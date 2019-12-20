Morning sports update: The actor who plays Emperor Palpatine responded to the Bill Belichick comparisons

The Scottish actor had only one critique.

Bill Belichick wearing his hoodie during a game this season. The look has drawn comparisons to Star Wars villain Emperor Palpatine.
Bill Belichick wearing his hoodie during a game this season. The look has drawn comparisons to Star Wars villain Emperor Palpatine. –Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini
By
Boston.com Staff
10:21 AM

The Bruins lost to the Islanders in a shootout on Thursday, 3-2. Anders Bjork and Torey Krug scored in regulation for Boston.

The Celtics face the Pistons at TD Garden today at 7:30 p.m.

And tomorrow, the Patriots face the Bills in a pivotal AFC East clash at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff happens at 4:30 p.m.

Ian McDiarmid responded to the comparisons with Bill Belichick: Scottish actor Ian McDiarmid reprised his role as Emperor Palpatine in the newly released Star Wars movie, “The Rise of Skywalker” (which is not a spoiler, as it was in the trailer).

McDiarmid’s character is the hooded villain that Star Wars fans know well. And it turns out that McDiarmid is aware of another famous hooded figure: Bill Belichick.

Before the premier of the movie, McDiarmid was asked about the comparisons of Palpatine and Belichick. He’s amused by it, but had one suggestion.

“It’s a pretty good impersonation, but he ought to wear black,” McDiarmid joked to The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s the only criticism I have.”

Trivia: Julian Edelman (92 receptions in 2019) could reach 100 catches in a season for the second time in his career. Other than Edelman and Wes Welker (who did it five times), who is the only other Patriots receiver to ever have 100 receptions in a single season?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He went to Marshall.

Kevin Garnett talked about his “Anything is possible” quote:

Tony Dungy had some perspective on the Patriots’ scoring in 2019:

On the other hand, former Patriot Matt Cassel doesn’t think the offense has been in a rhythm this season:

On this day: In 2016, Isaiah Thomas scored 44 points as the Celtics erased a 17-point deficit to defeat the Grizzlies in overtime, 112-109.

Daily highlight: The Bruins lost, but this goal was still nice from Torey Krug.

Trivia answer: Troy Brown

