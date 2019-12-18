Morning sports update: Kyle Van Noy expressed his frustration about being left off the Pro Bowl roster

The Patriots linebacker also listed teammates he thought had been "robbed."

Kyle Van Noy during the Patriots' game against the Chiefs earlier in the 2019 season.
Kyle Van Noy during the Patriots' game against the Chiefs earlier in the 2019 season. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Boston.com Staff
10:08 AM

The Bruins lost to the Los Angeles Kings in overtime on Tuesday night, 4-3. The Kings tied the game with 2:01 remaining in the third period after pulling their goaltender.

The Celtics play tonight in Dallas against the Mavericks at 9:30 p.m.

And the Patriots face the Bills in a rare Saturday game this weekend at Gillette Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m.

In offseason news, the Revolution announced the signing of left back Seth Sinovic on Tuesday. He returns to New England (the club that originally drafted him) after almost a decade away.

One international sports event to keep an eye one today: Liverpool, UEFA Champions League winners, face off against CONCACAF Champions League winner Monterrey (of Mexico) in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup at 12:55 p.m. The winner faces Brazilian club Flamengo (champion of the Copa Libertadores) in the final on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Kyle Van Noy wasn’t happy to miss out on a Pro Bowl selection: The NFL announced Pro Bowl rosters on Tuesday night, with three Patriots making the cut. Stephon Gilmore, Dont’a Hightower, and Matthew Slater all made the AFC’s Pro Bowl squad. Unfortunately for linebacker Kyle Van Noy, he missed out.

The 28-year-old expressed his frustration on Twitter:

Van Noy congratulated his fellow teammates who did make it, and then added a follow-up tweet, linking his disappointment with his ongoing effort to win the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which he was nominated for last week.

Van Noy has six and a half sacks so far this season, as well as three forced fumbles (and a touchdown from a fumble recovery).

Trivia: Unsurprisingly, Tom Brady has the most Pro Bowl selections in Patriots history. Who is second?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He went to Alabama.

More from Boston.com:

David Pastrnak has a fan for life:

Pedro Martinez is already ready for spring training:

Doc Rivers and LeBron James have differing philosophies on “load management”:

On this day: In 2014, the Celtics traded Rajon Rondo to the Mavericks. Boston sent Rondo and forward Dwight Powell to Dallas in exchange for center Brandan Wright, point guard Jameer Nelson, forward Jae Crowder, and future first and second-round picks. The Celtics also received a trade exception worth $13 million.

Advertisement

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban finalized the trade while backstage at the final episode of The Colbert Report.

The outcome of the trade is actually still playing out, or at least a part of it is. Rondo only played 46 games with the Mavericks before leaving for the Sacramento Kings as a free agent in 2015. Crowder became an important piece on multiple Celtics playoff teams before being traded in the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston in 2017.

Wright was traded less than a month later to the Phoenix Suns for a package that eventually became two second-round picks (including current Celtic Semi Ojeleye). Nelson was also traded to the Denver Nuggets in January, with Nate Robinson briefly returning to Boston (he was bought out of his contract shortly afterward).

The Celtics used two draft picks acquired in the Rondo deal itself to select Guershon Yabusele and Demetrius Jackson.

The unresolved part of the deal’s effect pertains to the trade exception, which the Celtics used in January 2015 in a convoluted deal with the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans. The outcome was that (among other things) Boston received a protected Memphis first-round pick, which the team still holds the rights to. Because of multiple years of protection, the pick is yet to be conveyed.

However, it is unprotected in 2021, when it will finally close the books on the (indirect) legacy of the Rondo trade of 2014.

Daily highlight: The Bruins lost, but this was a nice inside-of-the-foot finish from Danton Heinen that the Revolution would’ve been proud of.

