Tom Brady salutes Drew Brees for record, but says he’s aiming to try and break Brees’s mark

Saints quarterback Drew Brees celebrated his NFL record-breaking 540th touchdown pass. –Jonathan Bachman
By
December 16, 2019

There were plenty of people watching Drew Brees break Peyton Manning’s record for most career touchdown passes Monday night. Including Tom Brady.

The Patriots quarterback, who is third behind Brees and Manning, took to social media after Brees set the record against Indianapolis with the 540th touchdown pass of his career. Brady acknowledged the work of his New Orleans counterpart, and the New England quarterback, who has 538 touchdown passes, also let Brees know he’s interested in trying to pass him sooner rather than later.

On Monday, Brees passed Manning with a 5-yard scoring strike to tight end Josh Hill. The score sparked a celebration in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome — the quarterback celebrated with his teammates and coach Sean Payton as the game was halted briefly. The Saints won the contest, 34-7, as Brees ended with four touchdown passes in the victory. He’s currently at 541 for his career.

The Patriots face the Bills and Dolphins to close out the 2019 regular season.

