12 Tom Brady stats that shed light on his 2019 season

Almost across the board, the stats suggest a decline from the greatest of all time.

Foxborough-12/18/19 The Patriots practiced at the practice field at Gillette Stadium.QB Tom Brady rolls out during a pass drill. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Tom Brady rolls out during a pass drill during practice. – John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Dave D'Onofrio
2:25 PM

COMMENTARY

The Patriots offense has been ugly for a while now, but initially that didn’t appear to be a product of the quarterback play. If anything, it looked like the struggles would’ve been even mightier, and the result even more grotesque, had a lesser slinger than Tom Brady been standing behind center.

And that may yet be true. The saving grace for the Pats has been the offense’s general ability to protect the ball, and perhaps a different quarterback would’ve complicated things with a few careless mistakes.

But after he uncharacteristically missed a few open throws last week, and played a factor in letting the Bengals linger into the third quarter, it’s time to wonder with Brady. Is he a shell of his former self, as the Globe suggested this week? Is it an injury, maybe to his elbow? Or is it just a result of what’s surrounding him when he enters the huddle?

Ultimately, the answer may be one that dictates how the Patriots handle the pending free agent in the coming months — and while there’s more to the equation, obviously, when those negotiations do happen, the numbers are going to give New England all the power.

Almost across the board, the stats suggest a decline from the greatest of all time, looking at them in the context of his own high standards and compared to his contemporaries. Here’s a look at (TB)12 number-based facts of particular note:

5

Brady completed just 45.9 percent of his passes the first time the Pats faced the Bills, and what was an outlier early in the season has become a trend. He enters Sunday’s game on a streak of five straight performances in which he’s failed to complete better than 56 percent of his throws. (The league average is 63.8 percent this season, for what it’s worth.)

Before this stretch, Brady had never gone more than three weeks in a row with a completion rate so low. He slumped through a three-week drought in 2015, but that was the only time it had happened since 2006. In fact, from 2009-18, there was only one other instance where it happened in even two consecutive weeks.

56

Brady began the year having never had more than six games in a season in which he completed 56 percent of his passes or less, but through 14 contests he’s experienced it seven times. Fortunately for the Patriots, they’re 5-2 in those games. Through 2018, they were 30-27 in regular-season games when Brady failed to complete better than 56 percent of his throws.

Counting the playoffs, Brady’s career winning percentage when his completion percentage is 56 or lower was .530 (35-31) before this season. When he was north of 56 percent, it was 83.5 percent (202-40). Further, before being true in half his games this season, it was true for Brady in just 21 percent of his career contests.

3.8 percent

According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, the expectation for Brady’s throws is that he should have a 63.9 percent completion rate. That dip of 3.8 percent from expected is third-worst among passers who’ve tried at least 200 passes, slotting him between Gardner Minshew and Baker Mayfield. It should be noted, though, that it’s not just the QB. The Pats’ 21 drops rank third in the league, and he is also among the league leaders in throwaways after a play breaks down.

2.74

On average, Brady has had 2.74 seconds to throw this season. That’s 12th-fewest among passers with at least 200 attempts, but according to the NFL it’s the most time he’s had from snap to throw since the league began tracking it in 2016. That’s true, despite the fact Brady’s target is on average 7.5 yards down field, decreased from nine yards in 20

86.5

Brady’s passer rating of 86.5 is his lowest for a full season since 2003 — and by the end of the weekend it could be tracking to the lowest of his career. That’s a distinction dubiously held for now by the 85.7 he posted in 2002. And it’s not just subpar per his own Canton standards. It ranks 20th in the league this season among qualifying quarterbacks.

Occupying the three spots ahead of him are Philip Rivers, Jameis Winston, and Kyler Murray. That’s two guys who could lose their starting jobs before next season, plus a rookie, and combined they’ve thrown 52 interceptions (against 68 touchdowns).

