Morning sports update: The actor who plays Emperor Palpatine responded to the Bill Belichick comparisons
The Scottish actor had only one critique.
The Bruins lost to the Islanders in a shootout on Thursday, 3-2. Anders Bjork and Torey Krug scored in regulation for Boston.
The Celtics face the Pistons at TD Garden today at 7:30 p.m.
And tomorrow, the Patriots face the Bills in a pivotal AFC East clash at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff happens at 4:30 p.m.
Ian McDiarmid responded to the comparisons with Bill Belichick: Scottish actor Ian McDiarmid reprised his role as Emperor Palpatine in the newly released Star Wars movie, “The Rise of Skywalker” (which is not a spoiler, as it was in the trailer).
McDiarmid’s character is the hooded villain that Star Wars fans know well. And it turns out that McDiarmid is aware of another famous hooded figure: Bill Belichick.
📹 Bill Belichick in full Emperor mode checking out the field before #Patriots vs Giants #WBZ pic.twitter.com/5QEyZmhvZN
— Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) October 10, 2019
Before the premier of the movie, McDiarmid was asked about the comparisons of Palpatine and Belichick. He’s amused by it, but had one suggestion.
“It’s a pretty good impersonation, but he ought to wear black,” McDiarmid joked to The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s the only criticism I have.”
Trivia: Julian Edelman (92 receptions in 2019) could reach 100 catches in a season for the second time in his career. Other than Edelman and Wes Welker (who did it five times), who is the only other Patriots receiver to ever have 100 receptions in a single season?
(Answer at the bottom).
Hint: He went to Marshall.
Kevin Garnett talked about his “Anything is possible” quote:
"Your DNA comes out in that moment…" 🗣
–@KevinGarnett5KG tells @Candace_Parker & @KristenLedlow the story behind "Anything is Possible!!" ➡️ https://t.co/hjXZbl5XGG pic.twitter.com/Y08oaAitJO
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 18, 2019
Tony Dungy had some perspective on the Patriots’ scoring in 2019:
It’s amazing the Patriots are the number 3 scoring team in the NFL and everyone is complaining about their offense. Just shows you what being a complete team is all about. Defense and Special Teams have contributed to a lot of scoring. https://t.co/YgsYmGglMh
— Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 19, 2019
On the other hand, former Patriot Matt Cassel doesn’t think the offense has been in a rhythm this season:
What does Matt Cassel think has been the problem for Brady and the Patriots offense this season?
"I don't think they've been in a true rhythm yet. So the effectiveness from week-in and week-out has been inconsistent." pic.twitter.com/jslALlLMtG
— GMFB (@gmfb) December 20, 2019
On this day: In 2016, Isaiah Thomas scored 44 points as the Celtics erased a 17-point deficit to defeat the Grizzlies in overtime, 112-109.
Daily highlight: The Bruins lost, but this goal was still nice from Torey Krug.
🚀@ToreyKrug | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/erhPIvC3sm
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 20, 2019
Trivia answer: Troy Brown
