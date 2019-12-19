Bill Belichick’s best moments and stories from the NFL 100 All-Time Team reveal

Patriots fans have gotten to see Bill Belichick in a different environment while watching weekly installments of the reveal of the NFL 100 All-Time Team. The program has provided glimpses of the coach’s personality that are usually hidden beneath the surface of his all-business demeanor.

Belichick clearly enjoyed helping to preside over the project, noting that it actually made him a better coach. In turn, his appreciation of history and in-depth knowledge of players and coaches from decades ago improved the quality of the program. And his presence as an eight-time Super Bowl winner has added weight to the presentation.

Here are some of the best clips of Belichick talking about the NFL All-Time Team:

One of the Belichick’s best contributions was his ability to authentically break down film of some of the older players that fans may not have heard of:

Bill Belichick breaks down the 1930s film of the legendary Bill Hewitt. 📺: #NFL100 All-Time Team on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/yEHzpQ5lK7 — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2019

He provided an enjoyable summary of Adam Vinatieri:

“Super clutch kicker.” – Bill Belichick@adamvinatieri is one of the most dependable players to count on when the game is on the line and he finds himself among the greats on the #NFL100 All-Time Team 👟🏈 📺: NFL 100 All-Time Team on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/r41F1RUqkf — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 7, 2019

Belichick was in awe of Jim Brown, of whom he later said “I’d put him in there right now on third and one.”

"I've admired you for my entire life." Coach Belichick shares with Jim Brown the impact he had on his coaching career. #NFL100 | @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/4RLB1VHFVv — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 23, 2019

Emmitt Smith was visibly moved by Belichick’s praise:

On Junior Seau, Belichick praised his attitude and passion:

"Had an energy and had a vigor for a game that was truly unique and special." – Bill Belichick Junior Seau never took a day off. He joins the other greats on the #NFL100 All-Time Team 💪 📺: NFL 100 All-Time Team on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/Qm8e5FlViA — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 30, 2019

Probably the best moment for Belichick was his excited praise of former safety Ed Reed:

“One of the greatest plays I’ve seen in the NFL” – Bill Belichick@TwentyER recalls the time he outsmarted Peyton Manning. 📺: #NFL100 All-Time Team on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/cb5e1xBV2d — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2019

With Reed, Belichick then broke down some impressive film of Dick “Night Train” Lane:

“Man amongst boys.” – @TwentyER Ed Reed and Bill Belichick admire one of the great CBs, Dick Lane, after he was named to the #NFL100 All-Time Team 💪 📺: NFL 100 All-Time Team on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/aA0HSEVfc3 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 7, 2019

Belichick, who was a Giants defensive coach during the ’80s, had some good Lawrence Taylor stories:

“I had the honor of coaching the greatest defensive football player in the history of the game” – Bill Belichick#NFL100 All-Time Team airs Fridays at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork! pic.twitter.com/kzV9zSlPqp — New York Giants (@Giants) November 30, 2019

Bill Belichick tells a story about one of the (many) times Lawrence Taylor was late for a meeting with the Giants. 😂 pic.twitter.com/SsS0TF3Ook — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) November 30, 2019

And of course, Belichick had a quality anecdote about Rob Gronkowski:

Bill Belichick tells the story of how the @Patriots drafted @RobGronkowski, with an interesting pre-draft visit 😂#NFL100 pic.twitter.com/dC8JMDh2BL — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2019

For Deion Sanders, Belichick explained how they coached against him:

“That was rule No.1 with Deion. Throw to somebody else. Don’t let him touch the ball. And don’t kick it to him.” – Bill Belichick Mr. Primetime himself, @DeionSanders, joins the #NFL100 All-Time Team ⭐️ 📺: NFL 100 All-Time Team on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/hynoUsdZII — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 7, 2019

Along with Sanders, Belichick broke down the value of Rod Woodson:

“Do not throw it to [Woodson]. Don’t let him return it.” Bill Belichick raves about @RodWoodson26’s skills. 📺: #NFL100 All-Time Team on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/4iIKNqWgjE — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2019

Belichick described how John Hannah was “literally at the point of attack on every play”:

"Literally at the point of attack on every play." Bill Belichick dissects @Patriots legend John Hannah's highlights. #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/ZBCenvV9hD — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2019

He talked about how everything in NFL coaching is derived from Paul Brown:

“The greatest coach in the history of professional football. Clear and simple.” – Bill Belichick Paul Brown was a legendary coach for the @Browns and is the first list on the #NFL100 All-Time Team 🏈 📺: NFL 100 All-Time Team on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/rWTRUIRcXs — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 23, 2019

And here’s how he reacted to being named himself as one of the coaches to make the list:

Honored among his idols. Coach Belichick reacts to being one of the 10 coaches named to the #NFL100 All-Time Team. pic.twitter.com/6nb2BCIXes — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 23, 2019

