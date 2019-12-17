Patriots notes: N’Keal Harry received more opportunities, and rookie was up to the task

After saying he needed to create more opportunities for rookie N’Keal Harry, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels delivered Sunday afternoon.

Against the Bengals, Harry caught two passes, one for a touchdown, on four targets and added 22 rushing yards on two carries. Quarterback Tom Brady and Harry also connected for a 36-yard gain in the first quarter, but the completion was called back because of a false start penalty by wide receiver Julian Edelman.

McDaniels said he felt as though Harry executed tasks suited to both his individual strengths and the needs of New England’s offense. On his catch in the end zone, Harry made a second move to cut back inside to give Brady an open look.

“He certainly made a really good play in the red area keeping the play alive, not getting pushed out of bounds once the play was extended and continuing to work and find space for the quarterback to find him there,’’ McDaniels said Monday morning during a conference call. “Generally speaking, you want to try to stay in motion and move to find open space and help the quarterback, so I thought he did a good job.’’

As he did a week ago, McDaniels continued to praise Harry’s work ethic.

“He’s just continuing to get better,’’ he said. “He certainly wants to help in any way that he can. He’s got a great attitude. It all starts with a good week of practice, and we’re going to need to have another good week of practice this week.’’

Best on defense

After cornerback Stephon Gilmore intercepted two of Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton’s passes Sunday, several Patriots tweeted their endorsement for Gilmore being Defensive Player of the Year campaign.

“Y’all need to wake up,’’ wrote linebacker Kyle Van Noy. “I mean buddy has 6 INTs 2 for TDS this season.’’

Gilmore has a league-tying six interceptions this season — two of which have gone for touchdowns. He’s also broken up 14 passes and allowed just 24 catches on 66 targets (36.4 completion percentage). Opposing quarterbacks have a 12.2 passer rating when targeting Gilmore this season.

Coach Bill Belichick attributed Gilmore’s week-to-week success to the fact he is always ready to put his accomplishments behind him. Both Belichick and linebackers coach Jerod Mayo praised Gilmore for his intensity and relentless preparation in spite of his acclaimed reputation.

“I think that’s really the key to the sustained success is that mentality of starting all over again and not resting on any laurels or accolades that have come in the past,’’ Belichick said. “If you are satisfied and don’t continue to improve and work on things that’ll continue to present problems for the opponent, then they’re eventually going to catch up to you and get you.’’

“You see him in practice, this is a guy — no matter what the drill is, no matter what the situation is — he’s always out there competing, trying to get better, working on his craft,’’ added Mayo.