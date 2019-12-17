Stephon Gilmore leads group of three Patriots’ Pro Bowl selections

Stephon Gilmore landed his third Pro Bowl berth, it was announced Tuesday. –Matthew J. Lee
By
December 17, 2019

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, special teamer Matthew Slater, and linebacker Dont’a Hightower were named as Pro Bowlers, it was announced Tuesday.

This is the third Pro Bowl berth for Gilmore, who was also named to the team in 2016 and 2018. The 29-year-old is tied for the league lead in interceptions with a career-high six – that included two in Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

The Pro Bowl berth is just the latest in a line of honors for the cornerback: Last season, he was one of the only players in franchise history to be named a Pro Bowler, land a first-team All-Pro nomination, and take home a Super Bowl ring all in the same year. This year, he could be the first player in franchise history to win the AP Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Considered one of the best special teamers in recent league history, Slater has seven previous Pro Bowl berths. The 34-year-old has been a standout gunner for New England this year, teaming with Justin Bethel to consistently tilt the field in the Patriots’ favor. Slater, who was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his work in Week 12, also has one blocked punt this season (against the Cowboys) and one special teams touchdown off another punt block (against the Bills).

The 29-year-old Hightower was named to the second Pro Bowl of his career. The eight-year veteran and three-time captain has 61 tackles and four sacks this year, to go along with three passes defensed and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.