50.1

In 2008, ESPN introduced its own QBR statistic, which is essentially a modified version of passer rating that tries to factor in more of the in-game circumstances to evaluate a quarterback’s performance and value. Since then, Brady has never finished a season with a QBR worse than 62.1. This year he’s at 50.1, leaving quite a gap between him and the leader, Lamar Jackson, the MVP frontrunner who’s at 80.2.

Zero

A defense as good as New England’s hasn’t left the Pats in many positions where they’re scrambling, but with two weeks to go Brady has led zero fourth-quarter comebacks, and zero game-winning fourth-quarter drives. If that holds through Week 17, it’ll be the first season since 2004 that he finishes without at least one of each. That year he put together one game-winning possession, but it didn’t require a comeback.

140

Is Brady locking in too much on Julian Edelman? Edelman’s 140 targets comprise more than a quarter of the balls the quarterback has thrown this season, and are 53 more than the next-closest Patriot. For comparison’s sake, in Brady’s two MVP seasons, the target leaders were Brandon Cooks (19.5 percent in 2017, nine more targets than Rob Gronkowski) and Randy Moss (27.3 percent in 2007, 15 more than Wes Welker). Those don’t suggest he’s overusing Edelman — at least when Edelman is healthy enough to be a viable option.

3.7

Entering Sunday at 3.7 per tote, this is on track to be the ninth time in Brady’s 18 seasons as the Pats’ primary starter that the team averages fewer than four yards per carry. (Interestingly, the team’s most efficient rushing season since 2001 came in 2008, when Brady missed all but half a quarter.)
Historically, though, there hasn’t appeared to be much correlation between the Pats’ running problems and the team’s success. Four of the seven previous seasons in which they’ve picked up fewer than four yards per rush, they’ve won the Super Bowl. Also included in the mix are a season in which Brady led the league in passing yardage (2005), another when he led the league in touchdown passes (2015), and five in which he’s been voted to the Pro Bowl.

2nd

Perhaps related to the lack of a running game, Brady is second across the NFL in passing attempts, with his 551 trailing Winston by three for the lead. Despite this, he’s just seventh in completions, ninth in first downs, and tied for 12th in touchdown passes. Only 3.8 percent of his passes have resulted in touchdowns, tied with Kyle Allen and Mitchell Trubisky for 23rd in the league.

9th

Brady does rank ninth in the league in passing yards, and there’s a surprising list of guys he’s ahead of with 3,565 — Kirk Cousins (3,481), Jimmy Garoppolo (3,445), Carson Wentz (3,431), Lamar Jackson (2,889) — among those who’ve also played 14 games.

