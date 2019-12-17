Pete Carroll discussed Josh Gordon’s most recent suspension

Gordon was suspended indefinitely Monday, his 5th suspension by the NFL for violating its substance abuse policy.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll tosses the red flag to challenge a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
The NFL announced Monday afternoon that Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon will be suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s policy against performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.  Gordon has a lengthy history of substance abuse and suspensions.

Gordon’s suspension comes as a blow for the Seahawks, who clinched a spot in the playoffs following their win Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. 

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke to Sports Radio KJR about the news. 

“Our heart goes out to Josh having to face this again,” Carroll said. “The fact that he’s up against it and all poses a great challenge to him. Fortunately, he’ll have the benefit of all of the league’s resources to support him and to help him. We’ll wish him the very best in taking care of business. It’s very unfortunate.”

Caroll also wanted to praise Gordon for his work in his short time in Seattle. 

“We saw Josh really at a really high level the whole time he was here,” Carroll said. “The work ethic he brought was one, but his getting along with people and being good to work with and to talk to and all of that and to deal with on a regular basis, really he was great.”

This is Gordon’s fifth suspension of his career, his first dating all back to 2013 when he was playing for the Cleveland Browns. He has also been suspended in 2014, 2015, 2018, and now 2019.

Gordon spent the first half of the 2019 season with the Patriots before being placed on the IR and eventually cut from the team. The Seahawks claimed the wide receiver on waivers in November.

In 11 games this season Gordon has caught 27 passes for 426 yards and a touchdown. With the Seahawks, Gordon played just five games, catching seven passes for 139 yards. 