Advertisement

Trivia answer: John Hannah

TOPICS: Patriots
Jonathan Quick makes a save on Anders Bjork in his overtime breakaway attempt.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' frustrating OT loss to the Kings December 18, 2019 | 6:48 AM
Boston College guard Derryck Thornton (11) during an NCAA college basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
College Sports
Why BC basketball feels like the right fit for Derryck Thornton December 18, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar is congratulated by teammates after his game-winning goal in OT.
Bruins
Kings come back to top Bruins 4-3 in overtime December 17, 2019 | 10:22 PM
NFL
Baltimore Ravens tie Pro Bowl record with 12 selections December 17, 2019 | 9:49 PM
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore leads group of three Patriots’ Pro Bowl selections December 17, 2019 | 9:37 PM
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in action during the first half of a NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NBA
'That's all me': LeBron James explains his social media strategy December 17, 2019 | 9:35 PM
Stanford's Kiana Williams during an NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec.15, 2019 in Palo Alto, Calif.
College Sports
UConn who? In women’s basketball, the west emerges from the shadows. December 17, 2019 | 9:09 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady’s ailments have given backups practice opportunities December 17, 2019 | 7:16 PM
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Josh Gordon
How the sports world reacted to Josh Gordon's suspension December 17, 2019 | 7:04 PM
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
NFL
Matt Patricia will return as Lions head coach for 2020 December 17, 2019 | 6:12 PM
Photo Studio: Portrait of Adrienne Lawrence (Joe Faraoni/ ESPN Images)
Media
ESPN reaches settlement with former on-air personality who alleged sexual harassment December 17, 2019 | 4:20 PM
Paul Pierce, Kendrick Perkins, Rajon Rondo, and Kevin Garnett in 2010.
Celtics
Rajon Rondo said he was supposed to make a cameo in 'Uncut Gems' December 17, 2019 | 4:12 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady greets New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) after an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 36-20. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Patriots
At the top, it's just Drew Brees and Tom Brady December 17, 2019 | 2:31 PM
bruins notebook
Another procedure for sidelined Kevan Miller December 17, 2019 | 2:20 PM
Boston, MA - 12/06/2019 - (3rd quarter) Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrate moments after Tatum drained a three point shot to put the Celtics up 85-64 late in the third quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 07Celtics-Nuggets, LOID: 9.0.1595758471.
Sports Q
Which player would you rather have, Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum? December 17, 2019 | 2:18 PM
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against DePaul on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 in Chicago, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
College Sports
Geno Auriemma to undergo surgery, may miss next game December 17, 2019 | 1:56 PM
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 15, 2013 file photo, NBA Commissioner David Stern takes a question from a reporter during a news conference following an NBA Board of Governors meeting in Dallas. The NBA says former Commissioner David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 and underwent emergency surgery. The league says in a statement its thoughts and prayers are with the 77-year-old Stern's family. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
NBA
David Stern remains in serious condition after brain surgery December 17, 2019 | 12:32 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) runs the ball against Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Patriots
Give them the benefit of the doubt, at least on the field — Patriots could still make the Super Bowl December 17, 2019 | 10:40 AM
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll tosses the red flag to challenge a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Patriots
Pete Carroll discussed Josh Gordon's most recent suspension December 17, 2019 | 10:24 AM
Rob Gronkowski poses with Roger Goodell after being drafted by the Patriots in 2010.
Patriots
Bill Belichick had more to say about Rob Gronkowski's humorous pre-draft visit in 2010 December 17, 2019 | 10:03 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Patriots
'Spygate 2' doesn't prove anything except that the Patriots are running out of excuses December 17, 2019 | 8:51 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes questions from reporters before an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
6 questions about the latest Patriots videotaping controversy, answered December 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Celtics
This is the Celtics' most intriguing player combination December 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots notebook
What Josh McDaniels had to say about N'Keal Harry December 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
NFL
Drew Brees sets NFL all-time TD mark December 17, 2019 | 12:44 AM
Patriots
How Tom Brady reacted to Drew Brees breaking Peyton Manning’s record December 16, 2019 | 11:07 PM
NHL
Coyotes acquire Taylor Hall from Devils for picks, prospects December 16, 2019 | 10:55 PM
Chestnut Hill, MA - Boston College football head coach Jeff Hafley poses with his wife, Gina Hafley, and daughters Hope, 4, and Leah, 1, after a press conference at Boston College's Yawkey Athletics Center in Chestnut Hill, Mass. on Monday, Dec. 16. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: JeffHafley
College Sports
New BC coach Jeff Hafley stops by campus on way to CFP Playoff December 16, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Suspension
Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely again December 16, 2019 | 4:26 PM
Robert Williams III goes in for a dunk against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter.
Celtics
Robert Williams diagnosed with bone edema in left hip December 16, 2019 | 12:46 PM