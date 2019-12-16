Tom Brady on the AFC East, Stephon Gilmore’s place in history, and his reaction to the videotaping controversy

Brady called Gilmore "one of the great corners that'll go down to play this game."

Tom Brady during the Patriots' win over the Bengals on Sunday.
Tom Brady during the Patriots' win over the Bengals on Sunday. –AP Photo/Frank Victores
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Boston.com Staff
10:23 AM

With the Patriots back in the win column, Tom Brady was upbeat during his weekly interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

Brady, who threw a pair of touchdowns in Sunday’s 34-13 win over the Bengals, praised the defense and the running game.

“It was good to go on the road and get a win,” said Brady. “We were coming off of two tough losses, and anytime you go on the road you have to expect the opponent’s best. They have some real talented players on defense and it was kind of a grind out there in the first half. Then got some great turnovers from our defense and won the turnover margin. We did a great job of running ball, so it was just a good win. That’s what we needed.”

Advertisement

Here are a few other topics Brady discussed:

The race for AFC East

New England clinched its 11th straight playoff appearance with the win over the Bengals, yet the AFC East remains up for grabs. The Patriots (11-3) are one game ahead of the Bills (10-4). On Saturday, the Patriots meet the Bills at Gillette Stadium (4:30 p.m.)

Brady had a quick response to the notion that the Patriots might take the division wins for granted.

“Heck no, no way,” Brady said. “Man, this is so hard to do. I think if anything you appreciate it more because it’s so hard. This is a level playing field. It’s not like we ever get top-5 picks, you know? It’s not like we play the easiest schedules. The whole league is meant to bring everyone back to 8-8 every year. So the fact that we’ve qualified for the playoffs 11 straight years, these things are hard to do. We put the hard work in every day and we don’t take our foot off the gas pedal. It’s a grind and it’s a great challenge, and I think when you accomplish something as a team, it’s a great feeling and no one can ever take those things away from you. This year has had its challenges, its adversities, like every other year, and if we win, that’s great accomplishment”

Advertisement

Looking at the 2019 season, Brady also sees the threat of Buffalo.

“It’s going to be an incredibly tough game, because this is one of the best teams in the NFL. They went into Pittsburgh, they were right there to beat Baltimore. This [Bills] team is an incredibly difficult team.”

Stephon Gilmore’s place in history

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore tallied two more interceptions on Sunday, including his second one returned for a touchdown of the season.

Gilmore has been discussed as a possible Defensive Player of the Year, and Brady echoed those sentiments.

“He’s doing such a great job, and he’s covering the best players and consistently making plays on the ball, scoring,” Brady noted. “He’s done everything that you’d ask a defensive player to do. His impacts on the game are just huge. You can’t say enough good things about Steph, and not just what you guys see in the games, but how he performs in practice. And I think the attitude that he takes in practice, his leadership, his toughness, not only does he play the pass, but he’s great in the run game too.”

“He’s one of the great corners that’ll go down to play this game,” Brady added, “and we’ve had quite of few of those here and I’ve had the privilege for me to play with a lot of those guys, but Steph is just playing as well as anyone who’s ever played the position. It’s just incredible to watch.”

The locker room response to the videotaping controversy

Advertisement

Brady was also asked about what effect the videotaping controversy has had on the Patriots’ locker room. Footage of the incident was shown on Fox’s NFL Sunday broadcast.

“I don’t think any player gave it one second of thought,” said Brady. “[It’s] not something that registered. You just move on. There are a lot of distractions out there. You can lose focus on your job and that’s really a waste of your time. There are a lot of people out there that can create distractions for us, but we just want to go out there and focus on what we can do and what our job is and try to go out there and play as best as we possibly can.”

