had another touchdown catch called back incorrectly against the Chiefs in the previous week.