Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely again

Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league’s policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse, the league announced Monday.

STATEMENT BY AN NFL SPOKESPERSON: Josh Gordon of the Seattle Seahawks has been suspended indefinitely without pay for violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse. — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 16, 2019

Gordon, who has battled mental health issues and substance abuse issues since he entered the NFL in 2012, was waived by the Patriots after spending a year with the team and claimed by Seattle in November.

One year ago this week when he was with New England, Gordon announced he was stepping away for the rest of the season to “focus on his mental health,’’ and was later suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He did not play for the remainder of the 2018 season, but still received a Super Bowl ring from the Patriots for his efforts.

The receiver played in six games with New England this year, finishing with 20 catches for 287 yards and touchdown. In five games with the Seahawks, Gordon had seven catches on 11 targets for 130 yards.

As of Monday evening, it appeared that both his Instagram and Twitter accounts had been deactivated.

Here’s a look at the timeline of the 28-year-old’s career:

2011: Suspended by then-Baylor coach Art Briles for testing positive for marijuana. Transferred to Utah, but sat out a year after declaring too late for the 2011 supplemental draft.

2012: Taken in the supplemental draft by the Browns, and signs a four-year deal with the Browns. He finishes his rookie year with 50 catches, 805 yards, and five touchdowns.

2013: Suspended for the first two games of the 2013 season due to violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, but finishes the year with 87 catches, 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns and a spot in the Pro Bowl.

2014: Multiple incidents, including a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy, leave him active for just five games that season. He ends the year having played in five games, catching 24 passes for 303 yards.

2015: Suspended for the entire season because of a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy.

2016: A failed drug test played a role in what would become another year-long suspension for Gordon.

2017: He applied for reinstatement in March, and was eventually reinstated on a conditional basis in November. He finished the season with 18 receptions for 335 yards and a touchdown in five games.

2018: Gordon opened the season with the Browns, but was traded to New England in September. It was the start of a mostly positive stretch for the receiver, who had 40 catches for 720 yards and three touchdowns. He caught Tom Brady’s 500th career touchdown pass. However, in mid-December, he announced he was going to step away to focus on his mental health. Shortly after that, the league announced he would be suspended indefinitely again.

2019: Gordon returned to New England to open the 2019 season after being reinstated in August, but was slowed by a hamstring issue and was waived off injured reserve on Oct. 31. He was picked up by the Seahawks the next day.