34

As it relates specifically to these final two regular-season tilts, much is made of Brady’s relative struggles against the Dolphins — but his career numbers against Miami are strikingly similar to what he’s produced against Buffalo. Per football-reference he’s faced each 34 times, and Brady’s average game against the Dolphins is 20-of-32 for 234 yards, 1.9 touchdowns, and 0.8 interceptions; against the Bills, it’s 21-of-33 for 247 yards, two touchdowns, and 0.7 interceptions.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Patriots Sports NFL Tom Brady
A general view of the game ball during the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Sports Q
Sports Q: Will the NFL Top 100 show have an impact on Hall of Fame voting? December 19, 2019 | 2:04 PM
Soccer
Here's the New England Revolution's 2020 schedule December 19, 2019 | 12:28 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater speaks with reporters in the team's locker room following an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Matthew Slater had some all-time praise for Julian Edelman December 19, 2019 | 11:59 AM
Bill Belichick has been a major part of the NFL 100 All-Time Team program.
Patriots
Bill Belichick's best moments and stories from the NFL 100 All-Time Team reveal December 19, 2019 | 11:26 AM
Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward in December, 2019.
Celtics
What Adrian Wojnarowski had to say about Celtics trade possibilities December 19, 2019 | 8:57 AM
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) plays against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. The Pacers defeated the Celtics 122-117. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Nicole Yang
'Once you learn somebody has been outsmarting you your whole life, it kind of sucks to realize' December 19, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Celtics
Kemba Walker scores 32 to lead Celtics past Mavericks 109-103 December 19, 2019 | 1:38 AM
John Henry (left) and Tom Werner spoke about Red Sox future plans Friday.
Red Sox
Red Sox to pay record $13.4 million in luxury tax December 18, 2019 | 11:00 PM
NFL
Jaguars fire top executive Tom Coughlin December 18, 2019 | 9:17 PM
Red Sox
Larry Lucchino undergoes surgery to remove cancerous blockage in kidney area December 18, 2019 | 7:47 PM
Stephon Gilmore leaves the field after the Patriots defeated the Bengals 34-13 on Dec.15.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore said there's 'no question' he is the Defensive Player of the Year December 18, 2019 | 7:30 PM
Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen in Game Seven of the 2012 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics
Kevin Garnett explains why the Celtics weren't intimidated by LeBron James December 18, 2019 | 5:48 PM
This June 28, 2019 photo shows one of the betting boards at the sports book in the Borgata casino in Atlantic City N.J. Despite a push from lawmakers favoring it, New York state is unlikely to offer mobile sports betting anytime soon, leaving much of the populous New York metropolitan region to New Jersey and Pennsylvania sports books. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Sports News
What other states can learn from Rhode Island as sports betting expands in 2020 December 18, 2019 | 3:19 PM
Terry Francona
Red Sox
Terry Francona's World Series rings were recovered after being stolen in November December 18, 2019 | 12:32 PM
Kyle Van Noy during the Patriots' game against the Chiefs earlier in the 2019 season.
Patriots
Kyle Van Noy expressed his frustration about being left off the Pro Bowl roster December 18, 2019 | 10:08 AM
Jonathan Quick makes a save on Anders Bjork in his overtime breakaway attempt.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' frustrating OT loss to the Kings December 18, 2019 | 6:48 AM
Boston College guard Derryck Thornton (11) during an NCAA college basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
College Sports
Why BC basketball feels like the right fit for Derryck Thornton December 18, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar is congratulated by teammates after his game-winning goal in OT.
Bruins
Kings come back to top Bruins 4-3 in overtime December 17, 2019 | 10:22 PM
NFL
Baltimore Ravens tie Pro Bowl record with 12 selections December 17, 2019 | 9:49 PM
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore leads group of three Patriots’ Pro Bowl selections December 17, 2019 | 9:37 PM
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in action during the first half of a NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NBA
'That's all me': LeBron James explains his social media strategy December 17, 2019 | 9:35 PM
Stanford's Kiana Williams during an NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec.15, 2019 in Palo Alto, Calif.
College Sports
UConn who? In women’s basketball, the west emerges from the shadows. December 17, 2019 | 9:09 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady’s ailments have given backups practice opportunities December 17, 2019 | 7:16 PM
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Josh Gordon
How the sports world reacted to Josh Gordon's suspension December 17, 2019 | 7:04 PM
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
NFL
Matt Patricia will return as Lions head coach for 2020 December 17, 2019 | 6:12 PM
Photo Studio: Portrait of Adrienne Lawrence (Joe Faraoni/ ESPN Images)
Media
ESPN reaches settlement with former on-air personality who alleged sexual harassment December 17, 2019 | 4:20 PM
Paul Pierce, Kendrick Perkins, Rajon Rondo, and Kevin Garnett in 2010.
Celtics
Rajon Rondo said he was supposed to make a cameo in 'Uncut Gems' December 17, 2019 | 4:12 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady greets New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) after an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 36-20. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Patriots
At the top, it's just Drew Brees and Tom Brady December 17, 2019 | 2:31 PM
bruins notebook
Another procedure for sidelined Kevan Miller December 17, 2019 | 2:20 PM
Boston, MA - 12/06/2019 - (3rd quarter) Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrate moments after Tatum drained a three point shot to put the Celtics up 85-64 late in the third quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 07Celtics-Nuggets, LOID: 9.0.1595758471.
Sports Q
Which player would you rather have, Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum? December 17, 2019 | 2:18 PM