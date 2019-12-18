Morning sports update: Kyle Van Noy expressed his frustration about being left off the Pro Bowl roster

The Bruins lost to the Los Angeles Kings in overtime on Tuesday night, 4-3. The Kings tied the game with 2:01 remaining in the third period after pulling their goaltender.

The Celtics play tonight in Dallas against the Mavericks at 9:30 p.m.

And the Patriots face the Bills in a rare Saturday game this weekend at Gillette Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m.

In offseason news, the Revolution announced the signing of left back Seth Sinovic on Tuesday. He returns to New England (the club that originally drafted him) after almost a decade away.

One international sports event to keep an eye one today: Liverpool, UEFA Champions League winners, face off against CONCACAF Champions League winner Monterrey (of Mexico) in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup at 12:55 p.m. The winner faces Brazilian club Flamengo (champion of the Copa Libertadores) in the final on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Kyle Van Noy wasn’t happy to miss out on a Pro Bowl selection: The NFL announced Pro Bowl rosters on Tuesday night, with three Patriots making the cut. Stephon Gilmore, Dont’a Hightower, and Matthew Slater all made the AFC’s Pro Bowl squad. Unfortunately for linebacker Kyle Van Noy, he missed out.

The 28-year-old expressed his frustration on Twitter:

Van Noy congratulated his fellow teammates who did make it, and then added a follow-up tweet, linking his disappointment with his ongoing effort to win the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which he was nominated for last week.

Retweet if you think @j_collins91 , @McCourtyTwins , @Edelman11 and I got robbed tonight!!!! I win if you RETWEET thooo #WPMOYChallenge Van Noy hahahaha pic.twitter.com/3mcPqG1ypK — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) December 18, 2019

Van Noy has six and a half sacks so far this season, as well as three forced fumbles (and a touchdown from a fumble recovery).

Trivia: Unsurprisingly, Tom Brady has the most Pro Bowl selections in Patriots history. Who is second?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He went to Alabama.

David Pastrnak has a fan for life:

Pedro Martinez is already ready for spring training:

I know the season hasn't been over for long… but who else is ready for baseball to start again? I know Eduardo is. Only a few months left until we are back for Spring Training! #yeahhh #mlb #springtraining #pitching pic.twitter.com/MOMpxp3v7Q — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) December 17, 2019

Doc Rivers and LeBron James have differing philosophies on “load management”:

Doc Rivers responded to LeBron's comments regarding "load management." pic.twitter.com/tIAJ8IA9yX — ESPN (@espn) December 18, 2019

On this day: In 2014, the Celtics traded Rajon Rondo to the Mavericks. Boston sent Rondo and forward Dwight Powell to Dallas in exchange for center Brandan Wright, point guard Jameer Nelson, forward Jae Crowder, and future first and second-round picks. The Celtics also received a trade exception worth $13 million.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban finalized the trade while backstage at the final episode of The Colbert Report.

More From #ColbertFarewell @MCuban (blue) finalized Rondo deal in green room, sitting w/Waterston, Daniels, Burns, me pic.twitter.com/15UlYtm0Rv — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 19, 2014

The outcome of the trade is actually still playing out, or at least a part of it is. Rondo only played 46 games with the Mavericks before leaving for the Sacramento Kings as a free agent in 2015. Crowder became an important piece on multiple Celtics playoff teams before being traded in the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston in 2017.

Wright was traded less than a month later to the Phoenix Suns for a package that eventually became two second-round picks (including current Celtic Semi Ojeleye). Nelson was also traded to the Denver Nuggets in January, with Nate Robinson briefly returning to Boston (he was bought out of his contract shortly afterward).

The Celtics used two draft picks acquired in the Rondo deal itself to select Guershon Yabusele and Demetrius Jackson.

The unresolved part of the deal’s effect pertains to the trade exception, which the Celtics used in January 2015 in a convoluted deal with the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans. The outcome was that (among other things) Boston received a protected Memphis first-round pick, which the team still holds the rights to. Because of multiple years of protection, the pick is yet to be conveyed.

However, it is unprotected in 2021, when it will finally close the books on the (indirect) legacy of the Rondo trade of 2014.

Daily highlight: The Bruins lost, but this was a nice inside-of-the-foot finish from Danton Heinen that the Revolution would’ve been proud of.

Trivia answer: John Hannah