Tom Brady discussed his changing role with Best Buddies International

It was recently revealed that Tom Brady will no longer be the honorary cochair of the local Best Buddies Challenge, a role he’s held for 16 years.

Instead, the 42-year-old quarterback will become a “global ambassador” to continue his support of Best Buddies International, a non-profit organization that works to make opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In a recent interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Brady was asked why he was making the switch.

“The summers just end up being a very busy time and my kids are getting older and we have so many different things taking us in different directions,” Brady explained. “I’m always going to support Best Buddies. Anthony [Shriver] knows that. I’m a huge advocate of what they do. It’s just more of a timing thing than anything, and still going to be working with Best Buddies and I’m just passing the torch to the next generation that’s got to carry it for a long time because people who do that type of work in the community, the tradition has to carry on.”

Brady praised Shriver, who started Best Buddies in 1989.

“Anthony, what he’s created with Best Buddies and the lives that he’s transformed, it’s been amazing,” said Brady. “I was so lucky to be a part of it and I still will be a part of it, just in a different way.”

Succeeding Brady in the role of local co-chairs will be Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman. Brady believes both will continue to represent local athletes well.

“I know Jayson Tatum and [Julian Edelman] will do a good job.”