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman stands on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Patriots
Julian Edelman didn't want to make any excuses for his underwhelming performance Sunday December 16, 2019 | 9:51 AM
Joe Mixon during Sunday's game against Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Patriots
Joe Mixon said he was 'too scared' to ask for Tom Brady's jersey. Here's how Brady responded. December 16, 2019 | 9:16 AM
Cincinnati OH 12/15/19 New England Patriots Tom Brady talkiing it over with Josh McDaniels against the Cincinnati Bengals during third quarter action at Paul Brown Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Patriots
Here's an updated look at the NFL playoff picture December 16, 2019 | 7:51 AM
Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft (81) celebrates with running back Devin Singletary (26) and others after scoring on a pass from quarterback Josh Allen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
NFL
Josh Allen's fourth-quarter TD clinches playoff spot for Bills December 16, 2019 | 2:08 AM
U.S. team player and captain Tiger Woods holds up the trophy after the U.S. team won the President's Cup golf tournament at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Sunday, Dec. 15.
Golf
Tiger Woods caps comeback year by leading emotional team win in Presidents Cup December 15, 2019 | 9:49 PM
J.C. Jackson makes one of his two interceptions during Sunday's game.
4 picks
Watch every turnover caused by the Patriots' defense Sunday December 15, 2019 | 8:13 PM
Foxborough-12/4/19 The New England Patriot held practice at Gillette Stadium. Coach Bill Belichick during warmups. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Patriots
Read the statement from David Mondillo, the suspended Kraft Sports and Entertainment videographer December 15, 2019 | 7:33 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to the crowd after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Tom Brady
What Tom Brady said about N'Keal Harry following the Patriots' win December 15, 2019 | 6:54 PM
MLB
Longtime Giants ace Madison Bumgarner, D-backs reach $85 million, 5-year deal December 15, 2019 | 6:47 PM
Bill Belichick speaking after the Patriots' win over the Bengals.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots clinching a playoff berth December 15, 2019 | 6:30 PM
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Cethan Carter, left, runs in a touchdown after breaking a tackle from New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones. It was Carter's first NFL catch.
commentary
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 34-13 win over the Bengals December 15, 2019 | 6:06 PM
CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 15: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals shake hands following the game at Paul Brown Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Zac Taylor had to say after losing to the Patriots December 15, 2019 | 5:23 PM
Patriots rookie N'Keal Harry celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.
chad finn
Chad Finn: 34 thoughts on the Patriots' win over the Bengals December 15, 2019 | 5:15 PM
Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon runs with the ball after making a spectacular grab.
NFL
Video: Josh Gordon hauled in a 58-yard pass to help the Seahawks beat the Panthers December 15, 2019 | 4:33 PM
Boston College forward Steffon Mitchell, right, rips the ball out of the hands of Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
College Sports
Jared Hamilton, Steffon Mitchell lead BC past winless Central Conn December 15, 2019 | 4:30 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to the crowd after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Patriots
Tom Brady threw for two TDs and the Patriots beat the Bengals to clinch a playoff spot December 15, 2019 | 4:18 PM
Patriots
Patriots suspend videographer involved in Bengals filming incident December 15, 2019 | 1:20 PM
Patriots
Patriots
Fox airs footage it claims shows Patriots illegally videotaping December 15, 2019 | 12:51 PM
Patriots kicker Nick Folk, center, kicks an extra point in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati.
Live blog
Stephon Gilmore's two interceptions help lead Patriots over Bengals, 34-13 December 15, 2019 | 11:08 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick approaches a podium to take questions from reporters before practice on Wednesday.
Patriots
How the NFL might punish the Patriots for their latest videotaping controversy December 15, 2019 | 10:04 AM
David Pastrnak celebrates with teammates as the Boston Bruins snapped their five-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers.
Bruins
3 takeaways: Bruins snap 5-game skid with 4-2 win over Panthers December 15, 2019 | 8:02 AM
Celtics
NBA ratings are down, but not so with the Celtics December 15, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots
Patriots notebook: Jason McCourty knows better than to write off lowly Bengals December 15, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) reacts after injuring himself as Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) defends him during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Celtics
Mavs may have to face East beasts minus injured star Doncic December 15, 2019 | 3:38 AM
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman made the trip to Cincinnati.
Patriots
Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu on trip to Cincinnati December 14, 2019 | 5:16 PM
Boston College is bringing in Jeff Hafley as its next head coach.
College Sports
Here's how BC's players and interim coach reacted to the Jeff Hafley hiring December 14, 2019 | 3:03 PM
Boston College is bringing in Jeff Hafley as its next head coach.
College Sports
5 things to know about new Boston College football coach Jeff Hafley December 14, 2019 | 1:50 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up.
Patriots
Here's a timeline of how the Patriots' action-packed season has unfolded December 14, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Rob Gronkowski can now laugh at his predraft mistakes.
Patriots
Bill Belichick says Rob Gronkowski fell asleep during pre-draft visit with Patriots December 14, 2019 | 7:25 AM
Rob Gronkowski was one of five tight ends named to the NFL's All-Time Team.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski, John Hannah named to NFL's All-Time Team December 14, 2019 | 7:14 AM